More self respect than to be going overboard for anyone. Christ. And Liverpool of all cities youre saying this about?



How about patting yourselves on the back for opening up your city to the incredible numbers of visitors she will attract and being rewarded for the insane amount of money she will pump into the local economy, a generous donation she will give to the citys food bank (which she has done for every city) and the amount of locals she will make happy with her show?



What Liverpool is doing, and Edinburgh too from what I can see, is charming.



Pull your head out of your arse.



Ed Sheeran isnt creating that buzz anywhere he goes - its a stupid comparison.



Oof, well that's me told, great stuff.To be honest I only clicked on this thread as her gigs at Anfield are in the news, to see what people were saying. I do feel bad about gegging in on a fan thread with negativity but saw Tone La had taken a bit of stick for his post and just wanted to let him know he wasn't alone ( not that I imagine he'll read my reply). Nothing you have said has changed my view - any more than mine has yours no doubtI can't deny though, from the little Taylor Swift I've been exposed to I think she's utter turd but that's got nothing to do with the point I was attempting to make - I'd have said the same about the council splurging money out on visiting artists who I do like, surely there's more worthy causes, and without the needless kowtowing ? I dare say 'Swifties' would think my musical tastes are utter turd too - but I wouldn't have the slightest problem with that. I'm way too long in the tooth to give a shiny shite about such trivialities, never mind get touchy and tetchy about it. ( Must admit though, the wrongos who claimed Slade were better than T.Rex back in the day still rankle with me slightly after all these yearsIn summary - play on Swifties with your turd worship and pay no attention to me. I hope those going to the gigs have a blast.