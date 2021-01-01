« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Ciara (with a capital "C"):
I can see from those articles his tour spanned 3 years. Taylor is officially 1yr in and her first show at Anfield will be her 100th.

But I think the sales numbers are complete as the tickets for the whole tour are now sold. Could be wrong.
mikey_LFC:
Yeah thats all fair enough. She has definitely got a significant following of die hard fans, and quite young too which I think helps with the hype of these things.

My edgy 12 year old daughter says she doesnt like her. Shes an Olivia Rodrigo girl.
Crosby Nick:
My edgy 12 year old daughter says she doesnt like her. Shes an Olivia Rodrigo girl.

Thats a name Ive seen crop up. Not heard much of her at all though, but does seem to be the next big thing potentially.

I think Taylor Swift fans tend to be between about 16 and 36, on the whole is my experience. Dont know many much older people listening to her and think younger people have newer tastes, since shes not really new anymore, which makes me feel old!
Ciara (with a capital "C"):
More self respect than to be going overboard for anyone. Christ. And Liverpool of all cities youre saying this about?

How about patting yourselves on the back for opening up your city to the incredible numbers of visitors she will attract and being rewarded for the insane amount of money she will pump into the local economy, a generous donation she will give to the citys food bank (which she has done for every city) and the amount of locals she will make happy with her show?

What Liverpool is doing, and Edinburgh too from what I can see, is charming.

Pull your head out of your arse.

Ed Sheeran isnt creating that buzz anywhere he goes - its a stupid comparison.

Oof, well that's me told, great stuff.  ;D To be honest I only clicked on this thread as her gigs at Anfield are in the news, to see what people were saying. I do feel bad about gegging in on a fan thread with negativity but saw Tone La had taken a bit of stick for his post and just wanted to let him know he wasn't alone ( not that I imagine he'll read my reply). Nothing you have said has changed my view  - any more than mine has yours no doubt

I can't deny though, from the little Taylor Swift I've been exposed to I think she's utter turd but that's got nothing to do with the point I was attempting to make - I'd have said the same about the council splurging money out on visiting artists who I do like, surely there's more worthy causes, and without the needless kowtowing ? I dare say 'Swifties' would think my musical tastes are utter turd too - but I wouldn't have the slightest problem with that. I'm way too long in the tooth to give a shiny shite about such trivialities, never mind get touchy and tetchy about it.  ( Must admit though, the wrongos who claimed Slade were better than T.Rex back in the day still rankle with me slightly after all these years  ;D)

In summary - play on Swifties with your turd worship and pay no attention to me. I hope those going to the gigs have a blast.  :)
mikey_LFC:
Yeah thats what Im after. And i think duvva is right that her being the biggest deal in America makes it bigger here even if her sales arent the highest here. And yeah she seems sound enough, and does have that appreciation for music heritage in how she puts together albums, it feels like.

I think that's the thing mate, she's kind of a breath of fresh air compared to a lot of the massive egotistical, narcissistic shite around today. A big thing as that article touched on is how open and self deprecating she is too, constantly airing her dirty laundry but in a relatable and often really funny way.

It's all of course a bit of a fugazi though, like all celebs and musicians we've no idea what they are actually like, she might be a complete twat behind closed doors but it's all about public perception isn't it  ;D
Six Beardy:
Oof, well that's me told, great stuff.  ;D To be honest I only clicked on this thread as her gigs at Anfield are in the news, to see what people were saying. I do feel bad about gegging in on a fan thread with negativity but saw Tone La had taken a bit of stick for his post and just wanted to let him know he wasn't alone ( not that I imagine he'll read my reply). Nothing you have said has changed my view  - any more than mine has yours no doubt
 
In summary - play on Swifties with your turd worship and pay no attention to me. I hope those going to the gigs have a blast.  :)

I guess we live in an age where people feel they need to comment on absolutely everything, regardless of whether or not theyre actually interested in the subject or have anything insightful to add to the discourse.

I would imagine whatever money the council has put into decorating the city for Taylors and fans visit (I see a lot of the Taylor tour around the city has been completed by local artists and businesses) will be offset by the boost to local businesses - hotels, bars, restaurants etcShe brings money into every city she visits.
mikey_LFC:
But I think the sales numbers are complete as the tickets for the whole tour are now sold. Could be wrong.

I was just reading how he broke the Lumen field record - it would be interesting to see the breakdown of tickets available for both. They both sold out the shows but it appears there are more tickets available for his due to the stage set up (round, every stand open) whereas other artists - Swift and Beyoncé for example, have a more complex set up that renders some parts of the stadium inaccessible for ticket sales.
Ciara (with a capital "C"):
I guess we live in an age where people feel they need to comment on absolutely everything, regardless of whether or not theyre actually interested in the subject or have anything insightful to add to the discourse.


Welcome to RAWK





mikey_LFC:
Thats a name Ive seen crop up. Not heard much of her at all though, but does seem to be the next big thing potentially.

I think Taylor Swift fans tend to be between about 16 and 36, on the whole is my experience. Dont know many much older people listening to her and think younger people have newer tastes, since shes not really new anymore, which makes me feel old!
Im not sure were typical Swift fans but out of the 4 of us going my missus is 58, Im 47, my god-daughter is 21 and her mum is 43. Were all big fans but really my main listening is Radiohead, Pearl Jam, AC/DC, that kind of thing. My missus is a fan of Gwen Stefani, SugaBabes, Girls Aloud, Madonna. My god-daughters mum music tastes are more similar to mine, her fav band are the Smashing Pumpkins.

While I say were perhaps not typical Taylor fans, I guess Im not sure there is a typical Taylor fan. She just appeals to a very wide range of people
Six Beardy:
Oof, well that's me told, great stuff.  ;D To be honest I only clicked on this thread as her gigs at Anfield are in the news, to see what people were saying. I do feel bad about gegging in on a fan thread with negativity but saw Tone La had taken a bit of stick for his post and just wanted to let him know he wasn't alone ( not that I imagine he'll read my reply). Nothing you have said has changed my view  - any more than mine has yours no doubt

I can't deny though, from the little Taylor Swift I've been exposed to I think she's utter turd but that's got nothing to do with the point I was attempting to make - I'd have said the same about the council splurging money out on visiting artists who I do like, surely there's more worthy causes, and without the needless kowtowing ? I dare say 'Swifties' would think my musical tastes are utter turd too - but I wouldn't have the slightest problem with that. I'm way too long in the tooth to give a shiny shite about such trivialities, never mind get touchy and tetchy about it.  ( Must admit though, the wrongos who claimed Slade were better than T.Rex back in the day still rankle with me slightly after all these years  ;D)

In summary - play on Swifties with your turd worship and pay no attention to me. I hope those going to the gigs have a blast.  :)

Sorry mate but in my view a post diminishing the city welcoming the biggest tour in history as cringe, is cringe in my view.

I'm a proper old school fan, the La's in fact probably the last modern band I proper loved artistically, but appreciate newer music too. Not about that for me though, an I think Eurovision is a good example of the city getting behind massive events that the city have been so lucky to have land on our doorstep.

Imagine how made up any city would be to have the biggest act in the world right now choose them to be their one stop outside the capital, if it's cringe to be proud of that and what it brings to our city then it's sad as fuck in my view.

Im a Swifty.


Im also big fan of,  Brother Beyond, Kajagoogoo and Scouting for Girls. I read Jackie, Chat and Men Only. I am sober intolerant and I wear Tramp and Tweed, when I want be daring.
CHOPPER:
Welcome to RAWK

He has no interest in RAWK.
