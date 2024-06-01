« previous next »
Taylor Swift

UntouchableLuis

Re: Taylor Swift
June 1, 2024, 10:26:14 am
Are these likely to be email tickets? We need to send our pair to my wife's mates.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

The G in Gerrard

Re: Taylor Swift
June 1, 2024, 12:15:44 pm
Quote from: amir87 on May 31, 2024, 10:05:13 pm
Just purchased Fuck me Red and it definitely wasn't a Taylor Swift album.
;D
liversaint

Re: Taylor Swift
June 1, 2024, 02:33:58 pm
Quote from: kesey on May 28, 2024, 11:41:35 pm
They are going for a few grand so flog them and go and take her on a holiday.

Not a chance shed go for that unfortunately
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Taylor Swift
June 1, 2024, 02:44:23 pm
Quote from: liversaint on June  1, 2024, 02:33:58 pm
Not a chance shed go for that unfortunately

Tell her that ticket master lost your info in the hack, sell them and take her to Germany  ;D
Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 08:35:32 am

Does anyone know if the 917 football buses will run as usual from outside St Georges Hal before and after the game? Youd think so given there will be thousands of foreigners there without a clue.

Im assuming the surprise songs will be YNWA (with Paul McCartney) and F*ck the Tories (with Jamie Webster).
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 10:00:50 am
Eras Tour Liverpool on Twitter is great - they are collecting great info.

Specifically on busses: https://x.com/ErasTourLpool/status/1797356137785737470
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 10:40:04 am
Finally had a breakthrough with the new album last night and was able to listen to it in full. The songs began to stand out as individual songs rather than just a stream of similar sounding songs.

Id agree some the stronger stuff is right at the end of the second album. But also So High School I really like.

Whats actually considered album and what are the bonus tracks? (The Black Dog and imgonnagetyouback?) If theyre bonus tracks they should have been on the album proper.
tgi91

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 10:52:26 am
Cutting it fine with the itinerary / tickets aren't they....
Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 10:58:02 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June  3, 2024, 10:00:50 am
Eras Tour Liverpool on Twitter is great - they are collecting great info.

Specifically on busses: https://x.com/ErasTourLpool/status/1797356137785737470

Fab, thanks.

Hopefully there will be more detail on timings of support acts etc. Keen to see Paramore and I wonder if there might be additional support acts given there will be at Wembley.
Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 10:59:39 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  3, 2024, 10:40:04 am
Finally had a breakthrough with the new album last night and was able to listen to it in full. The songs began to stand out as individual songs rather than just a stream of similar sounding songs.

Id agree some the stronger stuff is right at the end of the second album. But also So High School I really like.

Whats actually considered album and what are the bonus tracks? (The Black Dog and imgonnagetyouback?) If theyre bonus tracks they should have been on the album proper.

So High School is a fun song. Reminds me of Hits Different.

I think it is a double album rather than album plus bonus tracks.
CraigDS

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 11:16:19 am
Anyone know if the Anfield tickets are emailed or sent out by post? Just realised my address is my old one on my account so kinda hoping they'll be emailed  ;D
tgi91

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 11:36:01 am
Quote from: CraigDS on June  3, 2024, 11:16:19 am
Anyone know if the Anfield tickets are emailed or sent out by post? Just realised my address is my old one on my account so kinda hoping they'll be emailed  ;D

With the time, I'm sure they must be e-mailed.

I spoke to the club on Thursday and they said they'd expect them to be out approx a week before the show, so leaving them to Royal Mail might be a tad risky if not e-tickets
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Taylor Swift
June 3, 2024, 11:46:02 am
Quote from: CraigDS on June  3, 2024, 11:16:19 am
Anyone know if the Anfield tickets are emailed or sent out by post? Just realised my address is my old one on my account so kinda hoping they'll be emailed  ;D

LFC Help on Twitter saying they'll be emailed 7-10 day before the concert
Snail

Re: Taylor Swift
June 4, 2024, 07:58:55 am
I cant remember the last time I had a physical ticket for a gig. 2017 maybe?

Its a shame, really, as I used to put them all in a little book.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
June 4, 2024, 02:39:28 pm
Tickets being sent out by the club in the next few days - to the lead booker.

https://x.com/LFCHelp/status/1797972951528075294

LFCHelp page on Twitter have posted a guide too, and are answering questions.
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
June 4, 2024, 05:11:04 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on June  3, 2024, 10:59:39 am
So High School is a fun song. Reminds me of Hits Different.

I think it is a double album rather than album plus bonus tracks.

But the Aaron Dessner produced tracks start with The Albatross (track 19), and I thought the first album proper finished with Clara Bow? So are those two tracks bonus material from the Jack Antonoff produced first album (the tracks are produced by him), or are they considered the first 2 songs on the second album?
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 01:53:56 pm
Look at how much the stage fills the pitch! There wont be a bad seat in the house IMO

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 01:56:42 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  4, 2024, 05:11:04 pm
But the Aaron Dessner produced tracks start with The Albatross (track 19), and I thought the first album proper finished with Clara Bow? So are those two tracks bonus material from the Jack Antonoff produced first album (the tracks are produced by him), or are they considered the first 2 songs on the second album?

I think she announced it as a double album at the time, so I do think of it like that - an album in two parts. Jack and Aaron have both produced and co-written songs on both halves, but Aaron has his prints all over the second half and Jack the first.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 02:14:48 pm
Tickets have arrived via email. Two tickets can be downloaded to one phone via Apple or Samsung wallets.
CraigDS

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 02:16:57 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June  5, 2024, 02:14:48 pm
Tickets have arrived via email. Two tickets can be downloaded to one phone via Apple or Samsung wallets.

I assume they be split & downloaded to separate phones? My gf's mate is getting there after us so we're (apparently) going in to get a decent space  ::)
UntouchableLuis

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 02:17:47 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June  5, 2024, 02:16:57 pm
I assume they be split & downloaded to separate phones? My gf's mate is getting there after us so we're (apparently) going in to get a decent space  ::)

Yeah you can download maximum of two on one phone or obviously one someone's phone and the other on yours for example if you have two.
disgraced cake

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 03:13:32 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June  5, 2024, 01:53:56 pm
Look at how much the stage fills the pitch! There wont be a bad seat in the house IMO



No doubt the most elaborate of any stage on the field for any Anfield concerts so far, I wonder how many tickets were allocated for standing.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 04:16:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  5, 2024, 03:13:32 pm
No doubt the most elaborate of any stage on the field for any Anfield concerts so far, I wonder how many tickets were allocated for standing.

I have standing tickets and I don't know if it's a free-for-all or first come, first served into sections?
Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 04:38:29 pm

My tickets haven't arrived by email yet. Assume they are doing it in batches. I'm on the Kop.  Thought I may as well see what it's like to sit near the front there once in my life.
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
June 5, 2024, 06:44:47 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June  5, 2024, 04:16:16 pm
I have standing tickets and I don't know if it's a free-for-all or first come, first served into sections?
I think because its smaller than Wembley, standing is all in one section. Whereas at Wembley its two
amir87

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm
So how do people think Arne Slot will get on as our new Head Coach?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 01:38:53 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm
So how do people think Arne Slot will get on as our new Head Coach?

:lmao
has gone odd

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 01:40:53 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm
So how do people think Arne Slot will get on as our new Head Coach?

hahaha!
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 01:44:42 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm
So how do people think Arne Slot will get on as our new Head Coach?
😂
afc tukrish

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 02:04:28 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm
So how do people think Arne Slot will get on as our new Head Coach?

 ;D

Thus far, it's all something of a blank space...
AndyMuller

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 02:24:00 pm
How did everyone like The Tortured Listeners Department, then?
Andy82lfc

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 05:15:23 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June  5, 2024, 04:16:16 pm
I have standing tickets and I don't know if it's a free-for-all or first come, first served into sections?

Yeah basically a lot of people turn up hours before entry and queue outside. Some people even camp! Depends how desperate you are. It's a bit daft though as you can easy squeeze through and get a decent spot even if turning up a bit early as the stage is so big! So someone queuing for 12 hours may end up with the same spot as someone who go there an hour before.

Also though even if you are far back you will get a good view plus be able to go to the toilet easier  ;D

Some people get in late and squeeze their way through, blagging they've just been the toilet etc, which is annoying as fuck for those who queued since 4am I guess  ;D.

Some stadiums have been in standing sections (left/right side/ back) but as you'll know Anfield is going to be one whole standing section like some others. So I guess even if you are within the first 40-50% to get in you'll be able to get quite close.
 
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm

Tickets arrived!
John C

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 08:24:45 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm
So how do people think Arne Slot will get on as our new Head Coach?
:D brilliant.

Enjoy the concerts anywhere anyone is going and stay safe, I worry there could be a lot of knobheads about.
Please give us all some feedback.
Andy82lfc

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 08:31:30 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm
So how do people think Arne Slot will get on as our new Head Coach?

Have to admit this joke has me wooshed. Can someone explain?  :)
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 08:34:03 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:31:30 am
Have to admit this joke has me wooshed. Can someone explain?  :)

Taylor Swift was bizarrely mentioned and subsequently slagged off in the Arne Slot thread to the point it took over the thread for a while
Andy82lfc

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 09:40:02 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:34:03 am
Taylor Swift was bizarrely mentioned and subsequently slagged off in the Arne Slot thread to the point it took over the thread for a while

Haha, thanks mate, didn't see that, makes sense now  ;D
Djibriliant

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 10:05:58 am
Hello all, my wife and daughter are going to the Friday showing... If anyone going on Thursday can let me know times etc it would appreciated, or even from her other UK shows before hand IE what time Paramore are on, what time TS comes on and what time she finishes?
lukeypool

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 10:06:48 am
Anyone not had their tickets arrive yet. Mine are for Saturday and still not receive
