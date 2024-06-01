I have standing tickets and I don't know if it's a free-for-all or first come, first served into sections?



Yeah basically a lot of people turn up hours before entry and queue outside. Some people even camp! Depends how desperate you are. It's a bit daft though as you can easy squeeze through and get a decent spot even if turning up a bit early as the stage is so big! So someone queuing for 12 hours may end up with the same spot as someone who go there an hour before.Also though even if you are far back you will get a good view plus be able to go to the toilet easierSome people get in late and squeeze their way through, blagging they've just been the toilet etc, which is annoying as fuck for those who queued since 4am I guessSome stadiums have been in standing sections (left/right side/ back) but as you'll know Anfield is going to be one whole standing section like some others. So I guess even if you are within the first 40-50% to get in you'll be able to get quite close.