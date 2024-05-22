I know it's a Taylor Swift gig, but I can tell you Paramore are a very good live band, one of the best I've seen. Seen them 3 or 4 times now I think as the Mrs is a big fan. Would recommend being there in time to watch Paramore as well.



Here is the setlist from last weekend. Is this a fair reflection of their best stuff? If so, I will add it to a playlist and give it a listen.



https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/paramore/2024/estadio-do-sport-lisboa-e-benfica-lisbon-portugal-1bab2d10.html



Glad to see theyre playing Misery Business again, thought theyd ditched it.



Hayley really puts on a great show and her energy is amazing on stage! I love them, they'd be more a draw for me than Taylor Swift!I think songs 4 and 5 have been changeable from other sets they've done but like Graeme said its a pretty good cross section of their music.They brought it back for their last tour after people decided they didn't really care about the term "whore" anymore and were using it in TikToks etc but I don't think she sings the "whore" part anymore and just lets the crowd do it. For this though she's singing it because Swift wanted it on the setlist which you can't complain about as it is probably their best song.