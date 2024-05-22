Apparently Mr and Mrs Klopp will be at one of the concerts.
Saw the Taylor banners on St George's Hall before, they didn't even do that for Klopp leaving! Though I imagine our blue brethren wouldn't have been too happy with that one
When is she performing at Goodison?
Can I shock you? I really like Tailor Swyft.
I am getting into her as well, which I didn't think I would.
Alrite naughty
If hes there on Saturday. I am going to find him and ask for a hug
For anyone who is going to one of the concerts at Anfield, have you had your tickets through yet?
Do you mean through the club sales?I have tickets for Anfield via AXS in the pre-sale and mine are appearing on the app ready to be scanned.
Yep through the club sales. I managed to get hospitality for it - but when I spoke to them last week, they said that it should be by the end of this week at the latest, but nothing yet!
Asked what music he listens to, Klopp revealed that his wife Ulla had got them tickets to see Taylor Swift at Anfield next month and he started singing her hit Shake It Off.https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5506081/2024/05/22/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-taylor-swift/She better fucking give him the 22 hat!
Pep liking Coldplay or Klopp liking Taylor Swift?
Crosby Nick never fails.
I spoke to the ticket office this week and they said they didnt know yet what format the tickets would be in.Going to need to pull their fingers out as a lot of members will have bought tickets for family and friends and will need a way of transferring them.
I know it's a Taylor Swift gig, but I can tell you Paramore are a very good live band, one of the best I've seen. Seen them 3 or 4 times now I think as the Mrs is a big fan. Would recommend being there in time to watch Paramore as well.
Here is the setlist from last weekend. Is this a fair reflection of their best stuff? If so, I will add it to a playlist and give it a listen. https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/paramore/2024/estadio-do-sport-lisboa-e-benfica-lisbon-portugal-1bab2d10.html
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]