Author Topic: Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1080 on: April 19, 2024, 12:49:36 pm »
What is the most number of songs by the same artist that has been in the top 10 charts at the same time?  :lmao

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1081 on: April 19, 2024, 01:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 19, 2024, 12:42:24 pm
She is a pop star. If you're not exposing yourself to her catalogue of music then I can understand why you are hearing things like Shake It Off, Karma, Love Story, 22, We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together and thinking wtf?

I have always maintained in this thread that the stuff above - the 'glitter pen' music, is not her best. But for whatever reason, herself or her label decide that's what the single is or that's what will go on radio.

But she will always, always be more than those songs. All of her best work is in her albums. I have plenty of time for Karma or WANEGBT in the right moment but it's not a fair reflection of who she is as an artist. Some of those songs are pop bangers/classics - Style, Blank Space, Anti Hero etc... no doubt and I do think lyrically they track.

She one catagorised herself and her music into 3 sections/vibes which maybe does help explain a bit more on who she is. She self-catagorised her music into 'Fountain Pen' / 'Quill Pen' or 'Glitter Gel Pen' lyrics:

Most of my lyrics are Fountain Pen lyrics, Swift said in a statement with Apple. Theyre modern personal stories, written like poetry, about those moments you remember all too well where you can see, hear, and feel everything in screaming detail.

Glitter Gel Pen songs have lyrics that make you want to dance, sing and toss glitter around the room, Swift continued. They remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days. Quill Pen songs are songs with lyrics that make you feel all old fashioned, like youre a 19th century poet crafting your next sonnet by candlelight.

So I think, for those people who don't actively seek out and listen to her music they are exposed to the 'glitter pen' songs and get a bit lost/confused when people reference her storytelling and lyricism, as they will be referring to the 'Fountain Pen / Quill Pen' songs mainly.

That's how I see it.

Of course there are plenty of people who will have heard it all and don't like it and that's all well and good and is their right. As with the folks who maybe only love the glitter pen stuff.

EDIT: Also, I'm not trying to dig you out but "She is a pop star with pretty uncomplicated songs and lyrics aimed at her teenage fanbase (I cringe every time Karma comes on, karma is a cat, really?!)" sounds just like an example of someone who hasn't heard much beyond the glitter stuff, as I was saying. Because she is absolutely not just a pop star with uncomplicated lyrics aimed at her teenager fanbase. I can understand why you think Karma is that, but Karma is one song out of a catalogue of hundreds she has written. I think you'd be surprised at how assorted her listening fanbase is - male, female, young, old.

That's a very thoughtful reply. I do indeed feel like a miserable prick now ;D

Fair points, too. You do have to delve deeper than the lead singles. The way she describes her writing in your quotes there is interesting but, miserable prick alert, its another thing i find a bit jarring. Is she really a tortured artist?  A poet? Don't people usually get labelled as those things by other people rather than by themselves? She just seems to...rate herself very highly? You can tell she imagines herself as being a 19th century poet crafting her next sonnet by candlelight when she writes bland lyrics about men who smoke cigarettes but it never feels as deep as she seems to think it is.

I don't know. It feels to me like the industry has hyped her up beyond any logical means, everyone goes along for the ride and Swift herself believes her own hype. She is a talented pop star, but I can't accept that she's producing some of the best music ever written, based on all her singles on the radio. Perhaps I'll listen to the album tonight and give it a proper chance ;D

I'm glad you've enjoyed the album, we all have different tastes and it's a really special feeling when an artist you love releases new music and you get to discover it track by track, picking out your favourites, going through the lyrics etc. Not trying to spoil the excitement and enjoyment and I accept she does have much broader appeal than a teenage fanbase as I incorrectly wrote before.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1082 on: April 19, 2024, 01:09:15 pm »
They just had 3 Taylor swift look a likes on this morning, this morning and Im starting to think people dont quite grasp what a fucking lookalike is. They could have had Burt Reynolds sat there and theyd all be lapping it up.

*insert Mugatu crazy gif*

And god knows what that fella was who was sat with em. Dermot OLeary said Youve got that Joe Pasquale vibe going on hahaha bet he was gutted. Bet he thinks hes Bono or Robert Downey Jr or something


https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1890160/this-morning-viewers-slam-show-taylor-swift-segment
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1083 on: April 19, 2024, 01:27:13 pm »
One user wrote: They look nowt like Taylor Swift.

Some quality journalism there. :lmao
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1084 on: April 19, 2024, 02:07:56 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 19, 2024, 12:20:21 pm
(I cringe every time Karma comes on, karma is a cat, really?!)

Also, just on Karma because I was of the same opinion. I hated it for the first while - the lyrics did make me cringe.

I think when you do look at the bigger picture and the context, maybe it becomes less cringey?

For me, it's clearly about Scooter Braun/Scott Borchetta off the back of the debacle around her masters. If you aren't familiar, her masters were bought by Scooter Braun - someone she didn't have a great relationship with (managed Kanye West during that shit storm for a start, and Bieber who was happy to throw all of that in Taylor's face by goading her on social media) at a time she was trying to buy them herself. He was quite controlling and initially didn't allow her to perform her music (AMAs when she was being honoured was the straw that broke the cameras it seems) and she accused him, and Scott Borchetta (who sold them) of bullying. Then he sold them to an investment fund etc... So there are deep wounds there for Taylor. There is also some Kanye shade in the song too, which is at the heart of the hurt at who they were sold to.

When I left my masters in Scotts hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them, she continued. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words Scooter Braun escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didnt want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

If you think of Karma in that context, and in the context of it being a 'glitter pen' song then maybe it makes more sense - she is playfully saying they will get what is coming to them - bad karma whilst juxtaposing her good karma she experiences and what karma means to her. Also, the album this sits on is 'Midnights' and its themes are the things that keep her up at night.

"Spider-boy, king of thieves, weave your little webs of opacity, my pennies made your crown" - Spider-boy (SB), king of theives (he is an owner or part investor of a company called something theives) - all of her hard work making this music and art allowed him to become quite a bit richer as he sold her masters. So straight away we get a sense of who the song is about.

And then the chorus is littered with references to songs/albums of Braun's biggest artists - Bieber and Ariana Grande who at the time were both heavily rumoured to want out of their contracts with him. Not sure if they did but there are too many coincidences in the choruses that relates to them both.

Also, never underestimate Taylor's love of her cats and how absolutely needlessly petty she can be.

So whilst I can see why 'karma is my boyfriend... karma is a cat' etc... would make someone think 'what a load of shit' there is generally something deeper going on.

She will always make songs like these - bops. Ultimately that's who she is as an artist and she does love that kind of pop music.

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1085 on: April 19, 2024, 02:24:49 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 19, 2024, 01:01:38 pm
That's a very thoughtful reply. I do indeed feel like a miserable prick now ;D

Fair points, too. You do have to delve deeper than the lead singles. The way she describes her writing in your quotes there is interesting but, miserable prick alert, its another thing i find a bit jarring. Is she really a tortured artist?  A poet? Don't people usually get labelled as those things by other people rather than by themselves? She just seems to...rate herself very highly? You can tell she imagines herself as being a 19th century poet crafting her next sonnet by candlelight when she writes bland lyrics about men who smoke cigarettes but it never feels as deep as she seems to think it is.

I don't know. It feels to me like the industry has hyped her up beyond any logical means, everyone goes along for the ride and Swift herself believes her own hype. She is a talented pop star, but I can't accept that she's producing some of the best music ever written, based on all her singles on the radio. Perhaps I'll listen to the album tonight and give it a proper chance ;D

I'm glad you've enjoyed the album, we all have different tastes and it's a really special feeling when an artist you love releases new music and you get to discover it track by track, picking out your favourites, going through the lyrics etc. Not trying to spoil the excitement and enjoyment and I accept she does have much broader appeal than a teenage fanbase as I incorrectly wrote before.

You're not a miserable prick, we just don't know everything about everything and that's OK. It's OK not to like her music or enjoy it. But I don't think anyone at this point can deny that she is an incredible talent and performer, who works incredibly hard.

She isn't a tortured artist. Whilst so many of her songs are autobiographical, there are a lot that aren't. She doesn't mind deliving into characters or stories that she has created. I do think that's kind of important too with her - she gets a lot of headlines for songs because people are obsessed with them being written about X,Y,Z but there are a lot that aren't. She has said she will take inspiration from anywhere - books, film, friends, family - anything.

I don't think she takes herself too seriously. She is an absolute dork to be honest - I think she would admit that. She is fine to poke fun at herself but in isolation I can see why those lines would come across as self-indulgent and superficial. I think she allows herself to lean into other eras and time periods and bring them to life through her stories.

I honestly don't think she would be as big as she is, or last as long as she has if she wasn't producing quality music. To reference your favourite song Karma (:D) - 'ask me what I learned from all those years, ask me what I earned from all those tears, ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here...' Why is she still here? Where are those big artists who were once as big and popular? She has been consistently relevant and popular for almost 20 years now. I don't think you get to do that in the music industry unless you are an incredible artist.

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1086 on: April 19, 2024, 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April 19, 2024, 01:01:38 pm
That's a very thoughtful reply. I do indeed feel like a miserable prick now ;D


 ;D

These days, a bit of humo(u)r goes a long way on these boards...
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1087 on: April 19, 2024, 04:16:57 pm »
Nice reply again Ciara, appreciate the detail and your obvious passion for the subject! I'm just being a little bit "old man shouts at cloud" I think ;D

How is the album stacking up against her other work, for you?

Quote from: afc tukrish on April 19, 2024, 02:24:58 pm
;D

These days, a bit of humo(u)r goes a long way on these boards...
I'm glad I can bring something to the table ;D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1088 on: April 19, 2024, 05:08:30 pm »
The "proper" album is significantly better than Midnights, imo, and the "secret" album is some of her best work (not surprising since that's Aaron Dessner). I think she needs to part ways with Antonoff for a bit.

I do wish she'd leave poor Joe Alwyn alone now. Matty Healy is fair game, though.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,314
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1089 on: April 20, 2024, 01:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 19, 2024, 02:07:56 pm
Also, just on Karma because I was of the same opinion. I hated it for the first while - the lyrics did make me cringe.

I think when you do look at the bigger picture and the context, maybe it becomes less cringey?

For me, it's clearly about Scooter Braun/Scott Borchetta off the back of the debacle around her masters. If you aren't familiar, her masters were bought by Scooter Braun - someone she didn't have a great relationship with (managed Kanye West during that shit storm for a start, and Bieber who was happy to throw all of that in Taylor's face by goading her on social media) at a time she was trying to buy them herself. He was quite controlling and initially didn't allow her to perform her music (AMAs when she was being honoured was the straw that broke the cameras it seems) and she accused him, and Scott Borchetta (who sold them) of bullying. Then he sold them to an investment fund etc... So there are deep wounds there for Taylor. There is also some Kanye shade in the song too, which is at the heart of the hurt at who they were sold to.

When I left my masters in Scotts hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them, she continued. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words Scooter Braun escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didnt want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

If you think of Karma in that context, and in the context of it being a 'glitter pen' song then maybe it makes more sense - she is playfully saying they will get what is coming to them - bad karma whilst juxtaposing her good karma she experiences and what karma means to her. Also, the album this sits on is 'Midnights' and its themes are the things that keep her up at night.

"Spider-boy, king of thieves, weave your little webs of opacity, my pennies made your crown" - Spider-boy (SB), king of theives (he is an owner or part investor of a company called something theives) - all of her hard work making this music and art allowed him to become quite a bit richer as he sold her masters. So straight away we get a sense of who the song is about.

And then the chorus is littered with references to songs/albums of Braun's biggest artists - Bieber and Ariana Grande who at the time were both heavily rumoured to want out of their contracts with him. Not sure if they did but there are too many coincidences in the choruses that relates to them both.

Also, never underestimate Taylor's love of her cats and how absolutely needlessly petty she can be.

So whilst I can see why 'karma is my boyfriend... karma is a cat' etc... would make someone think 'what a load of shit' there is generally something deeper going on.

She will always make songs like these - bops. Ultimately that's who she is as an artist and she does love that kind of pop music.

I have never been a particular fan of Taylor, but I really respect the way you treat people Ciara who don't take to her. You have obviously loads of knowledge about her and I respect that you always attempt to debate with those of us who are less keen. I always take an interest in your posts when you are writing about her, perhaps one day I will give her music a real try.  :D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1090 on: April 20, 2024, 03:35:07 pm »
Well said Jill. Although Ill just stick to moaning whenever she comes in the radio about once every half hour on the shite stations my wife and daughter insist we listen to on car journeys. :D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1091 on: April 20, 2024, 03:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 20, 2024, 03:35:07 pm
Well said Jill. Although Ill just stick to moaning whenever she comes in the radio about once every half hour on the shite stations my wife and daughter insist we listen to on car journeys. :D

That's why I don't listen to modern radio they just play songs until you are sick of hearing them. It's like everyone used to go on about the Killers for years before I actually listened to them. When I did I quite liked them and then went to a concert at the Echo Arena. I just hate all the hyping of people, I prefer to listen to people when I am ready too before being "forced to." I will do that with Taylor Swift as well.  :D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1092 on: April 21, 2024, 10:05:00 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 19, 2024, 12:49:36 pm
What is the most number of songs by the same artist that has been in the top 10 charts at the same time?  :lmao

When Ed Sheeran released Divide in 2017, every one of the 16 songs on that album landed in the UK Top 20, 9 of which were in the top 10. Taylor won't achieve this as I believed it caused a change of rules from the Officials Singles Chart.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1093 on: April 21, 2024, 10:19:03 am »
Quote from: Bread on April 21, 2024, 10:05:00 am
When Ed Sheeran released Divide in 2017, every one of the 16 songs on that album landed in the UK Top 20, 9 of which were in the top 10. Taylor won't achieve this as I believed it caused a change of rules from the Officials Singles Chart.

Quote
Swifts Billboard Hot 100 accolades are just as impressive. She leads all women for the most top five, top 10, top 20 and top 40 hits, as well as overall chart appearances. Plus, shes the only artist in history to claim all 10 spots of the top 10 at the same time (Nov. 5, 2022, all from Midnights).
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1094 on: April 21, 2024, 11:40:45 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 20, 2024, 01:46:54 pm
I have never been a particular fan of Taylor, but I really respect the way you treat people Ciara who don't take to her. You have obviously loads of knowledge about her and I respect that you always attempt to debate with those of us who are less keen. I always take an interest in your posts when you are writing about her, perhaps one day I will give her music a real try.  :D

Ah thanks! Thats really kind.

As evidenced by other fans in this thread (who are mostly males - unsure of ages but Id say 30+) - there are a lot of regular people who just enjoy her music. We are not all teenage girls!

More than happy to point anyone in a specific TS direction based on music they generally like. It wont be for everyone but I do think she has an almost something for everyone. She has catapulted into a different stratosphere in terms of her popularity - I think the pandemic was a big moment in time for her. She released an album - folklore - to much critical success, a folky-indie style record which brought in new fans (older and dare I say it, perhaps more male fans).

 I think the critical success gave her a legitimacy with the general public she didnt have before. She then followed it up a couple months later with another similar record - evermore - which was brilliant and those new fans and critics are wondering how she has gone back-to-back in this style. Suddenly she has a new fanbase who maybe work backwards and start going into the back catalogue of her lesser known work and see more things they like. And then she announces she is re-recording her early work due to the masters being sold, so she is gaining popularity and respect from more people for forging this path for other artists who are in a similar position.

 These re-records are also nostalgic, bringing back the hits from 10+ years ago so the original fans who loved them and who grew up with her are probably now with kids of an age who will also dig the old stuff and suddenly theres a brand new younger audience enjoying TS music. I think the genius with the re-records is releasing the unreleased songs with them - it brings a new intrigue and more reason to buy.

By the time she releases Midnights - the first album of all new material since the pandemic - she has gained so many new fans.

And at this time she announces the Eras tour - a tour to celebrate all of her eras (records) which after a pandemic, we are all going to be excited about I think. She had 4 brand new albums she has never toured so I think she always needed to find an interesting way to tour them and so a greatest hits tour of sorts was perfect. Then the first show happens and its her on stage singing and performing for 3.5 hours thats insane. And those parents who are just there to bring their kids, or more casual fans are more impressed and theres another green shoot of popularity and praise. And if you cant be there in person, you can go to a cinema to watch it or catch it on streaming. She is able to reach so many people/homes and with that, shell pick up new fans all the time.

And that all culminates and brings us to the new TTPD release on Friday. And the streaming data coming through is insane - she is just breaking her own records at this point

And its a different album again for her. The first 2 listens for me were strange, it took me a while to get into it but thats growing now as it becomes more familiar. I definitely love the second set of songs more than the first.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1095 on: April 21, 2024, 11:48:13 am »
I am enjoying it. My current favourite track is "Guilty as Sin?" but that will probably change.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1096 on: April 21, 2024, 07:32:10 pm »
Think her popularity has just sky rocketed, I remember for the Reputation and the cancelled Lover tours how relatively easy it was to get tickets. Just a normal presale and that was it. Compared to the military type precision needed to just get into the Eras ticket buying page.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1097 on: April 21, 2024, 07:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 21, 2024, 11:40:45 am
Ah thanks! Thats really kind.

As evidenced by other fans in this thread (who are mostly males - unsure of ages but Id say 30+) - there are a lot of regular people who just enjoy her music. We are not all teenage girls!

More than happy to point anyone in a specific TS direction based on music they generally like. It wont be for everyone but I do think she has an almost something for everyone. She has catapulted into a different stratosphere in terms of her popularity - I think the pandemic was a big moment in time for her. She released an album - folklore - to much critical success, a folky-indie style record which brought in new fans (older and dare I say it, perhaps more male fans).

 I think the critical success gave her a legitimacy with the general public she didnt have before. She then followed it up a couple months later with another similar record - evermore - which was brilliant and those new fans and critics are wondering how she has gone back-to-back in this style. Suddenly she has a new fanbase who maybe work backwards and start going into the back catalogue of her lesser known work and see more things they like. And then she announces she is re-recording her early work due to the masters being sold, so she is gaining popularity and respect from more people for forging this path for other artists who are in a similar position.

 These re-records are also nostalgic, bringing back the hits from 10+ years ago so the original fans who loved them and who grew up with her are probably now with kids of an age who will also dig the old stuff and suddenly theres a brand new younger audience enjoying TS music. I think the genius with the re-records is releasing the unreleased songs with them - it brings a new intrigue and more reason to buy.

By the time she releases Midnights - the first album of all new material since the pandemic - she has gained so many new fans.

And at this time she announces the Eras tour - a tour to celebrate all of her eras (records) which after a pandemic, we are all going to be excited about I think. She had 4 brand new albums she has never toured so I think she always needed to find an interesting way to tour them and so a greatest hits tour of sorts was perfect. Then the first show happens and its her on stage singing and performing for 3.5 hours thats insane. And those parents who are just there to bring their kids, or more casual fans are more impressed and theres another green shoot of popularity and praise. And if you cant be there in person, you can go to a cinema to watch it or catch it on streaming. She is able to reach so many people/homes and with that, shell pick up new fans all the time.

And that all culminates and brings us to the new TTPD release on Friday. And the streaming data coming through is insane - she is just breaking her own records at this point

And its a different album again for her. The first 2 listens for me were strange, it took me a while to get into it but thats growing now as it becomes more familiar. I definitely love the second set of songs more than the first.

I think it's all good that she changes her style from time to time it's a great way to get listened to by more people, as they move into new directions. I have downloaded a couple of her albums to listen too. Since joining Spotify Premier it's been enjoyable to listen to stuff I wouldn't usually listen too before, because now I can. My friend recommended the Lover album and I have just downloaded the Folklore and Fearless one as well. I have enjoyed Lover some interesting songs on that. I need to give it a second listen as well. It's interesting you saying that about the TTPD release, that the second set of songs is better than the first, I recall a reviewer saying the same thing. I am sure I will work my way to that.  :D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1098 on: April 24, 2024, 04:21:15 pm »

So, I'll start by saying that I've only properly listened to the first part of TTPD and I hear from others that the second part is better, but... despite wanting to really like this, I found many of the songs repetitive, almost monotone in places but lacking the character and spirit of Folklore and Evermore which are sonically similar. There are songs I like such as So Long London and Guilty as Sin but to encapsulate my point when Florence Welch cuts in on Florida!! it was like a breath of fresh air.  I expect it will grow on me the more I listen to it and I'm really not someone who needs to hear bangers (indie music is my main thing) but I'm a little underwhelmed so far.

By way of counterpoint, she is clearly experimenting rather than staying in her comfort zone and inevitably it won't always come off or at least not for everyone.

It was also an interesting choice to write more about Matty Healy who is the easiest of targets than the long, slow, faultless death of her relationship with Joe which is more complex and frankly more interesting. Equally I totally understand if she wanted to go lightly there for personal reasons. 
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1099 on: April 24, 2024, 10:46:26 pm »
Another concept album!

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1100 on: April 26, 2024, 08:33:56 am »
From Oz.

Quote
Taylor Swift has made Australian music history, becoming the female artist with the most No 1 albums in Aria history.

Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is her 13th album to reach No 1 on the Aria album chart, surpassing the record held by Madonna.

She is also now the first artist ever to hold the entire top 10 on the singles chart, and currently holds 29 spots in the top 50 singles at once  a feat that has never been achieved before.

Swift remains the only artist to replace themselves at No 1 on Aria album chart, and has done so three times.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1101 on: May 3, 2024, 10:38:42 am »
A Fortnight on... how are we feeling about this?  :wave

My first two full listens (all 31 tracks) were intense... certainly the first one I didn't feel I could enjoy it as much as it was new, the subject matter throughout is intense and it's hard to ignore that right? As much as you don't necessarily care who the subject matters are it is really hard not to escape it or allow your mind to draw conclusions. Her prologue kind of set that up too - I was expecting a really sad album about the breakup of a 6-7 year relationship and instead we mainly got an album about a two week period of her life that most of her fans/some of the world was watching, thinking 'wtf Taylor'. I do think the subject matter perhaps contributes to the people who find it a bit monotonous and lacking diversity of subject, which is understandable.

I will say - I have just listened to the album in order. I haven't skipped anything yet, or done any repeats. I am just picking up from where I left off so I feel like after 2 weeks, I have got enough familiarity with it to know what I like/don't like. From the 3rd listen I have kept a note on my phone of every song title and my mark out of 10 and have changed it as/when I feel different. I haven't changed too much wildly and I haven't really changed anything for a good few days. I do have it on vinyl so when I put that on, I keep to the order and try and play it fully so I keep my sequencing.

Long story short? I absolutely LOVE the second half of the album - much prefer it to the first half. I think the second half of the album has some of the best stuff she has ever done and most of my favourite tracks are the Taylor/Aaron collaborations.

I think one of the biggest surprises for me is just how slow it all starts, which doesn't feel like a TS start. The tempo feels really slow and I am not sure if that's to get across her voice or lyrics but the music definitely feels secondary. The production I don't mind and I don't get the strong feelings people have on Jack Antonoff and her. But the slow start is different and I can understand why on only 1 or 2 listens, people think it sounds the same. I think once you get more familar with that, the production comes out a lot more and there's nothing really similar about them, except maybe the pacing/tempo?

I have always loved her honesty and ability to just tell you how she's feeling. That has always been there and I think there have been criticisms of that? People complaining about her singing about her feelings or 'giving too much away' - that's nothing new and won't ever change. And I would hate it if it did. Even the title track, #2 on the album, is just raw with insight. Definitely part of her appeal to many fans.

#5 are generally her most vulnerable/personal/saddest song on all of her albums so it's interesting the subject in this one appears to be different from most of the other songs. Says a lot. Hindsight is great, but Midnights did have a vibe of a break-up album. I think that makes more sense now looking back.

#6 'But Daddy I Love Him' is classic TS. One of those fountain pen songs with a CLASSIC TS bridge. I love this one. Funny too. Bit of a country throwback. Not afraid to throw shade at her fans. This was always one of my favourites from early listens.

#12 'loml' - Straight up ballad and one of all-time favourite TS songs already. Anything with her and a piano is going to be special for me and when you add in Aaron, I'm not sure how she can fail. Verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, outro - classic. People sniggered at the title when the track names were released but the lyrics are great and it's her ability to put you into the situation she is describing that helps make her great. I will never not adore this song.

#14 -'Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' - hahahaha! Mark it up there with Dear John and All Too Well but perhaps more scathing. Love this track too - she does this kind of song so well.

#17 - 'The Black Dog' - when it came to pre-ordering my vinyl (there were 4 available, all the standard 16 songs and 1 bonus song) I opted for this one based on the name and aesthetics of this version and I am so happy I did. Again, she just takes you and puts you in a place. And you can feel it.

#20 and #21 - 'Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcu' and 'How Did It End?' - two great sad songs back-to-back. I think these are easily some of her best and saddest works.

The end run of 'The Prophecy', 'Cassandra', 'Peter', 'The Bolter', 'Robin' and 'the Manuscript' is insane. 'Peter' might be my favourite off the entire thing. And was probably my first inkling that maybe folklore/evermore needs to be revisited in terms of subject matters because the instant parallel and callbacks with Cardigan is startling. And I am not sure I want to think about him as a central figure in those two masterpieces (urgh) - Cowboy Like Me worries me too in that sense.

The Manuscript felt like a proper album closer and maybe (maybe!) a sense of her closing several chapters of her life and moving forward and into a new relationship/era. It did feel like a seminal drawing of the line under a lot of things. Though the re-records left might make that difficult.

The second half of this album is probably another example of how many great songs she keeps off standard editions of albums. I'm not sure how some of those second-half songs don't make the standard.

If we are judging this on the first 16 songs of the album, I am not sure where it fits into my ranking of TS albums. Red, folklore, evermore will always be the holy trinity for me but god, that second half of the album... if we are judging it as one album (all 31 songs) then it's definitely 4th on my list.

I do enjoy the first half of the album and I can see why some of those songs are on there as they would appeal to the masses, but the strongest stuff is definitely second half. Maybe there's something she wants to achieve chronologically, or their importance for telling the story. It's definitely something that needs more than 1 or 2 listens. My opinion now is very different to how it was on that 1st listen.

I do think she could have played it so safe and capitalised on her level of fame and the success she has had recently, but I do admire how she has taken an uncomfortable subject/period of time and laid it all out - bare bones. In a style that is different for her. I get the feeling the next album won't be so unhappy!

Favourite songs:

But Daddy I love Him
loml
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The Black Dog
Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
How Did It End
Peter
The Bolter

Regular TS listeners/fans - where are you at?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1102 on: May 3, 2024, 10:41:25 am »
Quote
My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant".: I absolutely LOVE the second half of the album - much prefer it to the first half. I think the second half of the album has some of the best stuff she has ever done and most of my favourite tracks are the Taylor/Aaron collaborations.

What did you type to get that?!
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1103 on: May 3, 2024, 10:48:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  3, 2024, 10:41:25 am
What did you type to get that?!

Damn. I just used the abbreviation 'T' 'L' 'D' 'R'  :butt
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1104 on: May 3, 2024, 11:20:32 am »
Love how passionate and in depth you go about Taylor, Ciara.

I still havent really had a proper listen. A couple of times Ive started it but not finished it (which means Ive not fully heard the second album). Ive had an ear infection which has affected my hearing so Ive not really felt like listening to much music as I cant really hear it.

Agree about But Daddy I Love Him though, that one did stand out on one of my listens
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1105 on: May 3, 2024, 11:37:50 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May  3, 2024, 10:48:40 am
Eeek!

This one... https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant".

:D

Still none the wiser!
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1106 on: May 3, 2024, 11:53:55 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May  3, 2024, 10:48:40 am
Damn. I just used the abbreviation 'T' 'L' 'D' 'R'  :butt

:D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1107 on: May 9, 2024, 09:22:47 pm »
Setlist is changed! First night in Paris and there is a TTPD section! Got some serious revision to get in before June 14.

Folklore and Evermore merged and a few other songs taken out.

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/taylor-swift/2024/paris-la-defense-arena-nanterre-france-6baa46ba.html
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1108 on: May 9, 2024, 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on May  9, 2024, 09:22:47 pm
Setlist is changed! First night in Paris and there is a TTPD section! Got some serious revision to get in before June 14.

Folklore and Evermore merged and a few other songs taken out.

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/taylor-swift/2024/paris-la-defense-arena-nanterre-france-6baa46ba.html
Thought shed change things up with the new album. Still playing 3 hours plus.

Probably sacrilege but with all the shortened songs in the set she could play more in full if she played the original version of All Too Well instead of the 10 minute version
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1109 on: May 10, 2024, 09:51:02 am »
Duvva casually tosses the car keys, keychain on the ground.

I expected better
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1110 on: May 10, 2024, 11:54:05 am »
Gutted to lose Tolerate It and 'Tis the Damn Season but the TTPD set looks incredible. I saw that it was filmed last night so hopefully the Eras doc gets updated with the new stuff!

Also gutted to lose loml as a surprise song... I would have given my little fingers for that on one of my nights.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1111 on: May 10, 2024, 11:57:21 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May  3, 2024, 11:20:32 am
I still havent really had a proper listen. A couple of times Ive started it but not finished it (which means Ive not fully heard the second album). Ive had an ear infection which has affected my hearing so Ive not really felt like listening to much music as I cant really hear it.

Quote from: Schmarn on May  9, 2024, 09:22:47 pm
Got some serious revision to get in before June 14.

Honestly, you're sleeping on something pretty special. Its the only thing I have listened to for 3 weeks, and I went to 2 concerts in that time for another artist, but TTPD wasn't getting bumped.

The more you listen, the more you realise how each song stands out - the differences in the production are crystal clear now. Those initial 'everything sounds the same' is long gone - and I am someone who has still listened to it in order. Haven't hit skip yet!

Even the songs I like less are still so catchy and you find yourself humming or singing it at some stage.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Not even June yet ;D

