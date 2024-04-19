I have never been a particular fan of Taylor, but I really respect the way you treat people Ciara who don't take to her. You have obviously loads of knowledge about her and I respect that you always attempt to debate with those of us who are less keen. I always take an interest in your posts when you are writing about her, perhaps one day I will give her music a real try.



Ah thanks! Thats really kind.As evidenced by other fans in this thread (who are mostly males - unsure of ages but Id say 30+) - there are a lot of regular people who just enjoy her music. We are not all teenage girls!More than happy to point anyone in a specific TS direction based on music they generally like. It wont be for everyone but I do think she has an almost something for everyone. She has catapulted into a different stratosphere in terms of her popularity - I think the pandemic was a big moment in time for her. She released an album - folklore - to much critical success, a folky-indie style record which brought in new fans (older and dare I say it, perhaps more male fans).I think the critical success gave her a legitimacy with the general public she didnt have before. She then followed it up a couple months later with another similar record - evermore - which was brilliant and those new fans and critics are wondering how she has gone back-to-back in this style. Suddenly she has a new fanbase who maybe work backwards and start going into the back catalogue of her lesser known work and see more things they like. And then she announces she is re-recording her early work due to the masters being sold, so she is gaining popularity and respect from more people for forging this path for other artists who are in a similar position.These re-records are also nostalgic, bringing back the hits from 10+ years ago so the original fans who loved them and who grew up with her are probably now with kids of an age who will also dig the old stuff and suddenly theres a brand new younger audience enjoying TS music. I think the genius with the re-records is releasing the unreleased songs with them - it brings a new intrigue and more reason to buy.By the time she releases Midnights - the first album of all new material since the pandemic - she has gained so many new fans.And at this time she announces the Eras tour - a tour to celebrate all of her eras (records) which after a pandemic, we are all going to be excited about I think. She had 4 brand new albums she has never toured so I think she always needed to find an interesting way to tour them and so a greatest hits tour of sorts was perfect. Then the first show happens and its her on stage singing and performing for 3.5 hours thats insane. And those parents who are just there to bring their kids, or more casual fans are more impressed and theres another green shoot of popularity and praise. And if you cant be there in person, you can go to a cinema to watch it or catch it on streaming. She is able to reach so many people/homes and with that, shell pick up new fans all the time.And that all culminates and brings us to the new TTPD release on Friday. And the streaming data coming through is insane - she is just breaking her own records at this pointAnd its a different album again for her. The first 2 listens for me were strange, it took me a while to get into it but thats growing now as it becomes more familiar. I definitely love the second set of songs more than the first.