(I cringe every time Karma comes on, karma is a cat, really?!)



Also, just on Karma because I was of the same opinion. I hated it for the first while - the lyrics did make me cringe.I think when you do look at the bigger picture and the context, maybe it becomes less cringey?For me, it's clearly about Scooter Braun/Scott Borchetta off the back of the debacle around her masters. If you aren't familiar, her masters were bought by Scooter Braun - someone she didn't have a great relationship with (managed Kanye West during that shit storm for a start, and Bieber who was happy to throw all of that in Taylor's face by goading her on social media) at a time she was trying to buy them herself. He was quite controlling and initially didn't allow her to perform her music (AMAs when she was being honoured was the straw that broke the cameras it seems) and she accused him, and Scott Borchetta (who sold them) of bullying. Then he sold them to an investment fund etc... So there are deep wounds there for Taylor. There is also some Kanye shade in the song too, which is at the heart of the hurt at who they were sold to.When I left my masters in Scotts hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them, she continued. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words Scooter Braun escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didnt want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.If you think of Karma in that context, and in the context of it being a 'glitter pen' song then maybe it makes more sense - she is playfully saying they will get what is coming to them - bad karma whilst juxtaposing her good karma she experiences and what karma means to her. Also, the album this sits on is 'Midnights' and its themes are the things that keep her up at night."Spider-boy, king of thieves, weave your little webs of opacity, my pennies made your crown" - Spider-boy (SB), king of theives (he is an owner or part investor of a company called something theives) - all of her hard work making this music and art allowed him to become quite a bit richer as he sold her masters. So straight away we get a sense of who the song is about.And then the chorus is littered with references to songs/albums of Braun's biggest artists - Bieber and Ariana Grande who at the time were both heavily rumoured to want out of their contracts with him. Not sure if they did but there are too many coincidences in the choruses that relates to them both.Also, never underestimate Taylor's love of her cats and how absolutely needlessly petty she can be.So whilst I can see why 'karma is my boyfriend... karma is a cat' etc... would make someone think 'what a load of shit' there is generally something deeper going on.She will always make songs like these - bops. Ultimately that's who she is as an artist and she does love that kind of pop music.