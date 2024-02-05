« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 45314 times)

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1000 on: February 5, 2024, 12:55:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February  5, 2024, 12:33:40 pm
Killer Mike arrested at the grammys.

Should have come up with a less obvious name.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1001 on: February 5, 2024, 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  5, 2024, 11:49:06 am
Why?

On receiving his award.

Quote
I dont want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year, Jay-Z said. So even by your own metrics, that doesnt work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesnt work.

Beyoncé has been nominated for 88 competitive Grammy Awards, winning 33 of them. Like her husband, Beyoncé has been nominated six times for Album of the Year.

Kanye now Jay-Z.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1002 on: February 11, 2024, 10:38:43 pm »
Anyone watching Swiftbowl LVIII?

The real star of the show ;)
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 04:00:32 am »
Big win for Swifty

Nothing our girl cant do
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 04:41:12 am »
Superbowl champion, second only to Giselle in total now
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 02:36:18 pm »
In her rookie season too  ;D

Can we get Rep TV now please!?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 03:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 02:36:18 pm
In her rookie season too  ;D

Can we get Rep TV now please!?
Whats first the brand new album or Reputation TV?

Reputation is one of my favs, its the first album that she released after Id gotten into her music
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  5, 2024, 11:13:04 am

He's a fucking bellend.



I'll second that. Not quite Kanye level but a deffo a bellend.
I really don't get Taylor Swift either? I mean she hates trump so fair do there but her music just seems really really bland.
That blonde, american look is a turn off as well. Give me a dusky maiden anyday.
I guess I'm not her target audience though
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm »
Why is this woman all over social media, I don't give a shit she is killing the planet with her excessive travel, nor she is dating a bearded padded weird copy football game.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 04:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm
Why is this woman all over social media, I don't give a shit she is killing the planet with her excessive travel, nor she is dating a bearded padded weird copy football game.
I dont know, perhaps because shes the biggest music star on the planet? Im sure no one condones her excessive use of private jets here but its a bit weird to come into her thread to moan about her social media presence. And its easy enough to avoid or ignore if you really want to
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 04:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm
Why is this woman all over social media,

Because by far her best skill is self promotion and marketing
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:20:07 pm
I dont know, perhaps because shes the biggest music star on the planet? Im sure no one condones her excessive use of private jets here but its a bit weird to come into her thread to moan about her social media presence. And its easy enough to avoid or ignore if you really want to

I blame the new ad revenue driven Twitter algorithms which if you hover over a picture for more than a second it then bombards you with targetted ads and content.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 04:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:26:15 pm
Because by far her best skill is self promotion and marketing
Taylor Swift top talents list
1. Annoying old annoying men
2. Song writing
3. Singing
4. Skills on various instruments
5. Being so famous shes everywhere just to annoy the shit out of the haters (no 1 and no 5 are interchangeable)
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 04:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:27:55 pm
I blame the new ad revenue driven Twitter algorithms which if you hover over a picture for more than a second it then bombards you with targetted ads and content.
Wouldnt know, I ditched it a while ago when after years of declining into a cesspool dominated by the worst elements of society Musk took over and as you illustrate just turned it into a giant advertising platform
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 04:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:27:55 pm
I blame the new ad revenue driven Twitter algorithms which if you hover over a picture for more than a second it then bombards you with targetted ads and content.

Just shake it off  ;D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 04:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:32:57 pm
Just shake it off  ;D
He needs to calm down
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:34:14 pm
He needs to calm down

I'm incredibly calm and not old, just don't think a singer watching a sports event needs such attention. I'll make a swift exit from here, the swifties are on the defense.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm
I'm incredibly calm and not old, just don't think a singer watching a sports event needs such attention. I'll make a swift exit from here, the swifties are on the defense.
Its just in part a play on her lyrics. And the old and annoying bit I stole from SDDLs custom title

I dont think it needs the coverage it gets either (its not what interests me about her) and Im sure shed be happier if it got less coverage too, but it seems its what the media believe we want

Never come at a Swifty in their own territory   ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:49:41 pm by duvva 💅 »
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 06:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm
I'm incredibly calm and not old, just don't think a singer watching a sports event needs such attention. I'll make a swift exit from here, the swifties are on the defense.

Tbf she doesnt control what the broadcasters show.

Ive been into NFL for 40 years and theyll frequently show celebs in breaks but with her everything is on an uber level. The last person I can think of who was papped as relentlessly is Princess Di.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 06:18:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:00:14 pm
Whats first the brand new album or Reputation TV?

Reputation is one of my favs, its the first album that she released after Id gotten into her music

I think it will be the new album as it will need a proper build up. There is a great chance that songs off that album will be surprise songs on the UK tour. 

Reputation took a while to settle for me probably because the songs most played are the loud and angry ones which I get but arent what shes best at. Delicate is one of her best and I have a soft spot for New Years Day. Getaway Car is the best banger on there. 
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 12:21:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:00:14 pm
Whats first the brand new album or Reputation TV?

Reputation is one of my favs, its the first album that she released after Id gotten into her music

I was so sure Rep would be here by now. There have been so many teasers, and continue to be since TS11 was announced, so I have no clue what she is up to. I would be surprised if it dropped before TTPD at this stage now.

But she is teasing a lot of 2s and 3s at the moment too. We could have all 3 this year perhaps, by the end of the tour? There's 'only' her reputation and name to reclaim. I would imagine Rep comes first and then TS. No better way to close out an eras tour than to own all her work.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 12:44:13 pm »
Super Bowl 2024 was most watched US TV broadcast since 1969 Moon landing: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-68282519

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:37:38 pm
I'm incredibly calm and not old, just don't think a singer watching a sports event needs such attention. I'll make a swift exit from here, the swifties are on the defense.

She was on screen for something like 54 seconds - less than 1% of the entire broadcast.

She is arguably one of the most famous and influential people in the world at this moment, dating the guy who won the Superbowl. Kind of not really a surprise they are all over the news and social media when they generate so much interest and clicks. They are money for broadcasters, media outlets, the NFL itself.

I think we are coming full circle again with her. Back to the 2015/2016 days when she got so much abuse and stick she ended up pulling back and hiding herself away for the best part of year - only making a few public appearances. I don't think she will go to those extremes this time, and why should she. She is at the height of her popularity and success. The Dads, Brads and Chads will be disappointed. The difference now too, is that she appears to be with someone who doesn't want to hide her away or doesn't know how to deal with her level of fame.

Once the re-records are done, she will probably settle back into that 1-album-every-2-years routine she was in. The re-record process has given us a lot of new music that we otherwise would not have heard, so I can see why people think she is saturating the market/industry a bit. But with every album, she seems to be getting more popular - the annoucement posts, the first week sales etc.. continue to climb with every album. I don't think that fanbase disappears as long as she continues to make good music. The haters and the noise will always be there.

She has a film to direct too - I would think that happens after the tour.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:18:11 pm
Getaway Car is the best banger on there. 

I really hope Getaway Car is the new Cruel Summer.

I also think the Rep vault tracks could be explosive.
