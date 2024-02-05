Super Bowl 2024 was most watched US TV broadcast since 1969 Moon landing: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-68282519
I'm incredibly calm and not old, just don't think a singer watching a sports event needs such attention. I'll make a swift exit from here, the swifties are on the defense.
She was on screen for something like 54 seconds - less than 1% of the entire broadcast.
She is arguably one of the most famous and influential people in the world at this moment, dating the guy who won the Superbowl. Kind of not really a surprise they are all over the news and social media when they generate so much interest and clicks. They are money for broadcasters, media outlets, the NFL itself.
I think we are coming full circle again with her. Back to the 2015/2016 days when she got so much abuse and stick she ended up pulling back and hiding herself away for the best part of year - only making a few public appearances. I don't think she will go to those extremes this time, and why should she. She is at the height of her popularity and success. The Dads, Brads and Chads will be disappointed. The difference now too, is that she appears to be with someone who doesn't want to hide her away or doesn't know how to deal with her level of fame.
Once the re-records are done, she will probably settle back into that 1-album-every-2-years routine she was in. The re-record process has given us a lot of new music that we otherwise would not have heard, so I can see why people think she is saturating the market/industry a bit. But with every album, she seems to be getting more popular - the annoucement posts, the first week sales etc.. continue to climb with every album. I don't think that fanbase disappears as long as she continues to make good music. The haters and the noise will always be there.
She has a film to direct too - I would think that happens after the tour.