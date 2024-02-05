« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 44797 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1000 on: February 5, 2024, 12:55:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February  5, 2024, 12:33:40 pm
Killer Mike arrested at the grammys.

Should have come up with a less obvious name.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1001 on: February 5, 2024, 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  5, 2024, 11:49:06 am
Why?

On receiving his award.

I dont want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year, Jay-Z said. So even by your own metrics, that doesnt work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesnt work.

Beyoncé has been nominated for 88 competitive Grammy Awards, winning 33 of them. Like her husband, Beyoncé has been nominated six times for Album of the Year.

Kanye now Jay-Z.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm »
Anyone watching Swiftbowl LVIII?

The real star of the show ;)
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 04:00:32 am »
Big win for Swifty

Nothing our girl cant do
Online kavah

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 04:41:12 am »
Superbowl champion, second only to Giselle in total now
