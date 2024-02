I see whatís happened to Taylor as another sadly inevitable consequence of the culture wars waged by the psychotic right. While she kept her opinions to herself the very people denigrating her now used to hold her up as the very essence of the all American success story. But the moment she spoke out (albeit fairly mildly) against discrimination on grounds of race, gender and sexual orientation she became a target for the hard right. And of course rather than engaging on the issues, they resorted to personal abuse. The recent porn AI stuff is just a branch of this in keeping with the far rightís angry incel base.



I have no issue with people disliking her music or her use of private jets but anyone jumping on the arguments used by the right (eg slut shaming, objectification, expressions of hatred) belongs in the same hole as Trump and his acolytes. Of course Taylor has the position and means to stand up for herself but that doesnít excuse (as some seek to do) the vile personal attacks.



As a club with a largely progressive fan base Iím glad we donít see that here.