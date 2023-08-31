« previous next »
Re: Taylor Swift
August 31, 2023, 03:21:24 pm
Also, the Eras tour was filmed and is released in North America onling on October 13th.

https://twitter.com/taylornation13/status/1697223105653977168?s=20

Will it hit here (in cinemas) before the tour happens?
Re: Taylor Swift
September 22, 2023, 07:47:52 pm
I don't suppose anyone has a code for Ticketmaster for Liverpool / Cardiff that they don't need?

Re: Taylor Swift
October 21, 2023, 01:26:34 am
Went to see the concert film tonight and even more excited to see her twice in 2024 after it. The girl sitting next to me cried quietly through every song, and that made me well up too to be honest. Music is so powerful.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 21, 2023, 08:41:49 am
Went to see the concert film tonight and even more excited to see her twice in 2024 after it. The girl sitting next to me cried quietly through every song, and that made me well up too to be honest. Music is so powerful.

Regards to Ciara.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 21, 2023, 12:09:38 pm
Hahaha!

Havent been yet - just arrived home from hols, so havent had an opportunity yet but I think I will go and see it this week. I wonder if she will change things up a little for the international leg of her tour and following the movie release, just for some new surprises.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 21, 2023, 05:49:36 pm
Regards to Ciara.
😁

Cant make my mind up whether to go or not. Think it would be quite cool if the cinema is singing/dancing along, but equally want to wait and see it fresh next year
Re: Taylor Swift
October 21, 2023, 05:56:29 pm
😁

Cant make my mind up whether to go or not. Think it would be quite cool if the cinema is singing/dancing along, but equally want to wait and see it fresh next year

Im kinda in the same boat but leaning towards going to see it. I think I have half seen it pieced together through videos and tiktoks and I wonder if she will change some of it up for the international tour next year as I dont think some of those stadiums/pitches are as big, especially with the stage coming out and onto the pitch. Though they did sell the tickets with the same stage set up so maybe it stays unchanged!?

It will be on streaming soon apparently, so it will be harder to avoid!
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 08:51:03 am

Two new Wembley dates announced for those who missed out. Apparently emails with codes going out to those who registered before (and presumably were unable to purchase).

I decided to give the cinematic version a miss so as to keep it fresh. Thought my daughter would be desperate to go but she thinks the same thing. Its a fab idea for those who didnt get lucky though.

Looks like the same set list is being used in South America. Ive convinced myself shell shake up the set list for the Pacific or European tours if only because shell want some variety herself. I get bored delivering the same risk mitigation training at work and Im sure its a similar experience  ;)

Speak Now is long overdue a bigger slot and you can easily remove 3 or 4 other tracks to keep it the same length. Id quite like to see some changes to the Folklore and Evermore set list as there are so many great songs on there that deserve an airing.

