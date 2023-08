A special Sunrise Boulevard vinyl of 1989 is available on her site for just under the next 2 days for those who are interested



I hadn't pre-ordered my 1989 vinyl yet, as I have come to learn there will be multiple versions on a staggered release, so it's almost worth waiting to get the version you prefer. As soon as I saw that one though, I jumped. Looks beautiful!She goes to Mexico soon, for that leg of her tour and then has a couple of months off, which she may use to promote the hell out of 1989. I expect it to get a big push. It has 3 of her big, big hitters on there in terms of streaming numbers. I always thought she'd never get close to those numbers with the re-records (Blank Space has 1.4b streams on Spotify, SIO 1.1b and Style 836m) - but Anti-Hero has over 1b streams, Cruel Summer approaching 1b after a big push this summer so it will be interesting to see if she can topple those 'old' versions with her re-recorded versions. The Red re-records still lag behind the originals.