So, I guess that receiving no email at all means I'm on the waitlist? Because I was expecting an email either way to confirm whether I'll have access to tickets or be on the waitlist, and I've just received nothing.



Log in to your members account - make sure it’s the account that registered for the ballot (you may have to queue to access) then look under the concerts tab in your account. If it says ‘no concerts available’ then you were unsuccessful in ballot. If the Swift sale shows, you can just go ahead and buy. You don’t really need the link.Edit - sorry, seems you can’t do that now. It worked this morning - daughter logged into her account, although she was unsuccessful in ballot. But seems club have now restricted access to only those with a link.