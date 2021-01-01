« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 30875 times)

Online MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #840 on: Today at 10:13:07 am »
I am 2378 nr queue and have 3 minutes to go!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,122
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #841 on: Today at 10:13:21 am »
Quote from: bruffell06 on Today at 10:12:34 am
Availability for all 3 nights.

Cheers mate
Logged
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,122
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #842 on: Today at 10:16:30 am »
Once you've clicked one date and it doesnt have the area you wanted can you go back and change dates? Asking for myself  ;D Don't want it to boot me out hahaha
Logged
Online bruffell06

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #843 on: Today at 10:17:10 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:16:30 am
Once you've clicked one date and it doesnt have the area you wanted can you go back and change dates? Asking for myself  ;D Don't want it to boot me out hahaha

Yep!
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #844 on: Today at 10:17:20 am »
Just got 4 standing on Saturday which is what we wanted. As straight forward a sale as Ive known through the club site.

Didnt check any other availability and once youve paid youre out I think no way to check.

Hope everyone else gets what they wanted
Logged
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,122
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #845 on: Today at 10:19:38 am »
Quote from: bruffell06 on Today at 10:17:10 am
Yep!

Once again, thank you! Lifesaver.
Logged
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,324
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #846 on: Today at 10:20:54 am »
Got through and it says there are no concerts? I was guaranteed 2???
Logged
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #847 on: Today at 10:21:53 am »

Sorted in 106 for Friday night. Get in!

Oddly less seating availability on Thursday than Friday
Logged

Offline coct3au

  • twins with arsefinger
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #848 on: Today at 10:22:03 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:20:54 am
Got through and it says there are no concerts? I was guaranteed 2???

Check you're logged in (and with the right account)?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #849 on: Today at 10:22:35 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:20:54 am
Got through and it says there are no concerts? I was guaranteed 2???

Try logging in with the correct membership that has the guaranteed tickets.
Logged

Online MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #850 on: Today at 10:23:23 am »
I got stand CE4
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,324
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #851 on: Today at 10:23:30 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:22:35 am
Try logging in with the correct membership that has the guaranteed tickets.

I have :( still saying nothing
Logged
Online MattyK93

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #852 on: Today at 10:24:39 am »
Maybe a stupid question, but just purchased 4 tickets all in my own name but for somebody else, will it be paper tickets? Obviously cant all use my NFC pass and I wont even be going to the concert
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #853 on: Today at 10:25:45 am »
Quote from: MattyK93 on Today at 10:24:39 am
Maybe a stupid question, but just purchased 4 tickets all in my own name but for somebody else, will it be paper tickets? Obviously cant all use my NFC pass and I wont even be going to the concert

It says mobile tickets and all in1 supporters account, so I presume it will be general admission download or email like when you distribute a ticket
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #854 on: Today at 10:25:54 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:23:30 am
I have :( still saying nothing

Did you click from the link in the email that came yesterday with the unique link?
Logged

Online bruffell06

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #855 on: Today at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:20:54 am
Got through and it says there are no concerts? I was guaranteed 2???

Happened to me. Shit myself but was logged in as my fiance.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #856 on: Today at 10:27:31 am »
Looks like plenty left and no queue so wonder will it go far down the waiting list
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #857 on: Today at 10:28:52 am »

Will keep an eye on availability for those on the waitlist but lots there esp for Friday.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #858 on: Today at 10:29:33 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:23:30 am
I have :( still saying nothing
That sucks man, have you tried all the logins you have access to?
Logged
Online MattyK93

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #859 on: Today at 10:29:49 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:25:45 am
It says mobile tickets and all in1 supporters account, so I presume it will be general admission download or email like when you distribute a ticket

Thanks for the reply!
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,324
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #860 on: Today at 10:29:56 am »
Quote from: bruffell06 on Today at 10:26:00 am
Happened to me. Shit myself but was logged in as my fiance.

Sorted! I did have to log in as the other member I used to apply with even though my email said it was my account!

One happy wife now...
Logged
Online MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #861 on: Today at 10:35:10 am »
I messed up on the registration and only got 1 ticket 😂
But I managed to get that ticket and it's for my wife. Will she have to sign up for a membership so I can transfer the ticket to her or can she just use my account?
Logged

Offline coct3au

  • twins with arsefinger
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #862 on: Today at 10:36:09 am »
I managed to get 4 together but only in the Upper Main Stand, there were only singles and the odd pair left in all the other sections by the time I was in. (Did have 4 selected in the Lower Main at one point, but someone must've snaffled one of them before I got them in my basket, argh). There also didn't seem to be any general admission/pitch tickets left, which seemed very weird? Maybe just something wrong my end there as I already had 4 in my basket, so didn't hang around to investigate further.

That was the Saturday, guess it might still be better for the other 2 days?
Logged

Online MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #863 on: Today at 10:40:50 am »
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 10:36:09 am
I managed to get 4 together but only in the Upper Main Stand, there were only singles and the odd pair left in all the other sections by the time I was in. (Did have 4 selected in the Lower Main at one point, but someone must've snaffled one of them before I got them in my basket, argh). There also didn't seem to be any general admission/pitch tickets left, which seemed very weird? Maybe just something wrong my end there as I already had 4 in my basket, so didn't hang around to investigate further.

That was the Saturday, guess it might still be better for the other 2 days?

This was the same for me, no standing tickets left by the time I got in for Saturday, I didn't bother checking the other dates as I didn't want to jeopardise not being able to get a ticket if I faffed about.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,324
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #864 on: Today at 10:42:30 am »
Did the confirmation email come straight away for everyone?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #865 on: Today at 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:42:30 am
Did the confirmation email come straight away for everyone?
Within a couple of minutes for me, but if you ended up on another login maybe it went to their email?
Logged
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #866 on: Today at 10:47:03 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:42:30 am
Did the confirmation email come straight away for everyone?

Yep but it will go to the email for the account that actually got the tickets.
Logged

Online MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #867 on: Today at 10:54:48 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:42:30 am
Did the confirmation email come straight away for everyone?

Yes, mine came through a few seconds after the transaction was confirmed.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:00 am by MrZippo »
Logged

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #868 on: Today at 11:48:05 am »
It doesn't sound good for the waiting list then... I'm not interested in standing anyway but anywhere upper/lower main would be great.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.
