« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20] 21   Go Down

Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 30074 times)

Offline False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm »
I don't know how things will be in Liverpool, but in Brazil there was literal chaos on the streets for those tickets. I was seeing these girls with 8 devices open at the same time to get a better shot at a ticket.

Good luck to the lads who may go to war for those ones.
Logged

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,529
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm »
Quote from: beautifulloser on Yesterday at 04:03:38 pm
Spoke to the hospitality team today and managed to get 2 tickets for the Friday night. They still have some available for Thursday and Friday if anyone is looking.
How much were the hospitality tickets?
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,529
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 07:37:46 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm »
I know it is the longest of long shots but if anyone here does happen to have a waiting list space that they aren't going to use I would be eternally grateful...
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:17:32 am »

If anyone gets sight of the seat map today during the Midnights presale for Anfield and is able to share it ahead of the members sale tomorrow that would be great. From the Wembley and Murrayfield seat maps it looks like the entire pitch will be standing albeit in front and rear sections and there will then be tiered pricing in the seated areas.

For the presale you couldn't select individual seats (or if you could I didn't notice it in my panic to grab what I could) but selected by price band. As is now customary, the made-up service and facility fees really do inflate the price. For me, £75 tickets effectively became £90 tickets. 

Logged

Offline jetshymotion

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:35:50 am »
Good luck everyone!

Do the seating areas for concerts generally stand / dance?

And do we think members' sale tomorrow will have a chunk of standing tickets set aside - or mainly be left with seating?
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:22:33 am »
Sorted for standing tickets the 13th at Anfield. Pre sale code through buying an album rather than through membership. Was fairly quick.

Some of the packages on there are a fortune.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #767 on: Today at 11:28:21 am »
Got Anfield standing tickets in less than 8 mins...! I had Anfield selected as my first priority so I wonder if that is now coming into play or is it just luck?
Logged
JFT96.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: jetshymotion on Today at 10:35:50 am
Do the seating areas for concerts generally stand / dance?

From the current US shows - everyone is pretty much standing and dancing. Not sure if the UK will be different with restrictions but I remember Manchester in 2018 everyone was standing - I was seated for that but everyone was on their feet.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
  • Now listen here son
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:31:06 am »
Is this the LFC sale that people are buying on?

I didn't think that was until tomorrow and my lad hasn't had his code emailed to him yet?
Logged
Legacy fan

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:17:32 am
If anyone gets sight of the seat map today during the Midnights presale for Anfield and is able to share it ahead of the members sale tomorrow that would be great. From the Wembley and Murrayfield seat maps it looks like the entire pitch will be standing albeit in front and rear sections and there will then be tiered pricing in the seated areas.

For the presale you couldn't select individual seats (or if you could I didn't notice it in my panic to grab what I could) but selected by price band. As is now customary, the made-up service and facility fees really do inflate the price. For me, £75 tickets effectively became £90 tickets. 



The standing isn't sectioned off like Wembley - Wembley had premium standing in the front sections but Anfield is completely open.
Logged
JFT96.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:34:29 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:31:06 am
Is this the LFC sale that people are buying on?

I didn't think that was until tomorrow and my lad hasn't had his code emailed to him yet?

No, this is a pre-sale - to qualify you had to either buy her album/merch from last October via her website or just register at the time.

The general sale that people registered for is next week.

And for Anfield specifically, the members sale is tomorrow morning according to those in the hat.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:42:12 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:33:13 am


The standing isn't sectioned off like Wembley - Wembley had premium standing in the front sections but Anfield is completely open.

Those booking fees are disgusting. Just not justifiable.
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
  • Now listen here son
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:58:31 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:34:29 am
No, this is a pre-sale - to qualify you had to either buy her album/merch from last October via her website or just register at the time.

The general sale that people registered for is next week.

And for Anfield specifically, the members sale is tomorrow morning according to those in the hat.

Cheers, anyone had their email from LFC yet? Supposed to be today wasn't it?

Those prices are mad, £140 to stand up, like a cup final  :o
Logged
Legacy fan

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,019
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:58:31 am
Those prices are mad, £140 to stand up, like a cup final  :o

The whole thing is mad.

has there ever been so much hype and insanity over a pop star, esp one as completely average as Swift.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #775 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:33:13 am


The standing isn't sectioned off like Wembley - Wembley had premium standing in the front sections but Anfield is completely open.

Fab, thanks. Those Upper Anny seats are a real piss-take!

Looks like everyone getting in really quickly on the pre-sale. I almost wonder if they will have tickets left over to be added to the general sale.

I don't suppose there is a similar colour coded seat map for Wembley? I don't actually know what category tickets I got in the rush beyond what they cost.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #776 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:31:06 am
Is this the LFC sale that people are buying on?

I didn't think that was until tomorrow and my lad hasn't had his code emailed to him yet?
No email as yet either, so no need to worry
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #777 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:00:20 pm
The whole thing is mad.

has there ever been so much hype and insanity over a pop star, esp one as completely average as Swift.
Get back to Glasto ya bloody hippie :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jetshymotion

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #778 on: Today at 12:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:30:40 am
From the current US shows - everyone is pretty much standing and dancing. Not sure if the UK will be different with restrictions but I remember Manchester in 2018 everyone was standing - I was seated for that but everyone was on their feet.

Splendid. Thanks!
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,110
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #779 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
Them booking fees  ;D :o fucking hell, a scandal that
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #780 on: Today at 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:06:00 pm
Fab, thanks. Those Upper Anny seats are a real piss-take!

Looks like everyone getting in really quickly on the pre-sale. I almost wonder if they will have tickets left over to be added to the general sale.

I don't suppose there is a similar colour coded seat map for Wembley? I don't actually know what category tickets I got in the rush beyond what they cost.

I think those back of the Kop seats for £50 are pound for pound great value for money. You'd get the full spectacle.

Logged
JFT96.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #781 on: Today at 01:17:22 pm »
My email with the link has just arrived.

Shut it very quickly after reading as afraid Id accidentally click the link and fuck everything up
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #782 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:17:22 pm
My email with the link has just arrived.

Shut it very quickly after reading as afraid Id accidentally click the link and fuck everything up

Mine too though I'm sure it's fine to click on it, they'll just stop any attempt to use it twice during the sale. That was how the presale link worked anyway.

Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #783 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:33:13 am


The standing isn't sectioned off like Wembley - Wembley had premium standing in the front sections but Anfield is completely open.

Amazing how much the tickets change in price in the Kop. This is what we would have to deal with if the owners were allowed to do what they wanted with tickets. All the NFL stadiums are like this for games.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #784 on: Today at 02:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July  7, 2023, 06:10:51 pm

So is this map not correct? It has a golden circle section but sounds like theres not one at Anfield? Also how a much are the standing tickets, as I thought they were £95 they look more expensive - can anyone confirm?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,529
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #785 on: Today at 02:42:14 pm »
I've just had an email with a unique pre sale code for Principality Cardiff, but the wife has said she doesn't want to/is unable do Cardiff. It does say it's non transferable, but wonder if they police that?
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #786 on: Today at 02:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 02:42:14 pm
I've just had an email with a unique pre sale code for Principality Cardiff, but the wife has said she doesn't want to/is unable do Cardiff. It does say it's non transferable, but wonder if they police that?

The email address it has been sent to will be linked to the code, you would need to log into your partners ticket account to use it
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #787 on: Today at 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:03:24 pm
Mine too though I'm sure it's fine to click on it, they'll just stop any attempt to use it twice during the sale. That was how the presale link worked anyway.


Yeahhhhhh Im not gonna risk it
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,879
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #788 on: Today at 03:11:59 pm »
My daughters have got their tickets. Section KJ, about halfway back, on the Saturday.

They're buzzing. Genuinely huge Taylor fans.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #789 on: Today at 03:13:28 pm »
Really easy getting tickets for the Saturday then - feels like everyone panicked and bought tickets for Thursday and Friday
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #790 on: Today at 03:16:13 pm »

Out of curiosity thought I'd check demand for the 3pm sale today and there was literally no queue. I almost regret buying so quickly yesterday as I could have had the pick of the ground today. There will be a lot leftover for the general sale.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,879
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #791 on: Today at 03:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:13:28 pm
Really easy getting tickets for the Saturday then - feels like everyone panicked and bought tickets for Thursday and Friday


They tried for Friday. Were offered tickets in a decent spot, rejected to try for better, got worse, tried again, no better, tried again, all P1 sold out. Gambled on the Saturday rather than opting for P2/P3 - got through much quicker and offered that position straight off. Grabbed it!
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #792 on: Today at 03:18:58 pm »
My goddaughters mum says there are no standing left on the Saturday she was about 3700 in the queue?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #793 on: Today at 03:20:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:18:58 pm
My goddaughters mum says there are no standing left on the Saturday she was about 3700 in the queue?

Could be that AXS has less traffic as it was less than a 5 min wait to get in.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #794 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
Will there be standing tickets available tomorrow if they arent today? Will some have been held back?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,842
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #795 on: Today at 03:34:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:28:09 pm
So is this map not correct? It has a golden circle section but sounds like theres not one at Anfield? Also how a much are the standing tickets, as I thought they were £95 they look more expensive - can anyone confirm?

The map I shared was definitely the map I saw this morning on AXS - there were no premium standing tickets.

My x2 standing were £125 each.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #796 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:31:48 pm
Will there be standing tickets available tomorrow if they arent today? Will some have been held back?

No idea what the club's allocation is or whether it's spread between seating and standing (I would guess it is). Also don't know if we'll get to choose seats or whether we have to select a price category like on Ticketmaster/AXS.

Maybe you should click that button and see what it says. Just one little click. It's waiting for you...
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #797 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
Think Im just going to have to hope I get in early to get a better selection, at least theyre guaranteed even if were in the toilet block
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,879
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #798 on: Today at 03:46:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:31:48 pm
Will there be standing tickets available tomorrow if they arent today? Will some have been held back?


It would be extremely unusual if they haven't held back tickets for tomorrow.

I doubt there'll be any left for general release, though.

We were allocated AXS and it loaded the purchase page much quicker than her friend who was on Ticketmaster (who still actually got the tickets she wanted).

There's only one standing category at Anfield (no 'golden circle')


When Taylor last toured, I got the kids tickets for Xmas (plus another for my missus, cos they were too young to go alone). Only went to buy later in the day that they'd gone on general sale (may even have been the day after) and, whilst there was some limited availability, I had choices of most areas of the ground. Went for a cheap seated option, and they were up in the gods so not ideal. To be so close this time has got them made up.

Shows how the hype has built over the past 5 years.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #799 on: Today at 03:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:46:52 pm

It would be extremely unusual if they haven't held back tickets for tomorrow.

I doubt there'll be any left for general release, though.

We were allocated AXS and it loaded the purchase page much quicker than her friend who was on Ticketmaster (who still actually got the tickets she wanted).

There's only one standing category at Anfield (no 'golden circle')


When Taylor last toured, I got the kids tickets for Xmas (plus another for my missus, cos they were too young to go alone). Only went to buy later in the day that they'd gone on general sale (may even have been the day after) and, whilst there was some limited availability, I had choices of most areas of the ground. Went for a cheap seated option, and they were up in the gods so not ideal. To be so close this time has got them made up.

Shows how the hype has built over the past 5 years.


I know, we saw her at Wembley last time round and I was able to get decent seats weeks possibly months after they went on sale

Really hope I can get some standing or decent seats, but think Ill need to be in early, so fingers crossed for a good queue position

Think my goddaughters mum got through on ticketmaster today, do you just get allocated to one or the other when the sale starts?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20] 21   Go Up
« previous next »
 