Will there be standing tickets available tomorrow if they arent today? Will some have been held back?



It would be extremely unusual if they haven't held back tickets for tomorrow.I doubt there'll be any left for general release, though.We were allocated AXS and it loaded the purchase page much quicker than her friend who was on Ticketmaster (who still actually got the tickets she wanted).There's only one standing category at Anfield (no 'golden circle')When Taylor last toured, I got the kids tickets for Xmas (plus another for my missus, cos they were too young to go alone). Only went to buy later in the day that they'd gone on general sale (may even have been the day after) and, whilst there was some limited availability, I had choices of most areas of the ground. Went for a cheap seated option, and they were up in the gods so not ideal. To be so close this time has got them made up.Shows how the hype has built over the past 5 years.