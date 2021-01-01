« previous next »
Offline False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm »
I don't know how things will be in Liverpool, but in Brazil there was literal chaos on the streets for those tickets. I was seeing these girls with 8 devices open at the same time to get a better shot at a ticket.

Good luck to the lads who may go to war for those ones.
Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm »
Quote from: beautifulloser on Yesterday at 04:03:38 pm
Spoke to the hospitality team today and managed to get 2 tickets for the Friday night. They still have some available for Thursday and Friday if anyone is looking.
How much were the hospitality tickets?
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 07:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm »
I know it is the longest of long shots but if anyone here does happen to have a waiting list space that they aren't going to use I would be eternally grateful...
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:17:32 am »

If anyone gets sight of the seat map today during the Midnights presale for Anfield and is able to share it ahead of the members sale tomorrow that would be great. From the Wembley and Murrayfield seat maps it looks like the entire pitch will be standing albeit in front and rear sections and there will then be tiered pricing in the seated areas.

For the presale you couldn't select individual seats (or if you could I didn't notice it in my panic to grab what I could) but selected by price band. As is now customary, the made-up service and facility fees really do inflate the price. For me, £75 tickets effectively became £90 tickets. 

Online jetshymotion

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:35:50 am »
Good luck everyone!

Do the seating areas for concerts generally stand / dance?

And do we think members' sale tomorrow will have a chunk of standing tickets set aside - or mainly be left with seating?
Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:22:33 am »
Sorted for standing tickets the 13th at Anfield. Pre sale code through buying an album rather than through membership. Was fairly quick.

Some of the packages on there are a fortune.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #767 on: Today at 11:28:21 am »
Got Anfield standing tickets in less than 8 mins...! I had Anfield selected as my first priority so I wonder if that is now coming into play or is it just luck?
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: jetshymotion on Today at 10:35:50 am
Do the seating areas for concerts generally stand / dance?

From the current US shows - everyone is pretty much standing and dancing. Not sure if the UK will be different with restrictions but I remember Manchester in 2018 everyone was standing - I was seated for that but everyone was on their feet.
Online Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
  • Now listen here son
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:31:06 am »
Is this the LFC sale that people are buying on?

I didn't think that was until tomorrow and my lad hasn't had his code emailed to him yet?
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:17:32 am
If anyone gets sight of the seat map today during the Midnights presale for Anfield and is able to share it ahead of the members sale tomorrow that would be great. From the Wembley and Murrayfield seat maps it looks like the entire pitch will be standing albeit in front and rear sections and there will then be tiered pricing in the seated areas.

For the presale you couldn't select individual seats (or if you could I didn't notice it in my panic to grab what I could) but selected by price band. As is now customary, the made-up service and facility fees really do inflate the price. For me, £75 tickets effectively became £90 tickets. 



The standing isn't sectioned off like Wembley - Wembley had premium standing in the front sections but Anfield is completely open.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:34:29 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:31:06 am
Is this the LFC sale that people are buying on?

I didn't think that was until tomorrow and my lad hasn't had his code emailed to him yet?

No, this is a pre-sale - to qualify you had to either buy her album/merch from last October via her website or just register at the time.

The general sale that people registered for is next week.

And for Anfield specifically, the members sale is tomorrow morning according to those in the hat.
Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:42:12 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:33:13 am


The standing isn't sectioned off like Wembley - Wembley had premium standing in the front sections but Anfield is completely open.

Those booking fees are disgusting. Just not justifiable.
Online Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
  • Now listen here son
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:58:31 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:34:29 am
No, this is a pre-sale - to qualify you had to either buy her album/merch from last October via her website or just register at the time.

The general sale that people registered for is next week.

And for Anfield specifically, the members sale is tomorrow morning according to those in the hat.

Cheers, anyone had their email from LFC yet? Supposed to be today wasn't it?

Those prices are mad, £140 to stand up, like a cup final  :o
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,019
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:58:31 am
Those prices are mad, £140 to stand up, like a cup final  :o

The whole thing is mad.

has there ever been so much hype and insanity over a pop star, esp one as completely average as Swift.
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #775 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:33:13 am


The standing isn't sectioned off like Wembley - Wembley had premium standing in the front sections but Anfield is completely open.

Fab, thanks. Those Upper Anny seats are a real piss-take!

Looks like everyone getting in really quickly on the pre-sale. I almost wonder if they will have tickets left over to be added to the general sale.

I don't suppose there is a similar colour coded seat map for Wembley? I don't actually know what category tickets I got in the rush beyond what they cost.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #776 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:31:06 am
Is this the LFC sale that people are buying on?

I didn't think that was until tomorrow and my lad hasn't had his code emailed to him yet?
No email as yet either, so no need to worry
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #777 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:00:20 pm
The whole thing is mad.

has there ever been so much hype and insanity over a pop star, esp one as completely average as Swift.
Get back to Glasto ya bloody hippie :)
Online jetshymotion

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #778 on: Today at 12:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:30:40 am
From the current US shows - everyone is pretty much standing and dancing. Not sure if the UK will be different with restrictions but I remember Manchester in 2018 everyone was standing - I was seated for that but everyone was on their feet.

Splendid. Thanks!
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,110
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #779 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
Them booking fees  ;D :o fucking hell, a scandal that
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #780 on: Today at 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:06:00 pm
Fab, thanks. Those Upper Anny seats are a real piss-take!

Looks like everyone getting in really quickly on the pre-sale. I almost wonder if they will have tickets left over to be added to the general sale.

I don't suppose there is a similar colour coded seat map for Wembley? I don't actually know what category tickets I got in the rush beyond what they cost.

I think those back of the Kop seats for £50 are pound for pound great value for money. You'd get the full spectacle.

