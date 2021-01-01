« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
I don't know how things will be in Liverpool, but in Brazil there was literal chaos on the streets for those tickets. I was seeing these girls with 8 devices open at the same time to get a better shot at a ticket.

Good luck to the lads who may go to war for those ones.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm
Spoke to the hospitality team today and managed to get 2 tickets for the Friday night. They still have some available for Thursday and Friday if anyone is looking.
How much were the hospitality tickets?
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 07:37:46 pm
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 pm
I know it is the longest of long shots but if anyone here does happen to have a waiting list space that they aren't going to use I would be eternally grateful...
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #764 on: Today at 10:17:32 am

If anyone gets sight of the seat map today during the Midnights presale for Anfield and is able to share it ahead of the members sale tomorrow that would be great. From the Wembley and Murrayfield seat maps it looks like the entire pitch will be standing albeit in front and rear sections and there will then be tiered pricing in the seated areas.

For the presale you couldn't select individual seats (or if you could I didn't notice it in my panic to grab what I could) but selected by price band. As is now customary, the made-up service and facility fees really do inflate the price. For me, £75 tickets effectively became £90 tickets. 

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #765 on: Today at 10:35:50 am
Good luck everyone!

Do the seating areas for concerts generally stand / dance?

And do we think members' sale tomorrow will have a chunk of standing tickets set aside - or mainly be left with seating?
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #766 on: Today at 11:22:33 am
Sorted for standing tickets the 13th at Anfield. Pre sale code through buying an album rather than through membership. Was fairly quick.

Some of the packages on there are a fortune.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #767 on: Today at 11:28:21 am
Got Anfield standing tickets in less than 8 mins...! I had Anfield selected as my first priority so I wonder if that is now coming into play or is it just luck?
