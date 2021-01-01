

If anyone gets sight of the seat map today during the Midnights presale for Anfield and is able to share it ahead of the members sale tomorrow that would be great. From the Wembley and Murrayfield seat maps it looks like the entire pitch will be standing albeit in front and rear sections and there will then be tiered pricing in the seated areas.



For the presale you couldn't select individual seats (or if you could I didn't notice it in my panic to grab what I could) but selected by price band. As is now customary, the made-up service and facility fees really do inflate the price. For me, £75 tickets effectively became £90 tickets.



