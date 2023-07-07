First impressions are its her weakest album of those Ive heard (havent listened to her debut).



Still very listenable but the songs arent as strong for me as Fearless. The Story of Us is the main standout so far after a couple of listens.



I think this possibly sits 9th on the list for me in terms of favourite albums of hers but theres some gems that have always been in my absolute top/favourite songs.I can see why it feels less mature but she was 19-20 when she wrote a lot of this. And the theme was wanting to speak about things she felt she couldnt speak about at the time for whatever reason. Fearless had a lot of fairytale and make believe themes but there was a sense of maturity about it. Speak Now feels like it had no filter so I understand why people can feel some elements lack maturity. This is also entirely self-written too. Every track. So it was quite groundbreaking for a young artist to do this - she still battles the weirdos who think she doesnt write her own songs, so this album was a bit of a f-you to those doubters too.I enjoyed the release - I really like this album start to finish. I dont think the vault songs stand out on first listens like the Red or Fearless tracks. Was pleased she kept some of the country elements - especially in tracks like Mine - that feels really authentic. Delighted with the lyric change too - dont think it detracts from the song at all - the new lyric is quite clever and flows. The standard original album is a no skip for me - I really love it. Long Live, Last Kiss, Enchanted, Back to December, Dear John are all top tier songs for me. Lots of nostalgia in there too - if I was new to all of those songs now Im not sure if thats be different but I adore them. My birthday is immortalised in Last Kiss too - July 9th - which is today! Thats a real buzz for me haha!