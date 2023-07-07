« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 28985 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #720 on: July 7, 2023, 12:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on July  7, 2023, 09:41:20 am
Its great (though I would say that). Some subtle changes and of course her voice is more mature though shes kept the country tones where appropriate. My daughter was up at 4.50am for the release.

Were going camping this weekend so I suspect it will get repeat hearings and Ill get to explore the vault tracks.
First impressions are its her weakest album of those Ive heard (havent listened to her debut).

Still very listenable but the songs arent as strong for me as Fearless. The Story of Us is the main standout so far after a couple of listens.

Id be interested to know what reception was like when it was released, as obviously Red followed which was her first real move away from this sound and wonder if she felt shed gone as far as she could or if the sales perhaps were lower which led her to look at other styles. Im sure Ciara will set me straight on that.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #721 on: July 7, 2023, 01:00:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  7, 2023, 12:19:54 pm
First impressions are its her weakest album of those Ive heard (havent listened to her debut).

Still very listenable but the songs arent as strong for me as Fearless. The Story of Us is the main standout so far after a couple of listens.

Id be interested to know what reception was like when it was released, as obviously Red followed which was her first real move away from this sound and wonder if she felt shed gone as far as she could or if the sales perhaps were lower which led her to look at other styles. Im sure Ciara will set me straight on that.

I initially felt the same way but it became one of my favourites of her albums. Certainly more raw and less refined but more personal for it. Back to December, Enchanted, Dear John, Haunted, love them all.

What will be interesting to see is whether she changes up her set list going forward to incorporate a Speak Now section. Shes performing in Kansas tonight. I think theres a solid chance she will and shell strip out 3 or 4 other songs that we can live without it (looking at you Vigilante Sh*t).
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #722 on: July 7, 2023, 03:40:37 pm »
Is there a map of ticket prices/sections online yet?

Both Ticketmaster and AXS aren't showing one.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #723 on: July 7, 2023, 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: MrZippo on July  6, 2023, 05:06:48 pm
I called this morning and they said they don't know yet because it's not until next year and will release the information nearer the time.

Cheers mate !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,010
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #724 on: July 7, 2023, 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2023, 03:40:37 pm
Is there a map of ticket prices/sections online yet?

Both Ticketmaster and AXS aren't showing one.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #725 on: July 7, 2023, 07:31:43 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,107
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #726 on: July 7, 2023, 08:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2023, 07:31:43 pm

Thank you.

Is this 100% correct?

It done the rounds on twitter quite early but not sure 100%. Not sure who's sad enough to make fake seating maps though  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 03:46:50 pm »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,903
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 04:11:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  7, 2023, 08:48:25 pm
It done the rounds on twitter quite early but not sure 100%. Not sure who's sad enough to make fake seating maps though  ;D

It's the Internet. People are sad enough to fake anything. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 04:13:56 pm »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #730 on: Today at 09:14:35 am »
I'm hoping with those prices there may be a few who change their mind. 529 people in fact.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,795
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #731 on: Today at 11:13:40 am »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 09:14:35 am
I'm hoping with those prices there may be a few who change their mind. 529 people in fact.
I doubt itll go too far down the waiting list. Even those with no intention of going will buy because they know super fans would pay a kings ransom.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #732 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:13:40 am
I doubt itll go too far down the waiting list. Even those with no intention of going will buy because they know super fans would pay a kings ransom.
Yeah, I'm not expecting anything but keeping some hope.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:09:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  7, 2023, 12:19:54 pm
First impressions are its her weakest album of those Ive heard (havent listened to her debut).

Still very listenable but the songs arent as strong for me as Fearless. The Story of Us is the main standout so far after a couple of listens.

I think this possibly sits 9th on the list for me in terms of favourite albums of hers but theres some gems that have always been in my absolute top/favourite songs.

I can see why it feels less mature but she was 19-20 when she wrote a lot of this. And the theme was wanting to speak about things she felt she couldnt speak about at the time for whatever reason. Fearless had a lot of fairytale and make believe themes but there was a sense of maturity about it. Speak Now feels like it had no filter so I understand why people can feel some elements lack maturity. This is also entirely self-written too. Every track. So it was quite groundbreaking for a young artist to do this - she still battles the weirdos who think she doesnt write her own songs, so this album was a bit of a f-you to those doubters too.

I enjoyed the release - I really like this album start to finish. I dont think the vault songs stand out on first listens like the Red or Fearless tracks. Was pleased she kept some of the country elements - especially in tracks like Mine - that feels really authentic. Delighted with the lyric change too - dont think it detracts from the song at all - the new lyric is quite clever and flows. The standard original album is a no skip for me - I really love it. Long Live, Last Kiss, Enchanted, Back to December, Dear John are all top tier songs for me. Lots of nostalgia in there too - if I was new to all of those songs now Im not sure if thats be different but I adore them. My birthday is immortalised in Last Kiss too - July 9th - which is today! Thats a real buzz for me haha!
Logged
JFT96.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:09:39 pm »
Those of you with members access to tickets - when is that sale?

Logged
JFT96.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 