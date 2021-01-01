Successful for 4 tickets via the club.Not clear but could I therefore buy 2 tickets to 2 separate dates do you think?My other half is about 3.5k on the waiting list
No Glastonbury.
Based on the wording from the club then do we think it's guaranteed then or not? The wording is ambiguous.
According to the Ticketmaster email, all three shows are on sale on the same day, but at three different times??? Is that normal?
Ticketmaster emails have started to come out now.
Have they? Or is it just those emails that say there are extra gigs and.youll find out by 14th July?
Ridiculous. No loyalty rewarded by the club at all - I've been to every Taylor Swift concert over the last ten years, never missed one even on a rainy Thursday night yet all the new bandwagon fans are getting a ticket before me.
I feel very lucky today at least Ill be able to take my goddaughter shes over the moonProbably means Ive used up all my luck and Ill get fuck all in the ballot for the first half of the season
Yeah feel the same. Im thrilled to be going but my daughter lives and breathes it. Lets just hope we dont get blocked on sale day.Hard to tell if the sale will be on LFC. Never heard of our ticketing site using a unique link. If its on Ticketmaster I wouldnt be risking multiple devices etc.
Pink was through the LFC website a few years back.
Three nights w/ Paramore!
I was unsuccessful, but it was an LFC ballot so that was sort of guaranteed.Ive heard of her of course but no idea what any of her songs sound like, is she any good?
Gutted for AndyM
Crosby Nick never fails.
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.
Unsuccessful in the ballot but 529 on the waiting list, outside chance?
Given that Cup finals can go to 1000 or more I think youll be ok. Some people wont buy all 4 tickets if they applied for them and some wont be able to go to the Thursday date during the school term so I can see there being spares for that.The sale is next Weds and lasts for 24 hrs so well know soon enough.
Did he get one?
So my wife got a email from ticketmaster saying about extra dates being announced but I got nothing so I suppose I've missed out on the first round but least the other half still has a chance.
You should still have the email if you registered, have you checked your junk mail?
Might have missed this, whats the chances of her playing Glastonbury? Are those dates free for her?
Not anymore, shes added further dates so wont be free for it
Quick query if anyone can answer .If you're successfull in the LFC ballot , how are the tickets issued ? NFC pass or some other way ?
