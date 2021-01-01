« previous next »
Taylor Swift

disgraced cake

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 04:32:56 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm
Successful for 4 tickets via the club.
Not clear but could I therefore buy 2 tickets to 2 separate dates do you think?

My other half is about 3.5k on the waiting list

In the email it says

"Standard Tickets will be made available to all fans who have been successful in the ballot, and you are guaranteed to be able to purchase tickets for one of the above dates."

Which makes me think it'll just be for one night? Every chance I'm wrong though!
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 04:32:56 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 04:31:42 pm
No Glastonbury.

Good news for the regulars re ticket sales.
DougLFC94

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 04:34:42 pm
Got 1 member card successful! Others 6k and 19.5k on waiting list
driftinwest

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 04:35:47 pm
Unsuccessful in the club ballot our daughter is gutted. 13000 in the queue for standby. Some over subscription going on here considering  it's a two night event
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 04:36:09 pm
Quote from: bruffell06 on Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm
Based on the wording from the club then do we think it's guaranteed then or not? The wording is ambiguous.
its guaranteed, if people dont take up their tickets then the waiting list comes into play
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 04:37:22 pm
Anyone seen any indication of pricing yet? Nothing via the emails
disgraced cake

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 04:38:43 pm
According to the Ticketmaster email, all three shows are on sale on the same day, but at three different times??? Is that normal?
UntouchableLuis

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 05:03:06 pm
Ridiculous. No loyalty rewarded by the club at all - I've been to every Taylor Swift concert over the last ten years, never missed one even on a rainy Thursday night yet all the new bandwagon fans are getting a ticket before me.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 05:07:20 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:38:43 pm
According to the Ticketmaster email, all three shows are on sale on the same day, but at three different times??? Is that normal?

On sale the same time as some of the London dates... which when you have registered for both like me, is going to be problematic :/
JerseyKloppite

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 05:10:55 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
Ticketmaster emails have started to come out now.

Have they? Or is it just those emails that say there are extra gigs and.youll find out by 14th July?
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 05:12:03 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:10:55 pm
Have they? Or is it just those emails that say there are extra gigs and.youll find out by 14th July?
Yep thats all from ticketmaster until the 14th when you find out if youre successful or not
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:03:06 pm
Ridiculous. No loyalty rewarded by the club at all - I've been to every Taylor Swift concert over the last ten years, never missed one even on a rainy Thursday night yet all the new bandwagon fans are getting a ticket before me.
I feel very lucky today at least Ill be able to take my goddaughter shes over the moon

Probably means Ive used up all my luck and Ill get fuck all in the ballot for the first half of the season
driftinwest

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 05:20:08 pm
An  extra night added at Anfield for the Thursday due to demand. Could be a chance of getting tickets if they give priority to the waiting list.
Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 05:58:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm
I feel very lucky today at least Ill be able to take my goddaughter shes over the moon

Probably means Ive used up all my luck and Ill get fuck all in the ballot for the first half of the season

Yeah feel the same. Im thrilled to be going but my daughter lives and breathes it. Lets just hope we dont get blocked on sale day.

Hard to tell if the sale will be on LFC. Never heard of our ticketing site using a unique link. If its on Ticketmaster I wouldnt be risking multiple devices etc.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:58:43 pm
Yeah feel the same. Im thrilled to be going but my daughter lives and breathes it. Lets just hope we dont get blocked on sale day.

Hard to tell if the sale will be on LFC. Never heard of our ticketing site using a unique link. If its on Ticketmaster I wouldnt be risking multiple devices etc.

Pink was through the LFC website a few years back.
kellan

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:58:43 pm
Yeah feel the same. Im thrilled to be going but my daughter lives and breathes it. Lets just hope we dont get blocked on sale day.

Hard to tell if the sale will be on LFC. Never heard of our ticketing site using a unique link. If its on Ticketmaster I wouldnt be risking multiple devices etc.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm
Pink was through the LFC website a few years back.
The ticketmaster emails that went out earlier announcing the added dates state that UK tickets will actually be split evenly between sales on ticketmaster and AXS, and that everyone successful will be given a non-transferable code that works for one of those two sales sites.

Either the LFC sale is being handled by AXS, or everyone buying for the Anfield dates will be buying from either Ticketmaster or AXS or LFC.
Bread

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 06:50:52 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm
Three nights w/ Paramore!

Goes to show you how big Swift is really that she can pull in Paramore. They're a huge band in their own right who could easily sell out every arena in the country, and probably wouldn't open for anyone else.
ljycb

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 07:18:38 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm
I was unsuccessful, but it was an LFC ballot so that was sort of guaranteed.

Ive heard of her of course but no idea what any of her songs sound like, is she any good?

I think shes very good. Great songwriter.
ABJ

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 07:37:20 pm
Quote from: bruffell06 on Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm
Based on the wording from the club then do we think it's guaranteed then or not? The wording is ambiguous.
Yes its guaranteed that you'll get a ticket for 1 of the 3 dates, you may not get your 1st choice of date though.
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 07:53:53 pm
Djibriliant

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Unsuccessful in the ballot but 529 on the waiting list, outside chance?
Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 08:46:04 pm
Quote from: Djibriliant on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
Unsuccessful in the ballot but 529 on the waiting list, outside chance?

Given that Cup finals can go to 1000 or more I think youll be ok. Some people wont buy all 4 tickets if they applied for them and some wont be able to go to the Thursday date during the school term so I can see there being spares for that.

The sale is next Weds and lasts for 24 hrs so well know soon enough.
Djibriliant

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:46:04 pm
Given that Cup finals can go to 1000 or more I think youll be ok. Some people wont buy all 4 tickets if they applied for them and some wont be able to go to the Thursday date during the school term so I can see there being spares for that.

The sale is next Weds and lasts for 24 hrs so well know soon enough.
Ideal. I'm hoping with the extra date then there's a good chance.
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #703 on: Today at 12:18:18 am
MrZippo

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #704 on: Today at 09:24:37 am
I messed up big time! I only registered for 1 ticket and didn't realise I had to input 4 names at the time. I was successful in the ballot but I can only buy 1 ticket!!!
jediwarrior

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #705 on: Today at 09:25:38 am
So my wife got a email from ticketmaster saying about extra dates being announced but I got nothing so I suppose I've missed out on the first round but least the other half still has a chance.
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #706 on: Today at 09:28:41 am
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 09:25:38 am
So my wife got a email from ticketmaster saying about extra dates being announced but I got nothing so I suppose I've missed out on the first round but least the other half still has a chance.
You should still have the email if you registered, have you checked your junk mail?
MrZippo

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #707 on: Today at 10:02:51 am
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 09:25:38 am
So my wife got a email from ticketmaster saying about extra dates being announced but I got nothing so I suppose I've missed out on the first round but least the other half still has a chance.

I think everyone who registered got the email about extra dates.
jediwarrior

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #708 on: Today at 10:52:54 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:28:41 am
You should still have the email if you registered, have you checked your junk mail?

Yeah I checked but didn't get it. I got the email about being registered. Very strange.
KillieRed

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #709 on: Today at 11:31:34 am
Might have missed this, whats the chances of her playing Glastonbury? Are those dates free for her?
duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #710 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:31:34 am
Might have missed this, whats the chances of her playing Glastonbury? Are those dates free for her?
Not anymore, shes added further dates so wont be free for it
KillieRed

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #711 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:20:44 pm
Not anymore, shes added further dates so wont be free for it

Thats what I thought, thanks. My girls trying to get tickets for Edinburgh. Paramore supposedly supporting, who they also love.
Spongebob Redpants

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #712 on: Today at 04:58:02 pm

Quick query if anyone can answer .

If you're successfull in the LFC ballot , how are the tickets issued ? NFC pass or some other way ?
MrZippo

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #713 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 04:58:02 pm
Quick query if anyone can answer .

If you're successfull in the LFC ballot , how are the tickets issued ? NFC pass or some other way ?

I called this morning and they said they don't know yet because it's not until next year and will release the information nearer the time.
