Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 27203 times)

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #640 on: June 28, 2023, 02:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on June 28, 2023, 01:50:58 pm
If successful, do we think it will be a guaranteed sale?

That's the way I understood it
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #641 on: June 28, 2023, 03:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on June 28, 2023, 01:50:58 pm
The pattern of her US tour to date is to do Friday and Saturday night at all venues and occasionally Sunday as well.

So on July 5 we will hear more. Do we think they will have done the ballot by then so that the July 5 email will tell us if were successful or no?  If successful, do we think it will be a guaranteed sale?

She is doing 5 in a row to end the US leg, in LA - Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday at SoFi.

If Glastonbury is the last weekend of June, then it's right between Dublin and Amsterdam.

I think the registrations and preferences might determine where any extra dates would go - would they try and squeeze another one in middle of the month in Liverpool, or afterwards in London. She plays Cardiff on the Tuesday after Liverpool - is there enough time to get the stage down on a Sunday night and set up in Cardiff on a Tuesday? Unsure. Maybe London is a more likely date, or Cardiff itself for a second night? But the fact they have already added another date in London for August and sales coming up so soon makes me think this is it.

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #642 on: June 28, 2023, 03:05:43 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 28, 2023, 02:07:33 pm
That's the way I understood it

Do we know how many are in the ballot?

I assumed there would be a percentage of the tickets available for the Club as part of the deal. Would be shocked if they could accomodate all of those in the ballot - that must be tens of thousands?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #643 on: June 28, 2023, 03:09:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June 26, 2023, 09:28:42 am
Just read that Emily Eavis confirmed two of next years headliners are female - its going to happen isnt it

Looks very promising.

I think there is every chance we have all of the re-records whilst she closes out the tour.

And then maybe after tour and a break she goes off to work on her film? I reckon TS11 is well underway and will be with us next year sometime - possibly back to that October/November release cycle.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #644 on: June 28, 2023, 03:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 28, 2023, 03:05:43 pm
Do we know how many are in the ballot?

I assumed there would be a percentage of the tickets available for the Club as part of the deal. Would be shocked if they could accomodate all of those in the ballot - that must be tens of thousands?

I've not heard anything. If they do it like final ballots they release the details after .

I've never been so popular with my non Liverpool supporting mates
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #645 on: June 28, 2023, 03:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 28, 2023, 03:05:43 pm
Do we know how many are in the ballot?

I assumed there would be a percentage of the tickets available for the Club as part of the deal. Would be shocked if they could accomodate all of those in the ballot - that must be tens of thousands?

I agree no way will we all be sorted in the ballot but it would be good if those that are successful are then guaranteed in the sale. I dont need the stress of a standard members sale!
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #646 on: July 3, 2023, 06:55:07 pm »

Two days to go. Hopefully it wont be the usual ticket office email at 5.30pm.

If we get lucky do we think this will be paper tickets or NFC? Not sure what the deal is for Anfield concerts.

I may be more stressed about this than the members sale. After all its not like Abu Dhabi can taint this experience
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on July  3, 2023, 06:55:07 pm
Two days to go. Hopefully it wont be the usual ticket office email at 5.30pm.

If we get lucky do we think this will be paper tickets or NFC? Not sure what the deal is for Anfield concerts.

I may be more stressed about this than the members sale. After all its not like Abu Dhabi can taint this experience

They were NFC for the Rolling Stones. Email with them attached, so you could download to apple or google wallet.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #648 on: Today at 12:09:56 am »
FFS wheres my Taylor email - fuckin good for nothing ticket office
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #649 on: Today at 12:08:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:56 am
FFS wheres my Taylor email - fuckin good for nothing ticket office

As Schmarn alludes to, will be 5:30 and the last one out the ticket office turns out the lights, seen it far too many times  ;D
