Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 06:40:03 pm

This should be a 4+ sale.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 06:43:35 pm
Schmarn:
This should be a 4+ sale.
Definitely

Reckon itll be even more difficult then getting tickets to see us
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 06:54:04 pm
Schmarn:
And does anyone know how long registration is open for?

duvva 💅:
When does registration close for Anfield and Wembley?

Registration is open until 22nd June - so you have 48hrs basically.

For those who regustered back in the Midnights era - either be purchasing Midnights via her store or just pre-registering, we are on a separate list! And are in the hat to get tickets - there is a special pre-sale coming for those people. Will be a blood bath too, but hey - it's another shot at it!
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 06:56:50 pm
Ciara (with a capital "C"):
What are we thinking about a 2024 Glastonbury appearance based off that? Unlikely!?

Could she do a Sunday night Glastobury slot after the London dates? Friday and Saturday, London and Glastobury Sunday?

Or between Liverpool and Cardiff? That feels a stretch... Friday and Saturday Liverpool, Sunday Glastonbury and Tuesday Cardiff?

There's deffo a Sunday slot possibility.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 06:57:17 pm
anfieldpurch:
If you're a member or ST.. you can also register via the club :- https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/taylor-swift-the-eras-tour-278
Do you get any priority over the average Joe being a member or ST or is just another way of registering?
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 07:00:48 pm
Wonder if AndyMuller is registered yet. Reckon he was front of the queue
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 07:18:53 pm
FSG out.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 07:38:45 pm
Those sale dates look like they could clash with our members sales possibly
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 07:41:54 pm
Crosby Nick:
FSG out.

Taylor Swift in.  She knew John Henry was trouble when he walked in so sent him a Dear John letter and on his way.  Will hand Jürgen a blank space check.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 08:21:03 pm
I assume theres no downside to registering via LFC and Ticketmaster as well as Taylor Nation.

Do we think the LFC sale will be via the LFC site? Can you imagine the horror of basketing front row tickets only to get blocked randomly
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 08:33:18 pm
duvva 💅:
Wonder if AndyMuller is registered yet. Reckon he was front of the queue

Fuck sake. Cant be arsed hearing anti-hero from my bedroom.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 09:48:57 pm
Cant wait for her performance of the new Mac Allister song. She better not butcher a classic.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 10:06:31 pm
AndyMuller:
Fuck sake. Cant be arsed hearing anti-hero from my bedroom.
oh Ill make sure of it, if I get tickets :)
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 10:24:37 pm
AndyMuller:
Fuck sake. Cant be arsed hearing anti-hero from my bedroom.
Cant you just put the CD on on the stereo in the kitchen?
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 10:50:53 pm
Great for the city to host an A-List concert. She hasn't gone to one of the soulless bowls in London or Manchester etc.

It's a great endorsement of the stadium and the city.

It's going to be a fucking nightmare getting to and from the stadium though for families and those not used to a football area
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 11:44:46 pm
gazzalfc:
Great for the city to host an A-List concert. She hasn't gone to one of the soulless bowls in London or Manchester etc.

It's a great endorsement of the stadium and the city.

It's going to be a fucking nightmare getting to and from the stadium though for families and those not used to a football area

Yeah, I absolutely love the fact that she is playing somewhere new, especially Anfield.

They reckon her US leg will end up generating approximately $4b for the economy with the travel, hotels, food, drinks etcso it will be great for the City. She has also made sizeable contributions to local food banks in every city she has performed at, so that will be another positive factor in this.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 11:46:40 pm
Schmarn:
I assume theres no downside to registering via LFC and Ticketmaster as well as Taylor Nation.

Do we think the LFC sale will be via the LFC site? Can you imagine the horror of basketing front row tickets only to get blocked randomly

Id say register all over. Youre only getting a pre-sale code at this point so no harm at all.

The tricky parts are when it comes to buying them on the day - thats a patience, but know what you want and how much youre prepared to pay situation. One browser/device only. For registering I would go all out and have done myself.
