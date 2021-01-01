Great for the city to host an A-List concert. She hasn't gone to one of the soulless bowls in London or Manchester etc.
It's a great endorsement of the stadium and the city.
It's going to be a fucking nightmare getting to and from the stadium though for families and those not used to a football area
Yeah, I absolutely love the fact that she is playing somewhere new, especially Anfield.
They reckon her US leg will end up generating approximately $4b for the economy with the travel, hotels, food, drinks etc
so it will be great for the City. She has also made sizeable contributions to local food banks in every city she has performed at, so that will be another positive factor in this.