And does anyone know how long registration is open for?



When does registration close for Anfield and Wembley?



Registration is open until 22nd June - so you have 48hrs basically.For those who regustered back in the Midnights era - either be purchasing Midnights via her store or just pre-registering, we are on a separate list! And are in the hat to get tickets - there is a special pre-sale coming for those people. Will be a blood bath too, but hey - it's another shot at it!