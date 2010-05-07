« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
December 9, 2022, 09:14:19 pm
Willow is still my favourite tune by her.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 12, 2022, 04:29:55 pm
I think I've found Duvvas twitter.



Weirdest fanbase on earth.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 12, 2022, 06:04:42 pm
Haha I saw something similar after some reviewer gave a non 5 star review of her latest album. A lot of Jed Maxwell vibes.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 12, 2022, 06:58:10 pm
Fuck sake muller I was hoping this had been bumped due to her UK tour being announced

Anyway isnt that pretty much every fanbase these days
Re: Taylor Swift
December 12, 2022, 08:01:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 12, 2022, 04:29:55 pm
I think I've found Duvvas twitter.



Weirdest fanbase on earth.

Ciara needs to cool it with the death threats/wishes.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 12, 2022, 09:13:18 pm
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on December 12, 2022, 06:58:10 pm
Fuck sake muller I was hoping this had been bumped due to her UK tour being announced

Anyway isnt that pretty much every fan see these days

 ;D

No I wouldnt say that is pretty much every fan these days, Swifties are known lunatics along with the Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj fans.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 12, 2022, 11:47:35 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 12, 2022, 09:13:18 pm
;D

No I wouldnt say that is pretty much every fan these days, Swifties are known lunatics along with the Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj fans.

Dont forget the Larries!
Re: Taylor Swift
December 12, 2022, 11:49:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 12, 2022, 08:01:03 pm
Ciara needs to cool it with the death threats/wishes.

Hey 3/5 would be decent for something someone wants to hate on already!
Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 12:19:58 am
Let's see if I can predict what will happen with this. Swift will make a film about a young blonde girl growing up in a small town and trying to realise her dreams, or possibly (less likely) a young, idealistic blonde singer trying to make her way in the music business. In either case, she'll have to deal with family issues and will be hampered by a slimy male authority figure and/or a feckless boyfriend before learning that #Believing in Yourself is what matters.

There might be a love interest but if so it will probably be a POC in an attempt to stop the film from being dragged on social media for being 'too white' (which it will be anyway). It will look like a glossy version of a One Tree Hill episode and wlll have the same amount of depth, and there will be more than one close up of the lead looking wistfully into the distance while one of Swift's songs plays.

Upon release it will get carefully worded three star reviews, far lower Rotten Tomatoes scores, the flying monkeys will send almost-but-not-quite death threats to the reviewers and it will make its budget back but not much else. Swift will pontificate in interviews how a male writer/director would have been celebrated as an auteur and bring up far more talented female filmmakers in an attempt to link herself to them. Ciara and Duvva will pronounce it better than Citizen Kane.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 12:40:34 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 13, 2022, 12:19:58 am
Let's see if I can predict what will happen with this. Swift will make a film about a young blonde girl growing up in a small town and trying to realise her dreams, or possibly (less likely) a young, idealistic blonde singer trying to make her way in the music business. In either case, she'll have to deal with family issues and will be hampered by a slimy male authority figure and/or a feckless boyfriend before learning that #Believing in Yourself is what matters.

There might be a love interest but if so it will probably be a POC in an attempt to stop the film from being dragged on social media for being 'too white' (which it will be anyway). It will look like a glossy version of a One Tree Hill episode and wlll have the same amount of depth, and there will be more than one close up of the lead looking wistfully into the distance while one of Swift's songs plays.

Upon release it will get carefully worded three star reviews, far lower Rotten Tomatoes scores, the flying monkeys will send almost-but-not-quite death threats to the reviewers and it will make its budget back but not much else. Swift will pontificate in interviews how a male writer/director would have been celebrated as an auteur and bring up far more talented female filmmakers in an attempt to link herself to them. Ciara and Duvva will pronounce it better than Citizen Kane.
To be honest the way you describe it, I think it sounds way better than Citizen Kane
Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 12:40:50 am
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on December 13, 2022, 12:40:34 am
To be honest the way you describe it, I think it sounds way better than Citizen Kane

Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 01:25:49 pm

Very mean Sheer! You could be right but then shes beat expectations before. I entirely agree that making a feature film is a whole other world to making a music video but I admire the ambition.

Oh, and happy birthday Taylor!
Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 01:27:26 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 13, 2022, 12:19:58 am
Let's see if I can predict what will happen with this. Swift will make a film about a young blonde girl growing up in a small town and trying to realise her dreams, or possibly (less likely) a young, idealistic blonde singer trying to make her way in the music business. In either case, she'll have to deal with family issues and will be hampered by a slimy male authority figure and/or a feckless boyfriend before learning that #Believing in Yourself is what matters.

There might be a love interest but if so it will probably be a POC in an attempt to stop the film from being dragged on social media for being 'too white' (which it will be anyway). It will look like a glossy version of a One Tree Hill episode and wlll have the same amount of depth, and there will be more than one close up of the lead looking wistfully into the distance while one of Swift's songs plays.

Upon release it will get carefully worded three star reviews, far lower Rotten Tomatoes scores, the flying monkeys will send almost-but-not-quite death threats to the reviewers and it will make its budget back but not much else. Swift will pontificate in interviews how a male writer/director would have been celebrated as an auteur and bring up far more talented female filmmakers in an attempt to link herself to them. Ciara and Duvva will pronounce it better than Citizen Kane.

 ;D

Careful mate, they will come for you.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 02:01:48 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 13, 2022, 12:19:58 am
Let's see if I can predict what will happen with this. Swift will make a film about a young blonde girl growing up in a small town and trying to realise her dreams, or possibly (less likely) a young, idealistic blonde singer trying to make her way in the music business. In either case, she'll have to deal with family issues and will be hampered by a slimy male authority figure and/or a feckless boyfriend before learning that #Believing in Yourself is what matters.

There might be a love interest but if so it will probably be a POC in an attempt to stop the film from being dragged on social media for being 'too white' (which it will be anyway). It will look like a glossy version of a One Tree Hill episode and wlll have the same amount of depth, and there will be more than one close up of the lead looking wistfully into the distance while one of Swift's songs plays.

Upon release it will get carefully worded three star reviews, far lower Rotten Tomatoes scores, the flying monkeys will send almost-but-not-quite death threats to the reviewers and it will make its budget back but not much else. Swift will pontificate in interviews how a male writer/director would have been celebrated as an auteur and bring up far more talented female filmmakers in an attempt to link herself to them. Ciara and Duvva will pronounce it better than Citizen Kane.

It's interesting it's going through Searchlight though, they tend to have a good track record with work and the cinematographer she's been working with certainly has strong visuals. Being with Joe Alwyn I think she's been exposed to quite a lot of 'proper' film too with him being in The Souvenir, Claire Denis latest one and so on. I'm hopeful
Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 02:32:02 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on December 13, 2022, 02:01:48 pm
It's interesting it's going through Searchlight though, they tend to have a good track record with work and the cinematographer she's been working with certainly has strong visuals. Being with Joe Alwyn I think she's been exposed to quite a lot of 'proper' film too with him being in The Souvenir, Claire Denis latest one and so on. I'm hopeful

Aye theyre mates with Michael McDonagh who directed the Banshees of Inisherin, Three Billboards etc. Of course it doesnt mean shell be any good but I expect shell try to make something more profound.
Re: Taylor Swift
December 13, 2022, 02:34:47 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on December 13, 2022, 02:32:02 pm
Aye theyre mates with Michael McDonagh who directed the Banshees of Inisherin, Three Billboards etc. Of course it doesnt mean shell be any good but I expect shell try to make something more profound.

Mates in a literal sense too now https://youtu.be/x8zfsf4azLo
Re: Taylor Swift
January 12, 2023, 09:58:14 pm
Looks like she just did a one song solo at the 1975 London O2 gig tonight??? Footage just started appearing on Twitter.

Anyone got any news about UK dates, Ciara Im looking at you - whats going on??
Re: Taylor Swift
January 12, 2023, 10:34:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 12, 2023, 09:58:14 pm
Looks like she just did a one song solo at the 1975 London O2 gig tonight??? Footage just started appearing on Twitter.

Anyone got any news about UK dates, Ciara Im looking at you - whats going on??

Ive been instructed to check every day. Not a bean. Just rumours that the non sportswashed version of Speak Now should be out in a couple of months.

So, now weve had time to digest, which Midnights tracks have grown on you and which have faded?  Favourite is now Wouldve Couldve Shouldve which is her at her visceral best. Also now really like Youre on your own Kid. Have to say Anti-hero has dropped a bit though that could be because weve overplayed it. Vigilante Sh*t is still, well, a bit sh*t.
Re: Taylor Swift
January 13, 2023, 05:51:26 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 12, 2023, 09:58:14 pm
Anyone got any news about UK dates, Ciara Im looking at you - whats going on??

100% not this year IMO... impossible to fit into the schedule, unless she does multi night residencies but even then, the venues are far too small - Wembley holds 90k... she'd need to do 5 nights at the o2 to get close to those numbers. It just doesn't make sense with her US tour.

I am hoping for dates this year and a tour next summer.
Re: Taylor Swift
January 13, 2023, 06:14:27 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on January 12, 2023, 10:34:58 pm
So, now weve had time to digest, which Midnights tracks have grown on you and which have faded?  Favourite is now Wouldve Couldve Shouldve which is her at her visceral best. Also now really like Youre on your own Kid. Have to say Anti-hero has dropped a bit though that could be because weve overplayed it. Vigilante Sh*t is still, well, a bit sh*t.

I'm still really enjoying it. I went through a period of 2 months where I just played it all in order, start to finsh and then over again - no skips, no repeats. I have moved away from that now - I skip tracks occassionally and go for songs on repeat, and shuffle the album.

Would've Could've Should've
The Great War
Dear Reader
Maroon
You're On Your Own Kid
Snow on the Beach
Anti Hero
Midnight Rain
Bigger Than The Whole Sky
High Infidelity
Lavender Haze
Mastermind
Vigilante Shit
Sweet Nothing
Bejewelled
Paris
Question
Labrynth
Karma
Glitch

That is probably my list and that has been fairly consistent from the first few weeks of listening. Anti-Hero has dropped down a bit, as has Mastermind and Lavender Haze has definitely creeped up. Labyrnth is the one that I think is growing on me the most maybe, from those near the bottom. I do enjoy all of the songs in different moments but some of it is just of a higher quality than others and appeal to me more. That little run of Question...? / Vigilante Shit / Bejewelled / Labyrinth / Karma makes the album dip for me. Individually, I like the songs but I prefer her moodier works.

In terms of where Midnights is overall for me in the Taylor Swift catalogue, it's probably in the low echelons.

Red, Evermore and Folklore are a 9.5/10 for me (I like to think her best is still yet to come)
Fearless 9/10
Lover, Reputation - 8.5/10
1989, Speak Now - 8/10
Midnights with 3am tracks - 8/10 (the album on its own is probably 7.5 for me)
Debut - 7.5/10

I'm really going to need a 3am vinyl though - crazy that so many good tracks are on that version of the album. Some of her best work is burried down there. I am afraid that Bigger Than The Whole Sky will quickly disappear into the Ronan/Soon You'll Get Better category of songs I just can't listen to. I love her sad stuff but they're too much for me most of the time.

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 01:57:41 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 13, 2023, 05:51:26 pm
100% not this year IMO... impossible to fit into the schedule, unless she does multi night residencies but even then, the venues are far too small - Wembley holds 90k... she'd need to do 5 nights at the o2 to get close to those numbers. It just doesn't make sense with her US tour.

I am hoping for dates this year and a tour next summer.
Just weird how its all gone quiet on dates as it definitely seemed like shed be coming here next year - do you could well be right. Wonder if the ticketmaster debacle has impacted further announcements until they decide how best to sell the tickets so they go to the actual fans.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 02:01:45 am
I have only listened to the 3am version once. I have a bit of a thing about bonus tracks, i like to listen to albums as they were originally intended. On the one listen I dont recall anything standing out, but seeing as youve both got 3am tracks rated highly I need to go back and listen.

Favs are Snow on the Beach, Maroon, Karma & Lavender Haze
