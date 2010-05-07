So, now weve had time to digest, which Midnights tracks have grown on you and which have faded? Favourite is now Wouldve Couldve Shouldve which is her at her visceral best. Also now really like Youre on your own Kid. Have to say Anti-hero has dropped a bit though that could be because weve overplayed it. Vigilante Sh*t is still, well, a bit sh*t.



I'm still really enjoying it. I went through a period of 2 months where I just played it all in order, start to finsh and then over again - no skips, no repeats. I have moved away from that now - I skip tracks occassionally and go for songs on repeat, and shuffle the album.Would've Could've Should'veThe Great WarDear ReaderMaroonYou're On Your Own KidSnow on the BeachAnti HeroMidnight RainBigger Than The Whole SkyHigh InfidelityLavender HazeMastermindVigilante ShitSweet NothingBejewelledParisQuestionLabrynthKarmaGlitchThat is probably my list and that has been fairly consistent from the first few weeks of listening. Anti-Hero has dropped down a bit, as has Mastermind and Lavender Haze has definitely creeped up. Labyrnth is the one that I think is growing on me the most maybe, from those near the bottom. I do enjoy all of the songs in different moments but some of it is just of a higher quality than others and appeal to me more. That little run of Question...? / Vigilante Shit / Bejewelled / Labyrinth / Karma makes the album dip for me. Individually, I like the songs but I prefer her moodier works.In terms of where Midnights is overall for me in the Taylor Swift catalogue, it's probably in the low echelons.Red, Evermore and Folklore are a 9.5/10 for me (I like to think her best is still yet to come)Fearless 9/10Lover, Reputation - 8.5/101989, Speak Now - 8/10Midnights with 3am tracks - 8/10 (the album on its own is probably 7.5 for me)Debut - 7.5/10I'm really going to need a 3am vinyl though - crazy that so many good tracks are on that version of the album. Some of her best work is burried down there. I am afraid that Bigger Than The Whole Sky will quickly disappear into the Ronan/Soon You'll Get Better category of songs I just can't listen to. I love her sad stuff but they're too much for me most of the time.