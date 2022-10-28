She has smashed through 1m physical sales too, in the first week. You'd always assume the streaming numbers would be high but the physical sales are incredible in an era when people thought that would be near on impossible again. Even the streaming data is incredible. A real f-kn legacy!She is 16 years into her music career, on her 10th studio album (minus the re-records). You'd be forgiven for thinking that it is not going to get any better than this for her... but then she does come back stronger than a 90s trend!She is making an announcement on Good Morning America this morning - people are beside themselves that it could be tour news, maybe a new music video, 3am editions available, Speak Now re-record etc...For those interested in her tour news... it seems like good sources have confirmed the US dates and it's very confusing for the UK:(unverified but same person has leaked other tours successfully, so has some credit in the bank)3/25/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV4/15/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL4/22/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX4/28/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA4/29/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA5/6/23 - Taylor Swift w/Phoebe Bridgers - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN5/12/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA5/13/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA5/19/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA5/20/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA5/26/23 - Taylor Swift w/Phoebe Bridgers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ5/27/23 - Taylor Swift w/Phoebe Bridgers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ6/2/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL6/3/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL6/10/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Ford Field, Detroit, MI6/17/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA6/24/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN7/1/23 - Taylor Swift w/Gracie Abrams - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH7/8/23 - Taylor Swift w/Muna - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO7/15/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO7/22/23 - Taylor Swift w/Haim - Lumen Field, Seattle, WA7/29/23 - Taylor Swift w/Gracie Abrams - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA8/4/23 - Taylor Swift w/Haim - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA8/5/23 - Taylor Swift w/Haim - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CASo what does that mean for the UK?Jan - March is absolutely freezing and our stadiums are in use for football.August will see stadiums being used for football after the summer break and after August you can't really guarantee the weather, can you?I find it very confusing if it's true. Unless it's 2024 here.Our indoor arenas are only up to 21k max.Are we potentially looking at Wembley or Twickenham in the south? No idea what the rugby schedule is like or if they host events. You have Murrayfield too, Hampden up north but nothing in-between.She last toured here in 2018 - Etihad, Croke Park, Wembley but those were weekends in June which doesn't match up to the above. We know from that tour, the production and the staging was huge, so shipping that around is obviously going to affect dates, if we assume it to be that big again.She said on the Graham Norton show that it was soon-ish... maybe it is 2024. But not sure why she'd put the pre-sale codes out for something that far away.