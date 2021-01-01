« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #400
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:52:30 am
Kinell she done a couple of albums with Americas answer to Elbow and now she isnt mediocre.

Also smart from S to pick out lyrics from some of his worst albums. Dont get me started on that Shake It Off lyricism.

Safe to say I wouldnt let any of you Swifty nerds near the Aux at a party.
Dont forget the little giggle at the start of Shake It off, my favourite bit
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #401
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:07:07 am
I rather a child of mine singing her lyrics over his.

Surely we dont judge music based off this do we? If we did Eminem would be a nobody.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #402
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:54:56 am
Dont forget the little giggle at the start of Shake It off, my favourite bit

 ;D

Cause baby now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look at what youve done
Cause baby now we got bad blood (hey!)

Lyrical genius.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #403
She Loves Youyeah, yeah, yeah.

Nowt wrong with a bit of pop.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #404
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:06:25 am
;D

Cause baby now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look at what youve done
Cause baby now we got bad blood (hey!)

Lyrical genius.
Hope youre not aiming that at me, I dont want to fall out over this :)
