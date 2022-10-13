« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 14355 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,331
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #360 on: October 13, 2022, 03:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 13, 2022, 03:22:23 pm
I thought only Ciara was allowed to bump this?

She's too busy in the Declan Rice thread
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,945
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 16, 2022, 03:42:36 pm
I can't stress enough how much of a 70s vibe she is giving off atm. The photos coming from the Midnights shoot (for album covers/back/inserts) are absolute retro vibes - 70s style clothing, makeup and hair. Any social media videos/reels/tiktoks are of a similar theme.



I think we are heading for something quite different from her in terms of sound.

It's only 1 vinyl too, so approximately 44 mins long which is her shortest album to date. 13 tracks.




Not long to wait now. Also I noticed that if you preorder Midnights you get a code to a presale for 2023 UK shows. No actual dates or venues confirmed yet though
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,527
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm
Not long to wait now. Also I noticed that if you preorder Midnights you get a code to a presale for 2023 UK shows. No actual dates or venues confirmed yet though

You dont need to pre-order anything! I have pre-ordered the vinyl and a hoodie so am guaranteed a code but you definitely dont need to buy anything!

This is the state of events for the week - some surprises guaranteed!
https://twitter.com/taylornation13/status/1582060292636545024?s=46&t=CJFF7BMu1oKCTmILO1vRNg

Plenty of speculation about what we could be in for - maybe a documentary (she has a deal with Disney for 2 docs I think - Long Pond Studio Session being one) - 3am EST is when those streaming eps drop. Its also 8am our time so I wonder if it is tour/Glastonbury related. Unsure but very excited!

The album appears to have been leaked over the last 24hrs, but have managed to avoid it! I booked tomorrow off work so I can enjoy it properly - starting with that HT trailer during Thursday Night Football, then potentially up at 5am when the album drops for a mammoth walk, where Ill get 2-3 listens of it!

Happy new album eve for all those who celebrate it! :D
Logged
JFT96.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,703
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm »
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,945
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm

FFS you hacked into my icloud again Nick!?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,117
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #365 on: Today at 08:25:06 am »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:56:46 am »

My youngest daughter is a big time Swiftie and was up at 5 this morning for the album release. Needless to say it falls to me to sort tickets for the UK tour given my proclivity for getting tickets for high demand events. Ive done the pre sale sign up but is this going to be like an additional members sale on speed? How difficult was it to get tickets for previous tours?

And yes Ive been corrupted and quite like her music too. It will be interesting to see what the tour will cover as the most recent albums dont necessarily lend themselves to stadiums tour, but more intimate venues. Hammersmith Apollo here we come
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #367 on: Today at 11:40:37 am »
Another win for RAWK's 2020 album of the year winner then. What a woman.
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #368 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:40:37 am
Another win for RAWK's 2020 album of the year winner then. What a woman.

Only the most prestigious award in music. Taylor winning it again will be akin to Sacchi winning back to back European Cups.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,527
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #369 on: Today at 12:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:56:46 am
My youngest daughter is a big time Swiftie and was up at 5 this morning for the albumu release. Needless to say it falls to me to sort tickets for the UK tour given my proclivity for getting tickets for high demand events. Ive done the pre sale sign up but is this going to be like an additional members sale on speed? How difficult was it to get tickets for previous tours?

And yes Ive been corrupted and quite like her music too. It will be interesting to see what the tour will cover as the most recent albums dont necessarily lend themselves to stadiums tour, but more intimate venues. Hammersmith Apollo here we come

Hey! So, we dont exactly know how ticket sales will work for this tour, or what a tour entails. We do know there are UK dates and we were encouraged to sign up to for the pre-sale access code, which is a nice first step instead of lashing them all on ticketmaster! However, we know with her previous tours she has really tried to get around the touts/scalpers by allowing fans to build up points to verify their fan status and get even earlier access to tickets this can include streaming videos, buying merch, she had online games you can play etc basically her way of trying to give the hardcore support a good run at getting tickets. So you may need to utilise your daughter a bit more if this is the case this time around!

Personally, the Rep tour I was able to get tickets easily for the Etihad, after they had gone on sale - maybe a week after? I do think demand this time will be higher due to her rising popularity and the fact that she has released FOUR studio albums since she last toured, quite different in styles, which will attract new fans.

I do hope she would do a few nights at the same venues  across the UK to give people a good chance to catch her. Not quite sure how her Mums health is at the moment but it might suit her to do more shows in the one place than multiple venues e.g. maybe 3-4 nights at Wembley, 2 in Manchester, then a night in Edinburgh and Dublin too. She could cover off Europe in the space of 3 weeks.

There are other tips for getting tickets - I will share these when I get a bit more time to collate my thoughts and happy to update this thread with any movement on the building up of fan credit thing!
Logged
JFT96.

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #370 on: Today at 12:43:17 pm »
Despite my hope for her to do a retro rock album, I like where this new one has gone or rather maybe returned to.

Am in no way a Swiftie, just like good music regardless of who makes it, though Taylor Swift does has a habit of being able to make good music that often gets sniffed at a bit because it has the name Taylor Swift on it.

Others might argue differently, but for me this is a great sucessor to 1989 in being a quality pop album. 1989 has the perspective and bounce of a woman in her early 20s. Midnight is that same woman with nearly a decade more life experience with added poise, and composure along with the ability to look back at some of the same things but now through the eyes of a woman in her early 30s.

32 years of age and already 10 albums released. She is certainly a throwback to when musicians made music on a regular basis. She might be a young woman still, but she is old school. Next time out Taylor get me that 70s rock album, A nice mix of Fleetwood Mac with some Thin Lizzy crunch please  :)   

Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #371 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm »
I am not knocking Taylor Swift but the fact she is winning so many of these awards it makes me question what other female singers are producing? It wasn't so long ago that there seemed quite a number of interesting female singers around, but it seems to have gone downhill somehow.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,623
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #372 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:45:24 pm
I am not knocking Taylor Swift but the fact she is winning so many of these awards it makes me question what other female singers are producing? It wasn't so long ago that there seemed quite a number of interesting female singers around, but it seems to have gone downhill somehow.

There's plenty of other quality female singers about, possibly more than ever.

There's also some sort of collective madness going on over Taylor Swift, her marketing/PR department are doing a very good job.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,647
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #373 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm »
Never seen somebody so mediocre gain so much praise and hype in my life.

(Especially by grown, adult men on RAWK!)
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,181
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #374 on: Today at 01:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:56:46 am
My youngest daughter is a big time Swiftie and was up at 5 this morning for the album release. Needless to say it falls to me to sort tickets for the UK tour given my proclivity for getting tickets for high demand events. Ive done the pre sale sign up but is this going to be like an additional members sale on speed? How difficult was it to get tickets for previous tours?

And yes Ive been corrupted and quite like her music too. It will be interesting to see what the tour will cover as the most recent albums dont necessarily lend themselves to stadiums tour, but more intimate venues. Hammersmith Apollo here we come


I have both my daughters as big-time Swifties. One's at uni, and the pair of them were facetiming each other at 5am onwards today. Then the youngest going nuts over the bonus tracks dropped at 8am.

Last tour, I got them tickets at the Emptihad and their mum went with them. They've been to several concerts (different artists) since, just the pair of them, so that'll be cheaper (or, more likely, get them better seats)

Ciara - thanks for the tips on getting tickets  :thumbup
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,181
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #375 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:00:19 pm
Never seen somebody so mediocre gain so much praise and hype in my life.

(Especially by grown, adult men on RAWK!)


Not like you to be full of hyperbole.

(FWIW, I personally find her music ranges from good to forgetful, and mostly 'decent'. Sort of 6-7/10 with the odd 8/10 thrown in. And I think she's a great person)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,623
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #376 on: Today at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:00:19 pm
Never seen somebody so mediocre gain so much praise and hype in my life.

(Especially by grown, adult men on RAWK!)

This

Some sort of "emperors new clothes" thing going on
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:08 pm by Sudden Death Draft Loser »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,647
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:05:06 pm

Not like you to be full of hyperbole.

(FWIW, I personally find her music ranges from good to forgetful, and mostly 'decent'. Sort of 6-7/10 with the odd 8/10 thrown in. And I think she's a great person)

Says the fella who said all of Kanye Wests music is shite  ::)
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,527
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #378 on: Today at 01:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:02:55 pm
Ciara - thanks for the tips on getting tickets  :thumbup

No worries!

Love that for your daughters btw! :)
Logged
JFT96.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,945
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #379 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:00:19 pm
Never seen somebody so mediocre gain so much praise and hype in my life.

(Especially by grown, adult men on RAWK!)
Getting you a ticket for her next tour mate 😉😂
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:38 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #380 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm »

Thanks Ciara. Will definitely deploy my daughters skills. Its for her not me after all  ;)
Logged

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #381 on: Today at 02:45:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:45:24 pm
I am not knocking Taylor Swift but the fact she is winning so many of these awards it makes me question what other female singers are producing? It wasn't so long ago that there seemed quite a number of interesting female singers around, but it seems to have gone downhill somehow.


Seen a guy on another site post regularly that he has never gotten to listen to as many new and brilliant female artists over the past five or ten years  and not the Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish level of publicity/chart entering .

I read a lot of his music posts as he used to post lots of new albums every day, new to me a lot of the time anyway, and there was always a lot of women singers and musicians of all types of music in there that sounded really great but I never heard of them being mentioned on any charts or on the radio and so on. I get the impression that the number of new and really good female musicians is growing and not shrinking.
Logged
What's your pleasure?
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 