Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #320
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 11:58:50 am
Ha ha - says Andy who thinks Brucie is a nomark

 ;D ;D

 ;D ;D

Grobelaar is a cracking singer!
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #321
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:28 am
Pity she doesn't get someone to co-sing them as well
Laughed too hard at this. Im putting it on the record, Im now an Andy @ Allerton stan.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #322
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:24:14 am
the misogyny card

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:24:14 am
I mean, Taylor Swift is at the centre of the music industry in 2022, Damon Albarn is a niche artist. What possible effect could his comments, in a random obscure interview, have on her career? None. What effects do you think the president of a country calling him a liar could have? Markedly more, as I'm sure any reasonable person would agree. Who has more power and who is actively weaponising it? Those are the pertinent questions.

Sorry to snip just a couple of bits from your post (there's a lot going on in this thread!), but I do actually think that misogyny is important here ("here" not being your post, by the way, just this 'incident' in general).

Mentioned a couple of a pages back that I interpreted Albarn's comments as seeming ignorant and his initial doubling down on them as seeming arrogant. I've no evidence to suggest that Albarn is a misogynist - nor any belief (or wish to find) that he is - but, upon first reading his comments (before ever entering this thread!), I did find them to seem misogynistic. It read to me a little like wilful ignorance being worn as a badge of honour - like pride being taken in 'that's not my thing' & 'I'm distant from that'.

I don't actually think the particulars of this being 'about' Albarn & Swift are the pertinent points here (though I also think that the discussion would be better placed in the/an Albarn thread, if in one dedicated to either individual) - it felt to me like a case of a middle-aged man putting a frame/box around a young woman; a case of speaking about & for them, rather than to them. And so - just to address the bolded part - I don't think that his comments really could have much of an effect on her career, but it felt to me like an example of misogyny affecting representation and an example of something that's likely replicated over & over in largely unseen scenarios. Swift's response was quite personal to her, which is her right, but it was The Anchoress' comments on it that most seemed to strike a chord with me.

It's probably worth me pointing out that Ryan Adams was a favourite artist of mine for 15 years or so, and so the 2019 allegations against him (alleging abuse in various forms against younger women in/around the music industry) likely informed my original reading of Albarn's comments (and Swift and The Anchoress afterwards). See also recent allegations against Mark Morriss of The Bluetones, who were my first gig at 10yo, my first 'after lockdown' gig, and were a go-to "favourite band?" response for me for pretty much 24 years.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #323
One significant take away of mine from this thread though: the penny has dropped after all these years as to where the term "stan" comes from
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #324
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:01:37 pm
One significant take away of mine from this thread though: the penny has dropped after all these years as to where the term "stan" comes from  :duh ;D

Where does it come from? Not being one of the cool kids, I've never heard of it before
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #325
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:15:06 pm
Where does it come from? Not being one of the cool kids, I've never heard of it before

It's from an Eminem song about an obsessed fan.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #326
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:15:06 pm
Where does it come from? Not being one of the cool kids, I've never heard of it before

New one on me as well

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #327
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:26:22 pm
It's from an Eminem song about an obsessed fan.

Oh OK, thanks. And who's Eminem?
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #328
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:28 am
Pity she doesn't get someone to co-sing them as well

 :lmao :wellin :thumbup
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #329
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:26:22 pm
It's from an Eminem song about an obsessed fan.

I never put two and two together on that until quite recently!
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #330
I can understand if you wanna come in here and say you dont like the new album etc as you liked her other stuff. But to come in here and basically call her shite to fans of the girl is out of order. Why the need to go in every thread of things youre not even into or never heard of just to slag something. You come across as a spoilt fucking child
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #331
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:28 am
Pity she doesn't get someone to co-sing them as well
Zing!

Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:00:54 pm
Snip
This would be apt if Albarn had gone out of his way to single Swift out - he didn't, he was asked about her and answered accordingly before citing another female artist he admired. It has literally nothing to do with sexual abuse allegations against artists who have no association with him. If Albarn does have a bias, it's most likely against mainstream commercial pop, something he's left far behind if his recent musical output is anything to go by, no different from the Gallaghers slagging off mainsteam acts for the last 20 years.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #332
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:50:12 pm
I can understand if you wanna come in here and say you dont like the new album etc as you liked her other stuff. But to come in here and basically call her shite to fans of the girl is out of order. Why the need to go in every thread of things youre not even into or never heard of just to slag something. You come across as a spoilt fucking child

Not often there are two people in a thread that could be addressed to, let alone two called Andy!
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #333
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:15:06 pm
Where does it come from? Not being one of the cool kids, I've never heard of it before

It comes from loving someone so much that you're willing to go to a remote car park and watch them having sex. Another term often used is Collymore.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #334
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:15:06 pm
Where does it come from? Not being one of the cool kids, I've never heard of it before

Plenty Hazell stans out there...

And we're all Capon stans whenever he fires up photoshop...
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #335
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:50:12 pm
I can understand if you wanna come in here and say you dont like the new album etc as you liked her other stuff. But to come in here and basically call her shite to fans of the girl is out of order. Why the need to go in every thread of things youre not even into or never heard of just to slag something. You come across as a spoilt fucking child

Disappointed that we didn't get a photoshop gif.

Very disappointed indeed, Capon.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #336
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:11:42 pm
It comes from loving someone so much that you're willing to go to a remote car park and watch them having sex. Another term often used is Collymore.

;D

Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:39:35 pm
Plenty Hazell stans out there...

And we're all Capon stans whenever he fires up photoshop...

You're too kind :P
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #337
From Popbitch (who knows if its true, someone go check):

Co-writers across Taylor Swift's nine albums: 39.
Co-writers across Gorillaz' seven albums: 60+.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #338
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:10:10 pm
Not often there are two people in a thread that could be addressed to, let alone two called Andy!

Oower.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #339
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:15:06 pm
Where does it come from? Not being one of the cool kids, I've never heard of it before

Also helped launch Dido's career as he sampled Thank You in the song and Dido starred in the video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gOMhN-hfMtY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gOMhN-hfMtY</a>
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #340
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:07:31 pm
From Popbitch (who knows if its true, someone go check):

Co-writers across Taylor Swift's nine albums: 39.
Co-writers across Gorillaz' seven albums: 60+.

I dont think thats ever been up for debate. Gorillaz is all very collaborative. I dont think he is even knocking the co-writer thing but Ive lost track of what it is were all arguing about.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #341
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:11:52 pm
Oower.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:16:57 pm
I dont think thats ever been up for debate. Gorillaz is all very collaborative. I dont think he is even knocking the co-writer thing but Ive lost track of what it is were all arguing about.

Brilliant thread... :D
