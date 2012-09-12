the misogyny card
I mean, Taylor Swift is at the centre of the music industry in 2022, Damon Albarn is a niche artist. What possible effect could his comments, in a random obscure interview, have on her career? None. What effects do you think the president of a country calling him a liar could have? Markedly more, as I'm sure any reasonable person would agree. Who has more power and who is actively weaponising it? Those are the pertinent questions.
Sorry to snip just a couple of bits from your post (there's a lot going on in this thread!), but I do actually think that misogyny is important here ("here" not being your post, by the way, just this 'incident' in general).
Mentioned a couple of a pages back that I interpreted Albarn's comments as seeming ignorant and his initial doubling down on them as seeming arrogant. I've no evidence to suggest that Albarn is a misogynist - nor any belief (or wish to find) that he is - but, upon first reading his comments (before ever entering this thread!), I did find them to seem misogynistic
. It read to me a little like wilful ignorance being worn as a badge of honour - like pride being taken in 'that's not my thing' & 'I'm distant from that'.
I don't actually think the particulars of this being 'about' Albarn & Swift are the pertinent points here (though I also think that the discussion would be better placed in the/an Albarn thread, if in one dedicated to either individual) - it felt to me like a case of a middle-aged man putting a frame/box around a young woman; a case of speaking about & for them, rather than to them. And so - just to address the bolded part - I don't think that his
comments really could have much of an effect on her
career, but it felt to me like an example of misogyny affecting representation and an example of something that's likely replicated over & over in largely unseen scenarios. Swift's response was quite personal to her, which is her right, but it was The Anchoress' comments on it
that most seemed to strike a chord with me.
It's probably worth me pointing out that Ryan Adams was a favourite artist of mine for 15 years or so, and so the 2019 allegations against him (alleging abuse in various forms against younger women in/around the music industry) likely informed my original reading of Albarn's comments (and Swift and The Anchoress afterwards). See also recent allegations against Mark Morriss of The Bluetones, who were my first gig at 10yo, my first 'after lockdown' gig, and were a go-to "favourite band?" response for me for pretty much 24 years.