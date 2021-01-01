I'm bringing Ed Sheeran into this because you've continually played the misogyny card, and yet everything you've mentioned in terms of public scrutiny of Swift has been suffered more by Sheeran, especially in terms of his appearance, something I'm sure you'd agree is an angle stereotypically used more against women. I'm not arguing that she's never felt bad, simply that those kinds of feelings are generally felt by many people in popular music, the vast majority of whom have never grown up with Taylor Swift's innate privilege or her power in the industry from an early age.



And you keep flagging up so-called misogyny without presenting an example of how someone else has been treated better. Name a single white male pop artist in Swift's generation who's got similar unquestioning acclaim while writing about their relationships. Or a single female artist who's made more interesting music and got the same commercial push.



I notice you've never addressed the central point of what I'm saying: that she knowingly weaponises her toxic fanbase to bully and intimidate exes, music reviewers, people who have business disputes, people who say something she disapproves of in an interview. Her stans have sent death threats to people nearly half a dozen times at least - what has Taylor done to stop this? All she would have to do is say a word, and yet she doesn't. Is there any credible reason beyond the fact she enjoys the fact they harass and dox anyone who crosses her?



I mean, Taylor Swift is at the centre of the music industry in 2022, Damon Albarn is a niche artist. What possible effect could his comments, in a random obscure interview, have on her career? None. What effects do you think the president of a country calling him a liar could have? Markedly more, as I'm sure any reasonable person would agree. Who has more power and who is actively weaponising it? Those are the pertinent questions.



Please expand on this.Please share examples of where I have continually played the misogyny card because I have been super careful in this thread not to allow it to go down that route because, as a woman, I am wholly conscious of the fact that I am discussing another young woman in a thread predominantly full of men who are not shy on voicing their opinions on different facets of her life, her talent, her character, her life choices, her appearance etc...I mentioned misogyny in a response to you saying playing the gender card. I think you were hinting that some people infer she is only dragged because she is a woman or you felt thats thats what I was trying to say? And I responded to query if you were trying to dismiss misogyny as a concept. It had been in my mind throughout my time in this thread not to even touch on the subject (or sexism really) - I had been careful when referring to Kanye West, Scott Borchetta, the man who sexually assaulted her etc and you can go back and check that. I think its even interesting to think about why I didnt want to do that and maybe offers you an insight as to what it is like being a woman in a predominantly male environment defending another woman. But I am absolutely not going down that road with you or anyone else, no matter how much you want to drag me down there.Again, and I will continue to bring up this point until you provide evidence show me examples of where I continually played the misogyny card. I would like to see this.Please quote back with examples of this in what I have said over the past 36 hours in previous posts.You arent arguing that she felt bad. But you are trying to pit her against other people and compare their hardships/experiences - is that an attempt to make her feelings and reasons for speaking out less valid?I will repeat what I have said a few times - Taylor Swift speaks out because she has a history of people creating an unfair or false narrative around her and her work. Her childhood, her privilege, her race, her bank balance do not make her feelings any less valid. They do not give her a reason to sit back silently and watch someone publicly say something incorrect about her.The fact you say unquestioning acclaim comes across that you dont really understand Swifts backstory or the criticism she has faced in her efforts to establish herself as one of the best artists on the planet. You, and others, paint a picture of everything being rosy in the Taylor Swift garden (Rich father, privileged upbringing, wealth, being white, power in the industry) without any empathy or compassion for the sad times she has had or what she has gone through. Instead, you continue to try and put her down because of it or dismiss it because other people have gone through worse. Id love for you to explain why that is. Id love for you to explain why you cant look at Taylor Swift in isolation, look at the crap she has faced and discuss why she felt the need to speak up. Thats what I am trying to defend here. Her right to defend herself. I dont understand why she isnt allowed to do that. You like bringing others into this for comparison - if he said the same about Adele (which I believe he has said rude things about publicly) or Beyoncé, would they be allowed to respond without the backlash Taylor Swift has received? If he said it about Noel Gallagher or Paul McCartney would they be allowed to respond in your eyes? What separates Taylor Swift from any of those people you may say yes to?And going back to your own central point that you feel I havent addressed I have addressed it. I said pile-ons, death threats, abuse are all wrong and should not be tolerated by anyone. I think social media companies should be doing a lot better.What do you want Taylor Swift to do? It comes across like you do not believe she has the right to respond publicly because people in her fan base make bad choices and do really, really stupid things. You know she is not responsible for that. She cannot control that. LFC cannot control people who shout abuse at opposition players and fans, pundits, journalists etc on social media. Why should Taylor Swift be held to a higher standard? Do you want her to caveat everything she says with please dont jump on this person/that publication etc And by the same token, after every wrong refereeing decision, every bad result, every Klopp interview where he questions another managers comments or refereeing performance, do you want the club to make an official statement asking people not to send abuse to those spoken about? And that is a genuine question for you. Its an interesting topic and as I said, I really think social media companies need to be doing more. You can see that Taylor Swift did not ask her fans to abuse Albarn. You are inferring that she knowingly weaponises her toxic fanbase but this really is an assumption on your part. Or an attempt to attribute blame on Swift for the actions of a group of dickheads who do this stuff. You are basing this on the fact she doesnt call people out on it? She doesnt actively encourage it either. There are many things she has said/done I dont agree with but you are holding her up to insane standards here if you are saying she shouldnt publicly defend herself for fear of trolls acting out on what they think is her behalf . Thats quite the pedestal she now seems to be on.And lets not forget that she has been on the other end of those situations with Kanye West and Kim Kardashians efforts to take her down with the sustained hate campaign against her and the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty and she retreated out of public view for many, many months. She isnt responsible for those people. She is not scouring the internet liking comments from trolls who are abusing people, or re-tweeting them. She certainly isnt responsible for the President of Chile - a grown man in a position of such authority is more than capable of making his own decisions. Another stick to beat her with. It must be tiring being her.We have gone from talking about her writing lyrics to now finding anything we can to try and paint her in a bad light.She has a whole catalogue of songs addressing these issues. Addressing the media building her up as young star, just to tear her down as she starts to become successful, as she starts to challenge the norms of what people perceive a young artist to be (or has to be in their eyes), refusing to be objectified or belittled because of her life choices. She was harassed and dragged for years over her relationships (a serial dater but cant keep a man), how she looks (far too skinny / oh she looks pregnant!), her artistry (she writes too many songs about boys / she doesnt write her own songs), her fans (theyre just immature little girls) etc She has every right to defend herself.Again, I will say it. It says so much about people that they are more outraged at Taylor Swift defending herself than the fact she was discredited by someone who tried to pass their comments off as being reduced to clickbait.The internet is at your fingertips and Google is for nothing. There is a lot you could read and consume from Taylor Swift on these issues - including peopletrying to tear her down, what she went through, what she learned, why she wants to speak out and why it is important to her. You can literally go and read and listen to this stuff and try and understand it from her point of view instead of dismissing it. It wont make you any less of a person and wont suddenly turn you into a stan - it will just help to give you some perspective on her life and what some people might look at in isolation and deem it overreacting, is really quite different to her. She is incredibly smart, she is savvy, very articulate and she is honest. I shouldnt think there is anything in what she says that will particularly bother you. But I dont suppose you have any interest in what her thoughts are or her experiences, it seems you have made up your mind on whether or not she is allowed to defend herself and made up your mind on holding her responsible for trolls who are fans of hers.