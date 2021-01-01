« previous next »
Re: Taylor Swift
Ah fuck, the chains...

Well as it turns out I actually co-write all my posts, not unlike a certain blonde haired pop beauty. Graham Coxon had my computer that day and bashed that entire post out so don't blame me.

Arent you a bittersweet bundle of misery?
Re: Taylor Swift
It's really, really not like that though. I see the point you are trying to make but where all of this really falls down is people having little (in some cases absolutely no knowledge) of Taylor Swift as a songwriter. There are people commenting (any platform you want to look at, you will find them) on this with absolutely nothing to go on but scrolling through Spotify credits or wikipedia to shout 'arrrrhhhhhh but she didn't write all these songs just on her own!' to try and make a point. We are now into the territory of semantics and people devaluing her as a songwriter because she co-writes with people.

It's not really semantics, isn't it? Writing a song on your own is vastly different from writing a song with someone else, that was Albarn's point. There's a reason why there are writing credits and producing credits, and why they are so incredibly important for everyone involved. Personally, I don't find it diminishes her music at all or makes it any less genuine knowing that she co-wrote most of her songs. Her case is obviously different from other pop artists that aren't involved at all in the songwriting process, which is why I think she was insulted by Albarn's remarks. I understand and respect the fact that she genuinely puts her heart and mind into her music, but for the most part she isn't the only one involved, and it's important to acknowledge this.

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:21:44 am
And I appreciate I am on the other end of the spectrum - I take a massive interest in her and I am drawn to her because of her songwriting and her abilities as a musician. I have grown up a similar age to her, watched her go through the shit and watched her grow into an incredible artist. I make absolutely no apologies for being a huge fan and wanting to defend her in spaces like this, where I spend some of my downtime chatting about LFC and other things, and growing to know people/characters. This is different to me than having this discussion with a random on Twitter - I wouldn't engage! I can let a lot of it go over my head - people use this thread just to come in and shout angry things about her, needing to let people know they don't like her or her music, or make shitty puns or try and use my 'stanning' to take away from what I say and the points I make. But where people are just absolutely wrong, I am more than happy to have the conversation. But I know where this goes and how people need to double down on how much they dislike her or want to discredit her.

But going back to the point - where she is being devalued as a songwriter... As an example, there is an interview with Aaron Dessner where he describes her of something of a phenomenon, commenting how he sends her music he has written (his own music that he had been composing for a while) and before too long, she comes back with not just the bones of a song but a song. However, if you look at the credits of that song it will show Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, as I am sure it was worked on further when she shared it and it was tweaked. Yet someone wants to call her a co-writer, rather than a songwriter. Someone will want to devalue her as a songwriter because someone else had some kind of input. And I think this is why she is pissed - she writes her own songs. There are definitely songs in the back catalogue that had massive influences from other people - plenty of examples of Scott Borschetta wanting the name changed, or Max Martin heavily influing some of the big pop numbers, but she is a songwriter. She writes her own songs. These are her experiences, her ideas, her words, her feelings. There is no-one sitting in the background saying 'Hey Taylor. You know that guy you are in love with? Here's a song about love - take it and make it more personal to you and release it.'

Some Dessner quotes I mentioned above:

"Sonically, the ideas were coming from me more. But I remember when I wrote the piano track to Tolerate It, right before I sent it to her, I thought, This song is intense. Its in 10/8, which is an odd time signature. And I did think for a second, Maybe I shouldnt send it to her, she wont be into it. But I sent it to her, and it conjured a scene in her mind, and she wrote this crushingly beautiful song to it and sent it back. I think I cried when I first heard it. But it just felt like the most natural thing, you know?"
Tolerate It writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

That's a great quote to understand how the songwriting process between the two works, but I think it mostly confirms the point that she does not write her songs on her own. When he says "Sonically, the ideas were coming from me more." he is referring to coming up with the melody of the songs. He later confirms this with "when I wrote the piano track to Tolerate It,. There are lots of ways of composing songs. Some artists write some lyrics and they later come up with the music. Some people like to jam and improvise, but the most common one is coming up with the melody and basic structure of a song, and later adding the lyrics. Going by those quotes, it seems that's how the songwriting process for Swift and Dessner usually works.

What's important to understand is that writing a song, is not only coming up with the lyrics, it's also coming up with the melody and structure. Cause Swift couldn't come up with the lyrics if there wasn't a melodic base for her to write on. In my own experience as a mediocre songwriter, it is the melody that sparks the feelings and ideas, that I later try to expand with words. Those words usually describe some life experiences, feelings, ideas, of my own, or they may just be gibberish, but they all come up from the music. If I wrote some words for a melody that someone else comes up with, those lyrics would still come from my own personal experiences, but I could never describe the song as my own just because of it. It would be a collaborative effort, and that's what Taylor Swift songs mostly are.

So saying Swift writes all her own songs is like saying she comes up with the melody, structure and lyrics for all of them, which going by the writing credits and quotes you shared, she does not. As I said, that doesn't diminish her talent or role in her music, she's obviously the most important component of it, but as tactless as Albarn remarks are, they are not wrong like you suggest. And he never really criticised her talent or songwriting ability, did he?

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:21:44 am
And the song that Taylor wrote is so instantly relatable, you know, Theres an ache in you put there by the ache in me. I remember when she sang that to me in my kitchen  she had written it overnight during The Long Pond Studio Sessions, actually.
'Tis The Damn Season writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

Do those words from Dessner sound like the words of someone who held Taylor Swift's hand and dragged songs out of her? Because again, going back to Albarn's words, "She doesnt write her own songs." and "That doesnt count. [when informed she writes her own songs and co-writes songs]"

Taylor Swift is a brilliant songwriter. The opinions and feelings of those who work most closely with her - writers, musicians, producers, anyone lucky enough to be in a room with her at those times is where the valuable opinions are and renders Albarn's opinions, not just wrong, but stupid.

And I could stand down if he came out and said 'you know what? I got this really wrong' but instead he inferred that this was created by clickbait. He had two opportunities to set the record straight and he didn't.

If you want a footballing analogy the closest I can think of is people who pipe up every time VVD gets dribbled past or makes a mistake. 'Best in the world? Pffft!' When the evidence is all there for anyone who wants to consume it that he is a brilliant defender. If you watched LFC in any detail, you'd know that.

Anyway, here is the article in full that I quoted from earlier. Maybe gives a bit of an insight on how her last two albums - Folklore and Evermore - were created.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/aaron-dessner-interview-taylor-swift-evermore-1105853/

Listen, I understand where you're coming from and I also understand why Swift would feel insulted and belittled by Albarn remarks, but I genuinely don't think that was what he was trying to do. If you listen to the interview in full, you can understand that quote was part of a much bigger point he was trying to make about songwriting in today's age and time, and it wasn't him that brought her name or the collabs point, it was the interviewer. I also think his apology was sincere and not something he had to do, cause as I don't think he was wrong, even if it was unnecessary and tactless.
Re: Taylor Swift
I still fail to see how she has faced hardships different to those posed to other musicians. A history of people trying to bring her down? Her rise to stardom seems to suggest the complete opposite. Rather than being held back she appears to have been propped up at every opportunity from a young age. It's as straightforward and undramatic an expressway to fame as you're ever likely to see.

It doesn't matter if other people faced hardships. It is completely irrelevant. This isn't a big game of one-upmanship. The fact is that she has had to, and that has shaped the person she is now - the person who doesn't want to just sit back and take it, regardless of whether other people choose to do that or not. She wants to address things, challenge things and try to show other people that they can do this too - whether it is suing someone for $1 in a sexual assault case, donating $250k to someone else fighting a sexual assault case, fighting for her masters etc...

The fact is she has had periods of her life where she has had to publicly deal with issues that were not easy for her. And lets not forget she did once take the approach of walking away from it - she disappeared from public view for over a year because she thought that's what people wanted.

I doubt you have ever watched her Netflix documentary, but there are lots of moments in that where you can see how things have affected her if you wanted to know more. Just because she has fame and money doesn't mean those feelings are any less valid. And because other musicians have faced the same or similar hardships doesn't mean hers are dismissed. This is 2022 - surely we still don't think like that?

Quote from: S on Yesterday at 05:48:59 pm
Once she reaches stardom I would hardly say the tale turns tragic for her. Being interrupted at an awards show? That's setting a low bar for injustice. Deceived by a producer? Not exactly a rarity in the music industry. Everything else is par for the course when you're a superstar, rightly or wrongly. Name me one who hasn't been the subject of unwarranted criticism and jibes.

Look at all these excuses you are happy to throw out to dismiss her feelings. Why isn't being publicly humiliated at an awards show allowed to affect her? Why isn't someone preventing her from buying her own masters and then selling them to someone she absolutely despises, allowed to upset her? Why isn't she allowed to feel sad or angry about these things? Why are we dismissing her feelings so casually?

Quote from: S on Yesterday at 05:48:59 pm
At this stage it's worth reiterating that I don't begrudge her any of her success, and in fact I really enjoyed one of her recent albums. I just think there's a weird mythical status being attached to her supposed struggles, when in actual fact she is no different to any other artist in that regard.

I have no anger or indeed any ill-sentiment towards Taylor Swift at all. I highlighted the incident at the awards show because, much like these Albarn quotes, it just seems like the most trivial and pointless guff to waste any time thinking about. The lead singer of Blur made a throwaway disparaging remark in an interview. That's all. It doesn't get much tamer than that. From what I've seen in this thread, most people are merely poking fun at the complete banality of manufactured and overhyped celebrity drama rather than attacking Swift herself.

Look how the last 24 hours in this thread has gone. It started with discussing her abilities as a songwriter, which people were happy to challenge and discredit and then not happy with how that went, it has descended into chat about whether or not she is allowed to be upset about some incidents which shaped her life!

Can you not see what happens here for people like Taylor Swift? People will continue to look for ways to undermine her and people like her. Maybe it's every famous person. Maybe it's just some. Maybe it's some more than others. Maybe it's mostly women.

It is very easy for us all to sit here and say she is being a bit precious. We aren't in the firing line. We aren't having people's opinions of us publicly thrust in our faces constantly. We aren't challenged on every decision we make, every song lyric dissected, every pound spent met with an eye roll. These people are on a completely different level to us in terms of how public their experiences are and how if affects them. No amount of money, or whatever crap someone else has gone through, can completely soften that blow.

Re: Taylor Swift
Haha to be fair the majority of those quotes Ciara has highlighted have been by me  ;D

It is quite scary the level of stannery people will go to for celebrities as if they have conquered world peace or done something more meaningful than writing a song or being in a movie.

Haha they absolutely were! And when I had a glance back I was so proud of myself for not rising to them all! :D

Why is it scary that someone wants to defend another person against an unfair wave of criticism? Think about that... you think it is scary that I admire someone enough to want to spend a couple of hours out of my life, across a few days, having a conversation with other people about her. Like I would discuss different footballing opinions on other parts of these boards, or in person with friends. Why is that scary? At what point should someone step away in your opinion? Lets not pretend we aren't all sitting here with tens of thousands of posts amongst us on a football forum! Is that scary? Is that 'stannery' towards a football club? It's such a silly, unimportant stick people use to beat other people with and try to water down their opinions.

I love the fact that I know so much about her as an artist and can carry myself in a conversation with people who have nothing more than 'she's a crank' to add. Absolutely no need for you to feel scared for me. Feel scared for the people who have zero interest in her but want to repeatedly make it known how much they dislike her, or how rubbish they think she is. Or constantly looks for ways to criticise her or shoot her down.

And lets not start moving goalposts here way from the main point of this discussion around her songwriting - I have outlined why she appeals to me and why I like her. I have never held her up as a beacon doing good to change the world or bring about world peace. There are lots of things she has done/said that I have not liked. But that doesn't mean she shouldn't be allowed to speak up and out against public criticism of her.
Re: Taylor Swift
Ah fuck, the chains...

Well as it turns out I actually co-write all my posts, not unlike a certain blonde haired pop beauty. Graham Coxon had my computer that day and bashed that entire post out so don't blame me.

okay, that was pretty good... :D
Re: Taylor Swift
God wish I had the world's smallest violin to play right now for Miss Swift. Half of this forum have overcome more hardship than she has.
Half the forum? Her dad was a vice-president at Merrill Lynch - the latest in a line of bank presidents - who invested in her record label. Her entire life has been one of vast privilege.

It's unbelievable to me that even a superfan like Ciara is claiming she's had some particularly hard time, citing a puff-piece documentary she would have had approval on and trying to play the gender card, as if Ed Sheeran hasn't had to deal with far more shit in public - including about his looks - despite selling more records. And yes, it is easy to disparage someone who's fine with their own toxic social media army intimidating and bullying anyone who doesn't suck up to her, or who suggested that being a co-writer is different to being a solo writer.
Re: Taylor Swift
Haha they absolutely were! And when I had a glance back I was so proud of myself for not rising to them all! :D

Why is it scary that someone wants to defend another person against an unfair wave of criticism? Think about that... you think it is scary that I admire someone enough to want to spend a couple of hours out of my life, across a few days, having a conversation with other people about her. Like I would discuss different footballing opinions on other parts of these boards, or in person with friends. Why is that scary? At what point should someone step away in your opinion? Lets not pretend we aren't all sitting here with tens of thousands of posts amongst us on a football forum! Is that scary? Is that 'stannery' towards a football club? It's such a silly, unimportant stick people use to beat other people with and try to water down their opinions.

I love the fact that I know so much about her as an artist and can carry myself in a conversation with people who have nothing more than 'she's a crank' to add. Absolutely no need for you to feel scared for me. Feel scared for the people who have zero interest in her but want to repeatedly make it known how much they dislike her, or how rubbish they think she is. Or constantly looks for ways to criticise her or shoot her down.

And lets not start moving goalposts here way from the main point of this discussion around her songwriting - I have outlined why she appeals to me and why I like her. I have never held her up as a beacon doing good to change the world or bring about world peace. There are lots of things she has done/said that I have not liked. But that doesn't mean she shouldn't be allowed to speak up and out against public criticism of her.

All fair points! Ill bow out now, I was only ever really in it to wind my mate Duvva up  ;D
Re: Taylor Swift
--------

Thanks for taking the time to back with constructive conversation and an insight into a process I only see from a select few people who I choose to invest my time into!

I have some questions back to you:

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:26:50 pm
It's not really semantics, isn't it? Writing a song on your own is vastly different from writing a song with someone else, that was Albarn's point. There's a reason why there are writing credits and producing credits, and why they are so incredibly important for everyone involved. Personally, I don't find it diminishes her music at all or makes it any less genuine knowing that she co-wrote most of her songs. Her case is obviously different from other pop artists that aren't involved at all in the songwriting process, which is why I think she was insulted by Albarn's remarks. I understand and respect the fact that she genuinely puts her heart and mind into her music, but for the most part she isn't the only one involved, and it's important to acknowledge this.

There isn't anyone saying she doesn't co-write or go through collaboration with other people - her career is littered with certain people attached to certain albums. She is really proud of the work she has collaborated on with other people. Her point is that he is trying to take away from her abilities as a songwriter, allowing it to be inferred that she has other people propping her up. He is incredibly clumsy if that is the point he is trying to make [which you explain more in your points below] - the words around his point, e.g. "And some of the greatest singers  I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life." That is a really clumsy example to give in a sentence where it is coming across that Taylor Swift doesn't have enough writing input into her songs. The direct quotes are suggesting that he doesn't think she is a songwriter because she has co-written songs. Again, it makes her look like she has a team of writers who write her songs for her which we know not to be the case. He would have been better off saying she hasn't written all of her own songs, but I query why that is relevant as surely 99% of established artists have co-written at some stage or accepted input into the songwriting process? Is that fair? Is there a % or number people need to hit where they fully construct a song and release it before they can be considered a songwriter? Genuine question because if a person has a history of writing songs (solo) and a history of being very involved in the songwriter process in a collaboration/co-write then why is it that "She doesnt write her own songs."..?

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:26:50 pm
So saying Swift writes all her own songs is like saying she comes up with the melody, structure and lyrics for all of them, which going by the writing credits and quotes you shared, she does not. As I said, that doesn't diminish her talent or role in her music, she's obviously the most important component of it, but as tactless as Albarn remarks are, they are not wrong like you suggest. And he never really criticised her talent or songwriting ability, did he?

Is that the point he was trying to make? That first sentence? I understand what you are saying and how you put it, but it's not how he is coming across. The point he made before that, he was trying to say (I think) that there is not tons of talent out there, it's mostly people hiding behind music and attitude i.e. putting on an act, relying on the attention to the whole package rather than just the talent of the artist. At that point the journalist brings up Taylor Swift as an example of someone who is more about the songwriting. And that's where he disputes that fact she is a song writer. So I find it hard to think that this is a case of him talking about the whole process of a song coming to life - melody, structure, words, production etc... that's where I felt he was purely talking about the words.

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:26:50 pm
If you listen to the interview in full, you can understand that quote was part of a much bigger point he was trying to make about songwriting in today's age and time, and it wasn't him that brought her name or the collabs point, it was the interviewer. I also think his apology was sincere and not something he had to do, cause as I don't think he was wrong, even if it was unnecessary and tactless.

Thanks - I will absolutely look that up!
Re: Taylor Swift
Shitty puns? Ive never been so outraged!

:D
Re: Taylor Swift
:D

Dont you start. If you knew half of what Ive been through to get my puns out there you wouldnt react like that.
Re: Taylor Swift
Half the forum? Her dad was a vice-president at Merrill Lynch - the latest in a line of bank presidents - who invested in her record label. Her entire life has been one of vast privilege.

It's unbelievable to me that even a superfan like Ciara is claiming she's had some particularly hard time, citing a puff-piece documentary she would have had approval on and trying to play the gender card, as if Ed Sheeran hasn't had to deal with far more shit in public - including about his looks - despite selling more records. And yes, it is easy to disparage someone who's fine with their own toxic social media army intimidating and bullying anyone who doesn't suck up to her, or who suggested that being a co-writer is different to being a solo writer.

Again, are you saying that her route to becoming signed/famous is a reason why she is not allowed to feel hurt by the things that have happened to her?

'Claiming she had a particularly hard time'. Did she not? Is she lying? Did I dream these things?

'Puff piece' or not, they are still her words. Still words and thoughts captured in a moment - not everything is rehearsed and staged. A documentary that gives an insight into her feelings. But we can't reference that or discuss that because she would have signed off on it before it was released? How is that any different to lyrics she writes about her feelings?

Why are you wanting to bring Ed Sheeran into this? People saying/doing shitty things about/to Ed Sheeran doesn't mean it is ok to say/do shitty things about/to Taylor Swift.

Trying to play the gender card? Are you waving away all misogyny here?
Dont you start. If you knew half of what Ive been through to get my puns out there you wouldnt react like that.

Just looking for the James Corden thread to give my two pennies worth on him.
Re: Taylor Swift
"She doesn't write her own songs!" - Actually, she does.
"Yeah, well, she is just a crank who should stop over-reacting" - Oh but she has actually been through a lot, you know and has very valid feelings.
"But she has all this money and fame, there are loads more people who are worse off than her!" - That's all true but it doesn't void her feelings. She works really hard to carve a path for others in similar situations.
"But she is white and privileged and her Dad was rich and got her to where she is now!" - Erm, her family were fortunate enough to be able to relocate to Nashville when she was younger to help her pursue a career in music and  having spent many months visiting labels on Music Row to hand in her demos, she got signed. Her Dad, a stockbroker, had so much faith in his daughter made a very small investment (under 5%) in that label, which worked out lucratively for him. But none of this has any relevance on the quality of her work as a musician!
"Oh stop playing the gender card!"

Just summing this thread up for anyone who wants to know what has happened in the last 4 pages.
Re: Taylor Swift
I am going to an event on Friday evening - a candlelight concert by an orchestra, playing only the music of Taylor Swift.

I will think about all the rattled people in this thread especially, whilst I sit and relax and enjoy myself!  :-*
Re: Taylor Swift
I am going to an event on Friday evening - a candlelight concert by an orchestra, playing only the music of Taylor Swift.

I will think about all the rattled people in this thread especially, whilst I sit and relax and enjoy myself!  :-*

Blonde? Now theres a band! Enjoy.
Re: Taylor Swift
"She doesn't write her own songs!" - Actually, she does.
"Yeah, well, she is just a crank who should stop over-reacting" - Oh but she has actually been through a lot, you know and has very valid feelings.
"But she has all this money and fame, there are loads more people who are worse off than her!" - That's all true but it doesn't void her feelings. She works really hard to carve a path for others in similar situations.
"But she is white and privileged and her Dad was rich and got her to where she is now!" - Erm, her family were fortunate enough to be able to relocate to Nashville when she was younger to help her pursue a career in music and  having spent many months visiting labels on Music Row to hand in her demos, she got signed. Her Dad, a stockbroker, had so much faith in his daughter made a very small investment (under 5%) in that label, which worked out lucratively for him. But none of this has any relevance on the quality of her work as a musician!
"Oh stop playing the gender card!"

Just summing this thread up for anyone who wants to know what has happened in the last 4 pages.

Plus S and the chains...
Re: Taylor Swift
Thanks for taking the time to back with constructive conversation and an insight into a process I only see from a select few people who I choose to invest my time into!
Always happy to have a constructive interesting conversation over here, especially when they are well natured.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
I have some questions back to you:

There isn't anyone saying she doesn't co-write or go through collaboration with other people - her career is littered with certain people attached to certain albums. She is really proud of the work she has collaborated on with other people. Her point is that he is trying to take away from her abilities as a songwriter, allowing it to be inferred that she has other people propping her up. He is incredibly clumsy if that is the point he is trying to make [which you explain more in your points below] - the words around his point, e.g. "And some of the greatest singers  I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life." That is a really clumsy example to give in a sentence where it is coming across that Taylor Swift doesn't have enough writing input into her songs. The direct quotes are suggesting that he doesn't think she is a songwriter because she has co-written songs. Again, it makes her look like she has a team of writers who write her songs for her which we know not to be the case. He would have been better off saying she hasn't written all of her own songs, but I query why that is relevant as surely 99% of established artists have co-written at some stage or accepted input into the songwriting process? Is that fair? Is there a % or number people need to hit where they fully construct a song and release it before they can be considered a songwriter? Genuine question because if a person has a history of writing songs (solo) and a history of being very involved in the songwriter process in a collaboration/co-write then why is it that "She doesnt write her own songs."..?

Definitely, most known artists have co-written or accepted input at some stage of their career, that's pretty much a given. And Albarn knows that better than most, as he has been part of two very popular bands, which in their nature are collaborative efforts, even though he is/was the primary songwriter of both. Even his last solo album is almost entirely co-written. So I think he's in quite a unique position to judge better than most what co-writing or collaborations entails, as he has been a part of a lot of them, and if he was dismissive of that process, he would be dismissive of a large part of his body of work. He also has been around for a long time in the music business and he's had quite an eclectic roster of collaborators, including some very popular artists (he even names drops Billie Eilish in that interview). So I would wager that even if he's not completely familiar with Taylor Swift music, he must have a vague idea of her being a songwriter. Maybe I'm giving him way too much credit, but I think his remarks are more snobbish than ignorant or dismissive; I think what doesn't help his case is the crude way in which he said it. He does acknowledge her as a songwriter, but a songwriter who co-writes, which is frankly what Swift has done in her more recent records.

"Co-writing is very different to writing. Im not hating on anybody, Im just saying theres a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesnt mean that the outcome cant be really great. And some of the greatest singers  I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose Im a traditionalist in that sense."

The quotes about Ella Fitzerald are a bit scattershot I'll admit, but I wouldn't say he was comparing Taylor's to her, just that one can be a great artist without having to be a great songwriter. What I think his general point is, that writing your own song must be an entirely individual process, and that's something I agree with. From the first melody to the last lyric, that's the only way you can say a song is entirely your own. Decisions and inputs made in the production stage don't really affect that, as those are made after the song is fully formed, and tend to be more about refinements, arrangements and aesthetic decisions. The thing with co-writing is that, unless you're part of the creative process, it is very difficult to point out if there was someone who was the biggest contributor, or if it was a pretty joint effort. There may be some songs in the last few albums that Tyler has every right to consider her own, as she wrote the bulk of it, and they are credited as co-written. But there may be others where her input was less important, and she still gets credited. That's something that writing songs on your own helps you avoid, even if it's just for the ego and doesn't necessarily translate to better music.

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
Is that the point he was trying to make? That first sentence? I understand what you are saying and how you put it, but it's not how he is coming across. The point he made before that, he was trying to say (I think) that there is not tons of talent out there, it's mostly people hiding behind music and attitude i.e. putting on an act, relying on the attention to the whole package rather than just the talent of the artist. At that point the journalist brings up Taylor Swift as an example of someone who is more about the songwriting. And that's where he disputes that fact she is a song writer. So I find it hard to think that this is a case of him talking about the whole process of a song coming to life - melody, structure, words, production etc... that's where I felt he was purely talking about the words.
I can't claim for sure that's what he meant, no. It's something I interpret knowing his past as a musician, as someone who has written lots of songs of his own and also collaborated with a lot of different musicians, he may have a more purist way of considering songwriting as an individual task, especially when it's your name attached to it, instead of a band for example. But who knows, he may just be a snob who made claims about someone he didn't know much about.

The sound and attitude is very interesting point. I think his point is that most of the songs you hear in the mainstream today are popular because of their aesthetic (sound) and marketing (attitude) choices, but when you stripped them down of those, like when you're going to play them in a piano on your own, you would see that there's not much great about them, song written-wise. The funny thing about that quote, although I agree with much of it, is that the artist he claims to like more than Swift, Billie Eilish, is a much better example of that sound and attitude over songwriting point.
Re: Taylor Swift
Again, are you saying that her route to becoming signed/famous is a reason why she is not allowed to feel hurt by the things that have happened to her?

'Claiming she had a particularly hard time'. Did she not? Is she lying? Did I dream these things?

'Puff piece' or not, they are still her words. Still words and thoughts captured in a moment - not everything is rehearsed and staged. A documentary that gives an insight into her feelings. But we can't reference that or discuss that because she would have signed off on it before it was released? How is that any different to lyrics she writes about her feelings?

Why are you wanting to bring Ed Sheeran into this? People saying/doing shitty things about/to Ed Sheeran doesn't mean it is ok to say/do shitty things about/to Taylor Swift.

Trying to play the gender card? Are you waving away all misogyny here?
I'm bringing Ed Sheeran into this because you've continually played the misogyny card, and yet everything you've mentioned in terms of public scrutiny of Swift has been suffered more by Sheeran, especially in terms of his appearance, something I'm sure you'd agree is an angle stereotypically used more against women. I'm not arguing that she's never felt bad, simply that those kinds of feelings are generally felt by many people in popular music, the vast majority of whom have never grown up with Taylor Swift's innate privilege or her power in the industry from an early age.

And you keep flagging up so-called misogyny without presenting an example of how someone else has been treated better. Name a single white male pop artist in Swift's generation who's got similar unquestioning acclaim while writing about their relationships. Or a single female artist who's made more interesting music and got the same commercial push.

I notice you've never addressed the central point of what I'm saying: that she knowingly weaponises her toxic fanbase to bully and intimidate exes, music reviewers, people who have business disputes, people who say something she disapproves of in an interview. Her stans have sent death threats to people nearly half a dozen times at least - what has Taylor done to stop this? All she would have to do is say a word, and yet she doesn't. Is there any credible reason beyond the fact she enjoys the fact they harass and dox anyone who crosses her?

I mean, Taylor Swift is at the centre of the music industry in 2022, Damon Albarn is a niche artist. What possible effect could his comments, in a random obscure interview, have on her career? None. What effects do you think the president of a country calling him a liar could have? Markedly more, as I'm sure any reasonable person would agree. Who has more power and who is actively weaponising it? Those are the pertinent questions.
Re: Taylor Swift
Blonde? Now theres a band! Enjoy.

Who had a hit single with Dont Speak?
Re: Taylor Swift
I'm bringing Ed Sheeran into this because you've continually played the misogyny card, and yet everything you've mentioned in terms of public scrutiny of Swift has been suffered more by Sheeran, especially in terms of his appearance, something I'm sure you'd agree is an angle stereotypically used more against women. I'm not arguing that she's never felt bad, simply that those kinds of feelings are generally felt by many people in popular music, the vast majority of whom have never grown up with Taylor Swift's innate privilege or her power in the industry from an early age.

And you keep flagging up so-called misogyny without presenting an example of how someone else has been treated better. Name a single white male pop artist in Swift's generation who's got similar unquestioning acclaim while writing about their relationships. Or a single female artist who's made more interesting music and got the same commercial push.

I notice you've never addressed the central point of what I'm saying: that she knowingly weaponises her toxic fanbase to bully and intimidate exes, music reviewers, people who have business disputes, people who say something she disapproves of in an interview. Her stans have sent death threats to people nearly half a dozen times at least - what has Taylor done to stop this? All she would have to do is say a word, and yet she doesn't. Is there any credible reason beyond the fact she enjoys the fact they harass and dox anyone who crosses her?

I mean, Taylor Swift is at the centre of the music industry in 2022, Damon Albarn is a niche artist. What possible effect could his comments, in a random obscure interview, have on her career? None. What effects do you think the president of a country calling him a liar could have? Markedly more, as I'm sure any reasonable person would agree. Who has more power and who is actively weaponising it? Those are the pertinent questions.

Please expand on this.

Please share examples of where I have continually played the misogyny card because I have been super careful in this thread not to allow it to go down that route because, as a woman, I am wholly conscious of the fact that I am discussing another young woman in a thread predominantly full of men who are not shy on voicing their opinions on different facets of her life, her talent, her character, her life choices, her appearance etc...

I mentioned misogyny in a response to you saying playing the gender card. I think you were hinting that some people infer she is only dragged because she is a woman or you felt thats thats what I was trying to say? And I responded to query if you were trying to dismiss misogyny as a concept. It had been in my mind throughout my time in this thread not to even touch on the subject (or sexism really) - I had been careful when referring to Kanye West, Scott Borchetta, the man who sexually assaulted her etc and you can go back and check that. I think its even interesting to think about why I didnt want to do that and maybe offers you an insight as to what it is like being a woman in a predominantly male environment defending another woman. But I am absolutely not going down that road with you or anyone else, no matter how much you want to drag me down there.

Again, and I will continue to bring up this point until you provide evidence show me examples of where I continually played the misogyny card. I would like to see this.Please quote back with examples of this in what I have said over the past 36 hours in previous posts.

You arent arguing that she felt bad. But you are trying to pit her against other people and compare their hardships/experiences - is that an attempt to make her feelings and reasons for speaking out less valid?

I will repeat what I have said a few times - Taylor Swift speaks out because she has a history of people creating an unfair or false narrative around her and her work. Her childhood, her privilege, her race, her bank balance do not make her feelings any less valid. They do not give her a reason to sit back silently and watch someone publicly say something incorrect about her.

The fact you say unquestioning acclaim comes across that you dont really understand Swifts backstory or the criticism she has faced in her efforts to establish herself as one of the best artists on the planet. You, and others, paint a picture of everything being rosy in the Taylor Swift garden (Rich father, privileged upbringing, wealth, being white, power in the industry) without any empathy or compassion for the sad times she has had or what she has gone through. Instead, you continue to try and put her down because of it or dismiss it because other people have gone through worse. Id love for you to explain why that is. Id love for you to explain why you cant look at Taylor Swift in isolation, look at the crap she has faced and discuss why she felt the need to speak up. Thats what I am trying to defend here. Her right to defend herself. I dont understand why she isnt allowed to do that. You like bringing others into this for comparison - if he said the same about Adele (which I believe he has said rude things about publicly) or Beyoncé, would they be allowed to respond without the backlash Taylor Swift has received? If he said it about Noel Gallagher or Paul McCartney would they be allowed to respond in your eyes? What separates Taylor Swift from any of those people you may say yes to?

And going back to your own central point that you feel I havent addressed I have addressed it. I said pile-ons, death threats, abuse are all wrong and should not be tolerated by anyone. I think social media companies should be doing a lot better.

What do you want Taylor Swift to do? It comes across like you do not believe she has the right to respond publicly because people in her fan base make bad choices and do really, really stupid things. You know she is not responsible for that. She cannot control that. LFC cannot control people who shout abuse at opposition players and fans, pundits, journalists etc on social media. Why should Taylor Swift be held to a higher standard? Do you want her to caveat everything she says with please dont jump on this person/that publication etc And by the same token, after every wrong refereeing decision, every bad result, every Klopp interview where he questions another managers comments or refereeing performance, do you want the club to make an official statement asking people not to send abuse to those spoken about? And that is a genuine question for you. Its an interesting topic and as I said, I really think social media companies need to be doing more. You can see that Taylor Swift did not ask her fans to abuse Albarn. You are inferring that she knowingly weaponises her toxic fanbase but this really is an assumption on your part. Or an attempt to attribute blame on Swift for the actions of a group of dickheads who do this stuff. You are basing this on the fact she doesnt call people out on it? She doesnt actively encourage it either. There are many things she has said/done I dont agree with but you are holding her up to insane standards here if you are saying she shouldnt publicly defend herself for fear of trolls acting out on what they think is her behalf . Thats quite the pedestal she now seems to be on.

And lets not forget that she has been on the other end of those situations with Kanye West and Kim Kardashians efforts to take her down with the sustained hate campaign against her and the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty and she retreated out of public view for many, many months. She isnt responsible for those people. She is not scouring the internet liking comments from trolls who are abusing people, or re-tweeting them. She certainly isnt responsible for the President of Chile - a grown man in a position of such authority is more than capable of making his own decisions. Another stick to beat her with. It must be tiring being her.

We have gone from talking about her writing lyrics to now finding anything we can to try and paint her in a bad light.

She has a whole catalogue of songs addressing these issues. Addressing the media building her up as young star, just to tear her down as she starts to become successful, as she starts to challenge the norms of what people perceive a young artist to be (or has to be in their eyes), refusing to be objectified or belittled because of her life choices. She was harassed and dragged for years over her relationships (a serial dater but cant keep a man), how she looks (far too skinny / oh she looks pregnant!), her artistry (she writes too many songs about boys / she doesnt write her own songs), her fans (theyre just immature little girls) etc She has every right to defend herself.

Again, I will say it. It says so much about people that they are more outraged at Taylor Swift defending herself than the fact she was discredited by someone who tried to pass their comments off as being reduced to clickbait.

The internet is at your fingertips and Google is for nothing. There is a lot you could read and consume from Taylor Swift on these issues - including peopletrying to tear her down, what she went through, what she learned, why she wants to speak out and why it is important to her. You can literally go and read and listen to this stuff and try and understand it from her point of view instead of dismissing it. It wont make you any less of a person and wont suddenly turn you into a stan - it will just help to give you some perspective on her life and what some people might look at in isolation and deem it overreacting, is really quite different to her. She is incredibly smart, she is savvy, very articulate and she is honest. I shouldnt think there is anything in what she says that will particularly bother you. But I dont suppose you have any interest in what her thoughts are or her experiences, it seems you have made up your mind on whether or not she is allowed to defend herself and made up your mind on holding her responsible for trolls who are fans of hers.
Re: Taylor Swift
Sweet Mary Mother of God.

Re: Taylor Swift
"She doesn't write her own songs!" - Actually, she does.
"Yeah, well, she is just a crank who should stop over-reacting" - Oh but she has actually been through a lot, you know and has very valid feelings.
"But she has all this money and fame, there are loads more people who are worse off than her!" - That's all true but it doesn't void her feelings. She works really hard to carve a path for others in similar situations.
"But she is white and privileged and her Dad was rich and got her to where she is now!" - Erm, her family were fortunate enough to be able to relocate to Nashville when she was younger to help her pursue a career in music and  having spent many months visiting labels on Music Row to hand in her demos, she got signed. Her Dad, a stockbroker, had so much faith in his daughter made a very small investment (under 5%) in that label, which worked out lucratively for him. But none of this has any relevance on the quality of her work as a musician!
"Oh stop playing the gender card!"

Just summing this thread up for anyone who wants to know what has happened in the last 4 pages.

I don't think I've heard any of her songs?

Is she any good?

What does she sing? Worth a listen?
Re: Taylor Swift
Stuck a few random songs on by her.

One of these singers that barely sings. I guess if you're invested in her then you probably enjoy the words,

Not sure she's particularly talented, but you don't have to be able to sing to be a singer.

Didn't do much for me but I wouldn't say that I'm part of her target audience. Her voice is generically annoying.

One of those singers really when you hear absolutely amazing singers on Karaoke that are just singers on Karaoke and then you hear singers like her that obviously got a break.
Re: Taylor Swift
Stuck a few random songs on by her.

One of these singers that barely sings. I guess if you're invested in her then you probably enjoy the words,

Not sure she's particularly talented, but you don't have to be able to sing to be a singer.

Didn't do much for me but I wouldn't say that I'm part of her target audience. Her voice is generically annoying.

One of those singers really when you hear absolutely amazing singers on Karaoke that are just singers on Karaoke and then you hear singers like her that obviously got a break.


