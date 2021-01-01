« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Re: Taylor Swift
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #280 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:04:40 pm
Ah fuck, the chains...

Well as it turns out I actually co-write all my posts, not unlike a certain blonde haired pop beauty. Graham Coxon had my computer that day and bashed that entire post out so don't blame me.

Arent you a bittersweet bundle of misery?
Logged

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • Italians do it better
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #281 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:44 am
It's really, really not like that though. I see the point you are trying to make but where all of this really falls down is people having little (in some cases absolutely no knowledge) of Taylor Swift as a songwriter. There are people commenting (any platform you want to look at, you will find them) on this with absolutely nothing to go on but scrolling through Spotify credits or wikipedia to shout 'arrrrhhhhhh but she didn't write all these songs just on her own!' to try and make a point. We are now into the territory of semantics and people devaluing her as a songwriter because she co-writes with people.

It's not really semantics, isn't it? Writing a song on your own is vastly different from writing a song with someone else, that was Albarn's point. There's a reason why there are writing credits and producing credits, and why they are so incredibly important for everyone involved. Personally, I don't find it diminishes her music at all or makes it any less genuine knowing that she co-wrote most of her songs. Her case is obviously different from other pop artists that aren't involved at all in the songwriting process, which is why I think she was insulted by Albarn's remarks. I understand and respect the fact that she genuinely puts her heart and mind into her music, but for the most part she isn't the only one involved, and it's important to acknowledge this.

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:44 am
And I appreciate I am on the other end of the spectrum - I take a massive interest in her and I am drawn to her because of her songwriting and her abilities as a musician. I have grown up a similar age to her, watched her go through the shit and watched her grow into an incredible artist. I make absolutely no apologies for being a huge fan and wanting to defend her in spaces like this, where I spend some of my downtime chatting about LFC and other things, and growing to know people/characters. This is different to me than having this discussion with a random on Twitter - I wouldn't engage! I can let a lot of it go over my head - people use this thread just to come in and shout angry things about her, needing to let people know they don't like her or her music, or make shitty puns or try and use my 'stanning' to take away from what I say and the points I make. But where people are just absolutely wrong, I am more than happy to have the conversation. But I know where this goes and how people need to double down on how much they dislike her or want to discredit her.

But going back to the point - where she is being devalued as a songwriter... As an example, there is an interview with Aaron Dessner where he describes her of something of a phenomenon, commenting how he sends her music he has written (his own music that he had been composing for a while) and before too long, she comes back with not just the bones of a song but a song. However, if you look at the credits of that song it will show Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, as I am sure it was worked on further when she shared it and it was tweaked. Yet someone wants to call her a co-writer, rather than a songwriter. Someone will want to devalue her as a songwriter because someone else had some kind of input. And I think this is why she is pissed - she writes her own songs. There are definitely songs in the back catalogue that had massive influences from other people - plenty of examples of Scott Borschetta wanting the name changed, or Max Martin heavily influing some of the big pop numbers, but she is a songwriter. She writes her own songs. These are her experiences, her ideas, her words, her feelings. There is no-one sitting in the background saying 'Hey Taylor. You know that guy you are in love with? Here's a song about love - take it and make it more personal to you and release it.'

Some Dessner quotes I mentioned above:

"Sonically, the ideas were coming from me more. But I remember when I wrote the piano track to Tolerate It, right before I sent it to her, I thought, This song is intense. Its in 10/8, which is an odd time signature. And I did think for a second, Maybe I shouldnt send it to her, she wont be into it. But I sent it to her, and it conjured a scene in her mind, and she wrote this crushingly beautiful song to it and sent it back. I think I cried when I first heard it. But it just felt like the most natural thing, you know?"
Tolerate It writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

That's a great quote to understand how the songwriting process between the two works, but I think it mostly confirms the point that she does not write her songs on her own. When he says "Sonically, the ideas were coming from me more." he is referring to coming up with the melody of the songs. He later confirms this with "when I wrote the piano track to Tolerate It,. There are lots of ways of composing songs. Some artists write some lyrics and they later come up with the music. Some people like to jam and improvise, but the most common one is coming up with the melody and basic structure of a song, and later adding the lyrics. Going by those quotes, it seems that's how the songwriting process for Swift and Dessner usually works.

What's important to understand is that writing a song, is not only coming up with the lyrics, it's also coming up with the melody and structure. Cause Swift couldn't come up with the lyrics if there wasn't a melodic base for her to write on. In my own experience as a mediocre songwriter, it is the melody that sparks the feelings and ideas, that I later try to expand with words. Those words usually describe some life experiences, feelings, ideas, of my own, or they may just be gibberish, but they all come up from the music. If I wrote some words for a melody that someone else comes up with, those lyrics would still come from my own personal experiences, but I could never describe the song as my own just because of it. It would be a collaborative effort, and that's what Taylor Swift songs mostly are.

So saying Swift writes all her own songs is like saying she comes up with the melody, structure and lyrics for all of them, which going by the writing credits and quotes you shared, she does not. As I said, that doesn't diminish her talent or role in her music, she's obviously the most important component of it, but as tactless as Albarn remarks are, they are not wrong like you suggest. And he never really criticised her talent or songwriting ability, did he?

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:44 am
And the song that Taylor wrote is so instantly relatable, you know, Theres an ache in you put there by the ache in me. I remember when she sang that to me in my kitchen  she had written it overnight during The Long Pond Studio Sessions, actually.
'Tis The Damn Season writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

Do those words from Dessner sound like the words of someone who held Taylor Swift's hand and dragged songs out of her? Because again, going back to Albarn's words, "She doesnt write her own songs." and "That doesnt count. [when informed she writes her own songs and co-writes songs]"

Taylor Swift is a brilliant songwriter. The opinions and feelings of those who work most closely with her - writers, musicians, producers, anyone lucky enough to be in a room with her at those times is where the valuable opinions are and renders Albarn's opinions, not just wrong, but stupid.

And I could stand down if he came out and said 'you know what? I got this really wrong' but instead he inferred that this was created by clickbait. He had two opportunities to set the record straight and he didn't.

If you want a footballing analogy the closest I can think of is people who pipe up every time VVD gets dribbled past or makes a mistake. 'Best in the world? Pffft!' When the evidence is all there for anyone who wants to consume it that he is a brilliant defender. If you watched LFC in any detail, you'd know that.

Anyway, here is the article in full that I quoted from earlier. Maybe gives a bit of an insight on how her last two albums - Folklore and Evermore - were created.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/aaron-dessner-interview-taylor-swift-evermore-1105853/

Listen, I understand where you're coming from and I also understand why Swift would feel insulted and belittled by Albarn remarks, but I genuinely don't think that was what he was trying to do. If you listen to the interview in full, you can understand that quote was part of a much bigger point he was trying to make about songwriting in today's age and time, and it wasn't him that brought her name or the collabs point, it was the interviewer. I also think his apology was sincere and not something he had to do, cause as I don't think he was wrong, even if it was unnecessary and tactless.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:29:28 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #282 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 05:48:59 pm
I still fail to see how she has faced hardships different to those posed to other musicians. A history of people trying to bring her down? Her rise to stardom seems to suggest the complete opposite. Rather than being held back she appears to have been propped up at every opportunity from a young age. It's as straightforward and undramatic an expressway to fame as you're ever likely to see.

It doesn't matter if other people faced hardships. It is completely irrelevant. This isn't a big game of one-upmanship. The fact is that she has had to, and that has shaped the person she is now - the person who doesn't want to just sit back and take it, regardless of whether other people choose to do that or not. She wants to address things, challenge things and try to show other people that they can do this too - whether it is suing someone for $1 in a sexual assault case, donating $250k to someone else fighting a sexual assault case, fighting for her masters etc...

The fact is she has had periods of her life where she has had to publicly deal with issues that were not easy for her. And lets not forget she did once take the approach of walking away from it - she disappeared from public view for over a year because she thought that's what people wanted.

I doubt you have ever watched her Netflix documentary, but there are lots of moments in that where you can see how things have affected her if you wanted to know more. Just because she has fame and money doesn't mean those feelings are any less valid. And because other musicians have faced the same or similar hardships doesn't mean hers are dismissed. This is 2022 - surely we still don't think like that?

Quote from: S on Today at 05:48:59 pm
Once she reaches stardom I would hardly say the tale turns tragic for her. Being interrupted at an awards show? That's setting a low bar for injustice. Deceived by a producer? Not exactly a rarity in the music industry. Everything else is par for the course when you're a superstar, rightly or wrongly. Name me one who hasn't been the subject of unwarranted criticism and jibes.

Look at all these excuses you are happy to throw out to dismiss her feelings. Why isn't being publicly humiliated at an awards show allowed to affect her? Why isn't someone preventing her from buying her own masters and then selling them to someone she absolutely despises, allowed to upset her? Why isn't she allowed to feel sad or angry about these things? Why are we dismissing her feelings so casually?

Quote from: S on Today at 05:48:59 pm
At this stage it's worth reiterating that I don't begrudge her any of her success, and in fact I really enjoyed one of her recent albums. I just think there's a weird mythical status being attached to her supposed struggles, when in actual fact she is no different to any other artist in that regard.

I have no anger or indeed any ill-sentiment towards Taylor Swift at all. I highlighted the incident at the awards show because, much like these Albarn quotes, it just seems like the most trivial and pointless guff to waste any time thinking about. The lead singer of Blur made a throwaway disparaging remark in an interview. That's all. It doesn't get much tamer than that. From what I've seen in this thread, most people are merely poking fun at the complete banality of manufactured and overhyped celebrity drama rather than attacking Swift herself.

Look how the last 24 hours in this thread has gone. It started with discussing her abilities as a songwriter, which people were happy to challenge and discredit and then not happy with how that went, it has descended into chat about whether or not she is allowed to be upset about some incidents which shaped her life!

Can you not see what happens here for people like Taylor Swift? People will continue to look for ways to undermine her and people like her. Maybe it's every famous person. Maybe it's just some. Maybe it's some more than others. Maybe it's mostly women.

It is very easy for us all to sit here and say she is being a bit precious. We aren't in the firing line. We aren't having people's opinions of us publicly thrust in our faces constantly. We aren't challenged on every decision we make, every song lyric dissected, every pound spent met with an eye roll. These people are on a completely different level to us in terms of how public their experiences are and how if affects them. No amount of money, or whatever crap someone else has gone through, can completely soften that blow.

Logged
JFT96.

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #283 on: Today at 06:35:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:54:53 pm
Haha to be fair the majority of those quotes Ciara has highlighted have been by me  ;D

It is quite scary the level of stannery people will go to for celebrities as if they have conquered world peace or done something more meaningful than writing a song or being in a movie.

Haha they absolutely were! And when I had a glance back I was so proud of myself for not rising to them all! :D

Why is it scary that someone wants to defend another person against an unfair wave of criticism? Think about that... you think it is scary that I admire someone enough to want to spend a couple of hours out of my life, across a few days, having a conversation with other people about her. Like I would discuss different footballing opinions on other parts of these boards, or in person with friends. Why is that scary? At what point should someone step away in your opinion? Lets not pretend we aren't all sitting here with tens of thousands of posts amongst us on a football forum! Is that scary? Is that 'stannery' towards a football club? It's such a silly, unimportant stick people use to beat other people with and try to water down their opinions.

I love the fact that I know so much about her as an artist and can carry myself in a conversation with people who have nothing more than 'she's a crank' to add. Absolutely no need for you to feel scared for me. Feel scared for the people who have zero interest in her but want to repeatedly make it known how much they dislike her, or how rubbish they think she is. Or constantly looks for ways to criticise her or shoot her down.

And lets not start moving goalposts here way from the main point of this discussion around her songwriting - I have outlined why she appeals to me and why I like her. I have never held her up as a beacon doing good to change the world or bring about world peace. There are lots of things she has done/said that I have not liked. But that doesn't mean she shouldn't be allowed to speak up and out against public criticism of her.
Logged
JFT96.

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,854
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #284 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:04:40 pm
Ah fuck, the chains...

Well as it turns out I actually co-write all my posts, not unlike a certain blonde haired pop beauty. Graham Coxon had my computer that day and bashed that entire post out so don't blame me.

okay, that was pretty good... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #285 on: Today at 06:51:03 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:29:13 pm
God wish I had the world's smallest violin to play right now for Miss Swift. Half of this forum have overcome more hardship than she has.
Half the forum? Her dad was a vice-president at Merrill Lynch - the latest in a line of bank presidents - who invested in her record label. Her entire life has been one of vast privilege.

It's unbelievable to me that even a superfan like Ciara is claiming she's had some particularly hard time, citing a puff-piece documentary she would have had approval on and trying to play the gender card, as if Ed Sheeran hasn't had to deal with far more shit in public - including about his looks - despite selling more records. And yes, it is easy to disparage someone who's fine with their own toxic social media army intimidating and bullying anyone who doesn't suck up to her, or who suggested that being a co-writer is different to being a solo writer.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,823
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #286 on: Today at 06:53:48 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:35:26 pm
Haha they absolutely were! And when I had a glance back I was so proud of myself for not rising to them all! :D

Why is it scary that someone wants to defend another person against an unfair wave of criticism? Think about that... you think it is scary that I admire someone enough to want to spend a couple of hours out of my life, across a few days, having a conversation with other people about her. Like I would discuss different footballing opinions on other parts of these boards, or in person with friends. Why is that scary? At what point should someone step away in your opinion? Lets not pretend we aren't all sitting here with tens of thousands of posts amongst us on a football forum! Is that scary? Is that 'stannery' towards a football club? It's such a silly, unimportant stick people use to beat other people with and try to water down their opinions.

I love the fact that I know so much about her as an artist and can carry myself in a conversation with people who have nothing more than 'she's a crank' to add. Absolutely no need for you to feel scared for me. Feel scared for the people who have zero interest in her but want to repeatedly make it known how much they dislike her, or how rubbish they think she is. Or constantly looks for ways to criticise her or shoot her down.

And lets not start moving goalposts here way from the main point of this discussion around her songwriting - I have outlined why she appeals to me and why I like her. I have never held her up as a beacon doing good to change the world or bring about world peace. There are lots of things she has done/said that I have not liked. But that doesn't mean she shouldn't be allowed to speak up and out against public criticism of her.

All fair points! Ill bow out now, I was only ever really in it to wind my mate Duvva up  ;D
Logged

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #287 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:26:50 pm
--------

Thanks for taking the time to back with constructive conversation and an insight into a process I only see from a select few people who I choose to invest my time into!

I have some questions back to you:

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:26:50 pm
It's not really semantics, isn't it? Writing a song on your own is vastly different from writing a song with someone else, that was Albarn's point. There's a reason why there are writing credits and producing credits, and why they are so incredibly important for everyone involved. Personally, I don't find it diminishes her music at all or makes it any less genuine knowing that she co-wrote most of her songs. Her case is obviously different from other pop artists that aren't involved at all in the songwriting process, which is why I think she was insulted by Albarn's remarks. I understand and respect the fact that she genuinely puts her heart and mind into her music, but for the most part she isn't the only one involved, and it's important to acknowledge this.

There isn't anyone saying she doesn't co-write or go through collaboration with other people - her career is littered with certain people attached to certain albums. She is really proud of the work she has collaborated on with other people. Her point is that he is trying to take away from her abilities as a songwriter, allowing it to be inferred that she has other people propping her up. He is incredibly clumsy if that is the point he is trying to make [which you explain more in your points below] - the words around his point, e.g. "And some of the greatest singers  I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life." That is a really clumsy example to give in a sentence where it is coming across that Taylor Swift doesn't have enough writing input into her songs. The direct quotes are suggesting that he doesn't think she is a songwriter because she has co-written songs. Again, it makes her look like she has a team of writers who write her songs for her which we know not to be the case. He would have been better off saying she hasn't written all of her own songs, but I query why that is relevant as surely 99% of established artists have co-written at some stage or accepted input into the songwriting process? Is that fair? Is there a % or number people need to hit where they fully construct a song and release it before they can be considered a songwriter? Genuine question because if a person has a history of writing songs (solo) and a history of being very involved in the songwriter process in a collaboration/co-write then why is it that "She doesnt write her own songs."..?

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:26:50 pm
So saying Swift writes all her own songs is like saying she comes up with the melody, structure and lyrics for all of them, which going by the writing credits and quotes you shared, she does not. As I said, that doesn't diminish her talent or role in her music, she's obviously the most important component of it, but as tactless as Albarn remarks are, they are not wrong like you suggest. And he never really criticised her talent or songwriting ability, did he?

Is that the point he was trying to make? That first sentence? I understand what you are saying and how you put it, but it's not how he is coming across. The point he made before that, he was trying to say (I think) that there is not tons of talent out there, it's mostly people hiding behind music and attitude i.e. putting on an act, relying on the attention to the whole package rather than just the talent of the artist. At that point the journalist brings up Taylor Swift as an example of someone who is more about the songwriting. And that's where he disputes that fact she is a song writer. So I find it hard to think that this is a case of him talking about the whole process of a song coming to life - melody, structure, words, production etc... that's where I felt he was purely talking about the words.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:26:50 pm
If you listen to the interview in full, you can understand that quote was part of a much bigger point he was trying to make about songwriting in today's age and time, and it wasn't him that brought her name or the collabs point, it was the interviewer. I also think his apology was sincere and not something he had to do, cause as I don't think he was wrong, even if it was unnecessary and tactless.

Thanks - I will absolutely look that up!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:02:57 pm by Ciara (with a capital "C") »
Logged
JFT96.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,422
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #288 on: Today at 07:00:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:45:22 am
Shitty puns? Ive never been so outraged!

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #289 on: Today at 07:03:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:00:31 pm
:D

Dont you start. If you knew half of what Ive been through to get my puns out there you wouldnt react like that.
Logged

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #290 on: Today at 07:11:14 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:51:03 pm
Half the forum? Her dad was a vice-president at Merrill Lynch - the latest in a line of bank presidents - who invested in her record label. Her entire life has been one of vast privilege.

It's unbelievable to me that even a superfan like Ciara is claiming she's had some particularly hard time, citing a puff-piece documentary she would have had approval on and trying to play the gender card, as if Ed Sheeran hasn't had to deal with far more shit in public - including about his looks - despite selling more records. And yes, it is easy to disparage someone who's fine with their own toxic social media army intimidating and bullying anyone who doesn't suck up to her, or who suggested that being a co-writer is different to being a solo writer.

Again, are you saying that her route to becoming signed/famous is a reason why she is not allowed to feel hurt by the things that have happened to her?

'Claiming she had a particularly hard time'. Did she not? Is she lying? Did I dream these things?

'Puff piece' or not, they are still her words. Still words and thoughts captured in a moment - not everything is rehearsed and staged. A documentary that gives an insight into her feelings. But we can't reference that or discuss that because she would have signed off on it before it was released? How is that any different to lyrics she writes about her feelings?

Why are you wanting to bring Ed Sheeran into this? People saying/doing shitty things about/to Ed Sheeran doesn't mean it is ok to say/do shitty things about/to Taylor Swift.

Trying to play the gender card? Are you waving away all misogyny here?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:22 pm by Ciara (with a capital "C") »
Logged
JFT96.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,422
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #291 on: Today at 07:21:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:03:40 pm
Dont you start. If you knew half of what Ive been through to get my puns out there you wouldnt react like that.

Just looking for the James Corden thread to give my two pennies worth on him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #292 on: Today at 07:23:44 pm
"She doesn't write her own songs!" - Actually, she does.
"Yeah, well, she is just a crank who should stop over-reacting" - Oh but she has actually been through a lot, you know and has very valid feelings.
"But she has all this money and fame, there are loads more people who are worse off than her!" - That's all true but it doesn't void her feelings. She works really hard to carve a path for others in similar situations.
"But she is white and privileged and her Dad was rich and got her to where she is now!" - Erm, her family were fortunate enough to be able to relocate to Nashville when she was younger to help her pursue a career in music and  having spent many months visiting labels on Music Row to hand in her demos, she got signed. Her Dad, a stockbroker, had so much faith in his daughter made a very small investment (under 5%) in that label, which worked out lucratively for him. But none of this has any relevance on the quality of her work as a musician!
"Oh stop playing the gender card!"

Just summing this thread up for anyone who wants to know what has happened in the last 4 pages.
Logged
JFT96.

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #293 on: Today at 07:28:03 pm
I am going to an event on Friday evening - a candlelight concert by an orchestra, playing only the music of Taylor Swift.

I will think about all the rattled people in this thread especially, whilst I sit and relax and enjoy myself!  :-*
Logged
JFT96.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #294 on: Today at 07:29:54 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 07:28:03 pm
I am going to an event on Friday evening - a candlelight concert by an orchestra, playing only the music of Taylor Swift.

I will think about all the rattled people in this thread especially, whilst I sit and relax and enjoy myself!  :-*

Blonde? Now theres a band! Enjoy.
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,854
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #295 on: Today at 07:36:52 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 07:23:44 pm
"She doesn't write her own songs!" - Actually, she does.
"Yeah, well, she is just a crank who should stop over-reacting" - Oh but she has actually been through a lot, you know and has very valid feelings.
"But she has all this money and fame, there are loads more people who are worse off than her!" - That's all true but it doesn't void her feelings. She works really hard to carve a path for others in similar situations.
"But she is white and privileged and her Dad was rich and got her to where she is now!" - Erm, her family were fortunate enough to be able to relocate to Nashville when she was younger to help her pursue a career in music and  having spent many months visiting labels on Music Row to hand in her demos, she got signed. Her Dad, a stockbroker, had so much faith in his daughter made a very small investment (under 5%) in that label, which worked out lucratively for him. But none of this has any relevance on the quality of her work as a musician!
"Oh stop playing the gender card!"

Just summing this thread up for anyone who wants to know what has happened in the last 4 pages.

Plus S and the chains...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
