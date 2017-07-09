« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift

John C

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
You started all this Nick, caused murder without leaving your front room  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm
You started all this Nick, caused murder without leaving your front room  ;D

Just another day stuck on boring work calls John. :D
blert596

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm »
Damon Albarn is a tit.

I dont think Ive ever knowingly heard a Taylor Swift song.

But Damon Albarn is still a tit.
nuts100

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm »
Just bought her remastered Red on vinyl which she will get royalties for.
Good on her 👍

Great album is all
Lastrador

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:59:31 am »
What bland times we're living that this sort of silliness is what we consider polemical. My two cents though:

I think Albarn comments are being misinterpreted a bit. He didn't say Swift has never written a song of her own, he said she doesn't write her own songs in a more general term; Which when you look at the credits on her discography it's mostly true, especially after she became a relevant artist. It's a bit like saying a footballer can't shoot for shit and you're answered with a video of one of the few times he scored a worldie. When 90-95 % of your catalogue are co-written songs, is it fair to say you write your own songs?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:15 am by Lastrador »
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:21:44 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:59:31 am
What bland times we're living that this sort of silliness is what we consider polemical. My two cents though:

I think Albarn comments are being misinterpreted a bit. He didn't say Swift has never written a song of her own, he said she doesn't write her own songs in a more general term; Which when you look at the credits on her discography it's mostly true, especially after she became a relevant artist. It's a bit like saying a footballer can't shoot for shit and you're answered with a video of one of the few times he scored a worldie. When 90-95 % of your catalogue are co-written songs, is it fair to say you write your own songs?

It's really, really not like that though. I see the point you are trying to make but where all of this really falls down is people having little (in some cases absolutely no knowledge) of Taylor Swift as a songwriter. There are people commenting (any platform you want to look at, you will find them) on this with absolutely nothing to go on but scrolling through Spotify credits or wikipedia to shout 'arrrrhhhhhh but she didn't write all these songs just on her own!' to try and make a point. We are now into the territory of semantics and people devaluing her as a songwriter because she co-writes with people.

And I appreciate I am on the other end of the spectrum - I take a massive interest in her and I am drawn to her because of her songwriting and her abilities as a musician. I have grown up a similar age to her, watched her go through the shit and watched her grow into an incredible artist. I make absolutely no apologies for being a huge fan and wanting to defend her in spaces like this, where I spend some of my downtime chatting about LFC and other things, and growing to know people/characters. This is different to me than having this discussion with a random on Twitter - I wouldn't engage! I can let a lot of it go over my head - people use this thread just to come in and shout angry things about her, needing to let people know they don't like her or her music, or make shitty puns or try and use my 'stanning' to take away from what I say and the points I make. But where people are just absolutely wrong, I am more than happy to have the conversation. But I know where this goes and how people need to double down on how much they dislike her or want to discredit her.

But going back to the point - where she is being devalued as a songwriter... As an example, there is an interview with Aaron Dessner where he describes her of something of a phenomenon, commenting how he sends her music he has written (his own music that he had been composing for a while) and before too long, she comes back with not just the bones of a song but a song. However, if you look at the credits of that song it will show Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, as I am sure it was worked on further when she shared it and it was tweaked. Yet someone wants to call her a co-writer, rather than a songwriter. Someone will want to devalue her as a songwriter because someone else had some kind of input. And I think this is why she is pissed - she writes her own songs. There are definitely songs in the back catalogue that had massive influences from other people - plenty of examples of Scott Borschetta wanting the name changed, or Max Martin heavily influing some of the big pop numbers, but she is a songwriter. She writes her own songs. These are her experiences, her ideas, her words, her feelings. There is no-one sitting in the background saying 'Hey Taylor. You know that guy you are in love with? Here's a song about love - take it and make it more personal to you and release it.'

Some Dessner quotes I mentioned above:

"Sonically, the ideas were coming from me more. But I remember when I wrote the piano track to Tolerate It, right before I sent it to her, I thought, This song is intense. Its in 10/8, which is an odd time signature. And I did think for a second, Maybe I shouldnt send it to her, she wont be into it. But I sent it to her, and it conjured a scene in her mind, and she wrote this crushingly beautiful song to it and sent it back. I think I cried when I first heard it. But it just felt like the most natural thing, you know?"
Tolerate It writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

And the song that Taylor wrote is so instantly relatable, you know, Theres an ache in you put there by the ache in me. I remember when she sang that to me in my kitchen  she had written it overnight during The Long Pond Studio Sessions, actually.
'Tis The Damn Season writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

Do those words from Dessner sound like the words of someone who held Taylor Swift's hand and dragged songs out of her? Because again, going back to Albarn's words, "She doesnt write her own songs." and "That doesnt count. [when informed she writes her own songs and co-writes songs]"

Taylor Swift is a brilliant songwriter. The opinions and feelings of those who work most closely with her - writers, musicians, producers, anyone lucky enough to be in a room with her at those times is where the valuable opinions are and renders Albarn's opinions, not just wrong, but stupid.

And I could stand down if he came out and said 'you know what? I got this really wrong' but instead he inferred that this was created by clickbait. He had two opportunities to set the record straight and he didn't.

If you want a footballing analogy the closest I can think of is people who pipe up every time VVD gets dribbled past or makes a mistake. 'Best in the world? Pffft!' When the evidence is all there for anyone who wants to consume it that he is a brilliant defender. If you watched LFC in any detail, you'd know that.

Anyway, here is the article in full that I quoted from earlier. Maybe gives a bit of an insight on how her last two albums - Folklore and Evermore - were created.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/aaron-dessner-interview-taylor-swift-evermore-1105853/
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Shitty puns? Ive never been so outraged!
jackh

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:56:21 am »
Though Catherine Anne Davies (The Anchoress) offered some valuable insights on this topic as part of her brief thread on it:

https://twitter.com/The_Anchoress/status/1485725891279863811

https://twitter.com/The_Anchoress/status/1485901227577774082

I doubt Albarn was setting out to be nasty or hugely pointed in what he said, but what he has nonetheless initially said seems really ignorant and doubling-down on it comes across as really arrogant.
jackh

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:56:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:45:22 am
Shitty puns? Ive never been so outraged!

Oof. Talk about hitting you where it hurts...!
AndyMuller

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:57:51 am »
Ciara, your argument is literally making no sense now. She is a co-writer on a lot of songs, she never wrote them all on her own unfortunately.
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:59:17 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:56:21 am
Though Catherine Anne Davies (The Anchoress) offered some valuable insights on this topic as part of her brief thread on it:

https://twitter.com/The_Anchoress/status/1485725891279863811

https://twitter.com/The_Anchoress/status/1485901227577774082

I doubt Albarn was setting out to be nasty or hugely pointed in what he said, but what he has nonetheless initially said seems really ignorant and doubling-down on it comes across as really arrogant.


He probably is a bit arrogant. Im never quite sure if I like him or think hes a bit of a dick but I do generally like his music. Just think most musicians probably are and therefore its not worth getting too wound up by what any of them say as long as its not completely offensive.

Its all more interesting than worrying about projects at work going tits up anyway. :D
El Lobo

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:59:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:45:22 am
Shitty puns? Ive never been so outraged!

She's right though

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm
Cant do tomorrow, were out of time.

This is a low. Even for you
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:00:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:59:50 am
She's right though

This is a low. Even for you

Oooh. Through gritted teeth Ill applaud that.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:10:15 am »
So Swift is a great songwriter as long as she has someone else to write the music for her? Glad we've got that straightened out.
jackh

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #254 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:59:17 am
He probably is a bit arrogant. Im never quite sure if I like him or think hes a bit of a dick but I do generally like his music. Just think most musicians probably are and therefore its not worth getting too wound up by what any of them say as long as its not completely offensive.

Its all more interesting than worrying about projects at work going tits up anyway. :D

The Anchoress' "death by a thousand cuts" comment did jump out at me though - her comments (& those of others) seem to allude to a constant-diminishing of her authorship, of individual enterprise, by men, which must make it feel like something of a closed shop.

I recently felt like a bit of a dick myself to be honest - saw Eve Owen play a support slot in Liverpool, and caught a word with her at the end whilst buying her album - paid her a compliment on the performance, but for some reason felt compelled to jump straight into a comment about Aaron Dessner (who produced her album). In the moment I think I was just surprised to recognise a well-known name because I'd not heard of her before the gig, but I did walk away rather thinking that she probably always gets that...  :-\
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #255 on: Today at 11:28:39 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:21:06 am
The Anchoress' "death by a thousand cuts" comment did jump out at me though - her comments (& those of others) seem to allude to a constant-diminishing of her authorship, of individual enterprise, by men, which must make it feel like something of a closed shop.

I recently felt like a bit of a dick myself to be honest - saw Eve Owen play a support slot in Liverpool, and caught a word with her at the end whilst buying her album - paid her a compliment on the performance, but for some reason felt compelled to jump straight into a comment about Aaron Dessner (who produced her album). In the moment I think I was just surprised to recognise a well-known name because I'd not heard of her before the gig, but I did walk away rather thinking that she probably always gets that...  :-\

Maybe so, and she has a right to stick up for herself.

Dont think Albarn is intending to be sexist. Hes saying he prefers Billie Eilish to Taylor Swift in a clumsy way.

Still, going to listen to On melancholy Hill now so not a wasted morning.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
It's just bizarre though to use Billie Eilish as a stick to beat Taylor Swift with, when even with Eilish being crucial to the songwriting process, her brother does lots of the lyrics, most of the composition and all of the production. There's better examples to use if that's the point you're trying to make. Eilish is a songwriter - but she doesn't exist on an island in isolation from other talent as Albarn seems to expect Swift to do.

He spoke a bit twattishly and let his comments get away from him. Of course she's an excellent songwriter and from what I've seen, whilst there's extra hands with production (and minor influence can get you a co-writer credit) she does the bulk of the actual songcraft - lyrics, composition, song building etc. I would've thought a talented multi-instrumentalist like Albarn would respect that Swift is the same - capable across multiple instruments and capable of writing quality songs across multiple genres. His shot would have been better taken at someone like Beyonce who wants to be known as an artist and songwriter but has a literal full time staff of writers and producers micro-managing her output. She'll then make minor changes and be credited as one of the lead writers. Phenomenal performer, great singer, not a songwriter as she's credited as being by many.
Ray K

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #257 on: Today at 12:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:45:22 am
Shitty puns? Ive never been so outraged!
Look what you made Ciara do.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #258 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
His point was clearly that Billie Eilish's music was much more to his preference, not to suggest she was a fundamental songwriter in a way Swift isn't. People are acting like this is a concerted attempt by Albarn to diminish or destroy Swift rather than a brief remark in the middle of a much bigger interview. The concerted effort came from the other side.

I mean, does no one else see how completely insane it is for a pop star to go on Twitter to demand an apology because they felt slighted in someone else's interview? Especially in a context where their fans have doxxed and sent death threats to music reviewers and people she's in a business dispute with? Apparently Albarn has received death threats too, which is something Swift would have known was going to happen when she tweeted that. Because it always happens - she's pop's biggest Karen.
S

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:45:50 pm
His point was clearly that Billie Eilish's music was much more to his preference, not to suggest she was a fundamental songwriter in a way Swift isn't. People are acting like this is a concerted attempt by Albarn to diminish or destroy Swift rather than a brief remark in the middle of a much bigger interview. The concerted effort came from the other side.

I mean, does no one else see how completely insane it is for a pop star to go on Twitter to demand an apology because they felt slighted in someone else's interview? Especially in a context where their fans have doxxed and sent death threats to music reviewers and people she's in a business dispute with? Apparently Albarn has received death threats too, which is something Swift would have known was going to happen when she tweeted that. Because it always happens - she's pop's biggest Karen.
Agreed. This is a complete non-story that has been blown out of proportion by old Swifty herself.

I can excuse the behaviour of a large portion of her fanbase on the grounds that they are probably 13 year old girls. The more depressing thought is that there will be plenty of adult fans spending their free time hounding people and sending death threats. In a way I really do feel for them.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #260 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:45:50 pm
I mean, does no one else see how completely insane it is for a pop star to go on Twitter to demand an apology because they felt slighted in someone else's interview?

No.

This is a girl who at just 19 years old, stood on a stage collecting an award and had to stand back in shock as an unhinged idiot crashed the stage to take the microphone off her and tell the world why he thought Beyonce should have won the award.

This is someone who has spent so much of her life fight against people trying to undermine her and diminish her talent and her achievements. So much of it just because she is a woman - there was an incredibly horrific narrative about her for a lot of her career centered around her relationships that does not seem to happen to most men in the same situation.

Why are you so keen for her just to sit back and shut up and let a false narrative be put out there? This wasn't some random person on social media. This was the lead singer of two very popular bands, speaking with a big media outlet.

No-one should be sending anyone death threats on social media or encouraging pile-ons on anyone. No-one. Not ever. She is not responsible for people who do that shit - just like a football club isn't responsible when one of their fans on twitter gives abuse to a commentator, a referee, another player etc... There is a very dangerous line here where it sounds like you are saying it should be wholly acceptable for people to be able to talk shit publicly about someone without any rebuttal, out of a fear that people on the internet will do stupid stuff. That is on the people who do stupid shit.

She fights so hard against injustices towards her and other women in the music industry. Her own sexual assault trial and experience led to a lot of that, especially when she helped Kesha out. She is re-recording her early work due to someone taking great delight in trying to undermine her. She fought for other songwriters and producers who get left behind with the shift from physical sales to streaming. She has a history of trying to set the record straight.

She has faced so much of this throughout her career. Constantly having to justify herself and appease people.

More power to her - I hope she continues to put the record straight. She is an absolute force of nature.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:57 pm by Ciara (with a capital "C") »
Dench57

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #261 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:47:21 pm
No.

This is a girl who at just 19 years old, stood on a stage collecting an award and had to stand back in shock as an unhinged idiot crashed the stage to take the microphone off her and tell the world why he thought Beyonce should have won the award.

This is someone who has spent so much of her life fight against people trying to undermine her and diminish her talent and her achievements. So much of it just because she is a woman - there was an incredibly horrific narrative about her for a lot of her career centered around her relationships that does not seem to happen to most men in the same situation.

Why are you so keen for her just to sit back and shut up and let a false narrative be put out there? This wasn't some random person on social media. This was the lead singer of two very popular bands, speaking with a big media outlet.

No-one should be sending anyone death threats on social media or encouraging pile-ons on anyone. No-one. Not ever. She is not responsible for people who do that shit - just like a football club isn't responsible when one of their fans on twitter gives abuse to a commentator, a referee, another player etc... There is a very dangerous line here where it sounds like you are saying it should be wholly acceptable for people to be able to talk shit publicly about someone without any rebuttal, out of a fear that people on the internet will do stupid stuff. That is on the people who do stupid shit.

She fights so hard against injustices towards her and other women in the music industry. Her own sexual assault trial and experience led to a lot of that, especially when she helped Kesha out. She is re-recording her early work due to someone taking great delight in trying to undermine her. She fought for other songwriters and producers who get left behind with the shift from physical sales to streaming. She has a history of trying to set the record straight.

She has faced so much of this throughout her career. Constantly having to justify herself and appease people.

More power to her - I hope she continues to put the record straight. She is an absolute force of nature.

duvva

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #262 on: Today at 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:47:21 pm
No.

This is a girl who at just 19 years old, stood on a stage collecting an award and had to stand back in shock as an unhinged idiot crashed the stage to take the microphone off her and tell the world why he thought Beyonce should have won the award.

This is someone who has spent so much of her life fight against people trying to undermine her and diminish her talent and her achievements. So much of it just because she is a woman - there was an incredibly horrific narrative about her for a lot of her career centered around her relationships that does not seem to happen to most men in the same situation.

Why are you so keen for her just to sit back and shut up and let a false narrative be put out there? This wasn't some random person on social media. This was the lead singer of two very popular bands, speaking with a big media outlet.

No-one should be sending anyone death threats on social media or encouraging pile-ons on anyone. No-one. Not ever. She is not responsible for people who do that shit - just like a football club isn't responsible when one of their fans on twitter gives abuse to a commentator, a referee, another player etc... There is a very dangerous line here where it sounds like you are saying it should be wholly acceptable for people to be able to talk shit publicly about someone without any rebuttal, out of a fear that people on the internet will do stupid stuff. That is on the people who do stupid shit.

She fights so hard against injustices towards her and other women in the music industry. Her own sexual assault trial and experience led to a lot of that, especially when she helped Kesha out. She is re-recording her early work due to someone taking great delight in trying to undermine her. She fought for other songwriters and producers who get left behind with the shift from physical sales to streaming. She has a history of trying to set the record straight.

She has faced so much of this throughout her career. Constantly having to justify herself and appease people.

More power to her - I hope she continues to put the record straight. She is an absolute force of nature.
Great post Ciara
AndyMuller

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #263 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm »
How many posters on RAWK does Swift have on the payroll? Used to be a cool site this.
KillieRed

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #264 on: Today at 02:34:26 pm »
Im nearly 53, the only song of hers Id heard before I bought Evermore & Folklore was Shake it off. I think shes pretty good, more interesting than many people out there. So what if she works with collaborators, she works with great ones. Some of the worlds best performers never wrote a song in their life, especially before Dylan, The Beatles etc. came along & changed things. I doubt very much her fans are your generic 13 year olds, theyll be like other fans of pop phenomenons: people of a similar age whove grown up with her. Ive seen loads of bands from the likes of Ministry, Nine Inch Nails and Nirvana to Belle & Sebastian, Oasis and even Blur, but whether I knew or not if they wrote the songs made no difference to the records or the performances. Im sure we all have bands we hold close to our hearts whove sung covers that we love & didnt realise until years later. I think shes great, but maybe Im just old & square now. Albarns attack just seemed bizarre & unnecessary. Good for TS for not just taking it.
S

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote
This is a girl who at just 19 years old, stood on a stage collecting an award and had to stand back in shock as an unhinged idiot crashed the stage to take the microphone off her and tell the world why he thought Beyonce should have won the award.

Is this sentence supposed to highlight some great hardship she endured? Far from slowing down, the hyperbole attached to Miss Swift's endeavours is actually increasing as more posts flow into this thread.
scatman

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:29:13 pm »
God wish I had the world's smallest violin to play right now for Miss Swift. Half of this forum have overcome more hardship than she has.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:31:53 pm »
What would she be like on Top Gear?
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
What a thread.  I only recall that Romeo Juliet something catchy tune from her work,  one of her earliest.  The next song seemed to be about another guy,  and the next one was about some other guy, don't recall much else.  Hopefully she has written on more themes since then.
