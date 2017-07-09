What bland times we're living that this sort of silliness is what we consider polemical. My two cents though:



I think Albarn comments are being misinterpreted a bit. He didn't say Swift has never written a song of her own, he said she doesn't write her own songs in a more general term; Which when you look at the credits on her discography it's mostly true, especially after she became a relevant artist. It's a bit like saying a footballer can't shoot for shit and you're answered with a video of one of the few times he scored a worldie. When 90-95 % of your catalogue are co-written songs, is it fair to say you write your own songs?



It's really, really not like that though. I see the point you are trying to make but where all of this really falls down is people having little (in some cases absolutely no knowledge) of Taylor Swift as a songwriter. There are people commenting (any platform you want to look at, you will find them) on this with absolutely nothing to go on but scrolling through Spotify credits or wikipedia to shout 'arrrrhhhhhh but she didn't write all these songs just on her own!' to try and make a point. We are now into the territory of semantics and people devaluing her as a songwriter because she co-writes with people.And I appreciate I am on the other end of the spectrum - I take a massive interest in her and I am drawn to her because of her songwriting and her abilities as a musician. I have grown up a similar age to her, watched her go through the shit and watched her grow into an incredible artist. I make absolutely no apologies for being a huge fan and wanting to defend her in spaces like this, where I spend some of my downtime chatting about LFC and other things, and growing to know people/characters. This is different to me than having this discussion with a random on Twitter - I wouldn't engage! I can let a lot of it go over my head - people use this thread just to come in and shout angry things about her, needing to let people know they don't like her or her music, or make shitty puns or try and use my 'stanning' to take away from what I say and the points I make. But where people are just absolutely wrong, I am more than happy to have the conversation. But I know where this goes and how people need to double down on how much they dislike her or want to discredit her.But going back to the point - where she is being devalued as a songwriter... As an example, there is an interview with Aaron Dessner where he describes her of something of a phenomenon, commenting how he sends her music he has written (his own music that he had been composing for a while) and before too long, she comes back with not just the bones of a song but a song. However, if you look at the credits of that song it will show Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, as I am sure it was worked on further when she shared it and it was tweaked. Yet someone wants to call her a co-writer, rather than a songwriter. Someone will want to devalue her as a songwriter because someone else had some kind of input. And I think this is why she is pissed - she writes her own songs. There are definitely songs in the back catalogue that had massive influences from other people - plenty of examples of Scott Borschetta wanting the name changed, or Max Martin heavily influing some of the big pop numbers, but she is a songwriter. She writes her own songs. These are her experiences, her ideas, her words, her feelings. There is no-one sitting in the background saying 'Hey Taylor. You know that guy you are in love with? Here's a song about love - take it and make it more personal to you and release it.'Some Dessner quotes I mentioned above:"Sonically, the ideas were coming from me more. But I remember when I wrote the piano track to Tolerate It, right before I sent it to her, I thought, This song is intense. Its in 10/8, which is an odd time signature. And I did think for a second, Maybe I shouldnt send it to her, she wont be into it. But I sent it to her, and it conjured a scene in her mind, and she wrote this crushingly beautiful song to it and sent it back. I think I cried when I first heard it. But it just felt like the most natural thing, you know?"Tolerate It writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron DessnerAnd the song that Taylor wrote is so instantly relatable, you know, Theres an ache in you put there by the ache in me. I remember when she sang that to me in my kitchen  she had written it overnight during The Long Pond Studio Sessions, actually.'Tis The Damn Season writing credits: Taylor Swift and Aaron DessnerDo those words from Dessner sound like the words of someone who held Taylor Swift's hand and dragged songs out of her? Because again, going back to Albarn's words, "She doesnt write her own songs." and "That doesnt count. [when informed she writes her own songs and co-writes songs]"Taylor Swift is a brilliant songwriter. The opinions and feelings of those who work most closely with her - writers, musicians, producers, anyone lucky enough to be in a room with her at those times is where the valuable opinions are and renders Albarn's opinions, not just wrong, but stupid.And I could stand down if he came out and said 'you know what? I got this really wrong' but instead he inferred that this was created by clickbait. He had two opportunities to set the record straight and he didn't.If you want a footballing analogy the closest I can think of is people who pipe up every time VVD gets dribbled past or makes a mistake. 'Best in the world? Pffft!' When the evidence is all there for anyone who wants to consume it that he is a brilliant defender. If you watched LFC in any detail, you'd know that.Anyway, here is the article in full that I quoted from earlier. Maybe gives a bit of an insight on how her last two albums - Folklore and Evermore - were created.