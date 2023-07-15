It's all about being so far up themselves, that they think they can treat others as dirt while they command respect because they are so called "superstars". The lack of awareness in some footballers is just plain repulsive.



This is it. Im sure some of them believe they are gods. They are paid like it and treated like it so must believe itThey are so far above ordinary people they believe they can do whatever the fuck they want and get away with it, and most of the time they do.Its disgusting.