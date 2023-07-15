« previous next »
Offline Chakan

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38520 on: July 15, 2023, 11:50:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 15, 2023, 11:37:42 pm
It wasnt that long ago that a jury consisted of twelve male householders, certainly not the lowest common denominator.

Could go down the Diplock courts used in NI if you want to get rid of juries,

Well nowadays its the lowest common denominator of people.
Online newterp

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38521 on: July 16, 2023, 12:20:26 am »
Was today the day the PL announced the punishment?
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38522 on: July 16, 2023, 02:31:24 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 05:28:08 pm
That would be a civil suit, the burden of proof is much lower, he won't do it because he'd very much likely lose which would end him publicly.

Exactly, which is why anyone talking about "false allegations" needs to wind their neck in.
Online bird_lfc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38523 on: July 16, 2023, 07:59:08 am »
Quote from: mattD on July 15, 2023, 11:45:40 pm
Innocent but still treats women like shit. That's Mendy summed up, doesn't deserve an ounce of sympathy.

Anyone rushing to defend the scumbag Mendy are screwed in the head.

I saw a post on socials by Memphis Depay and a tonne of footballers jumping to his defence, including golden boy Jack Grealish. Its quite sickening really,wasnt there THIRTEEN separate women?
Offline a little break

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38524 on: July 16, 2023, 10:25:11 am »
Vinicius Jr released a big statement too.

Woof, messy messy situation.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38525 on: July 16, 2023, 10:31:14 am »
It's all about being so far up themselves, that they think they can treat others as dirt while they command respect because they are so called "superstars". The lack of awareness in some footballers is just plain repulsive.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38526 on: July 16, 2023, 10:54:02 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 16, 2023, 10:31:14 am
It's all about being so far up themselves, that they think they can treat others as dirt while they command respect because they are so called "superstars". The lack of awareness in some footballers is just plain repulsive.
This is it. Im sure some of them believe they are gods. They are paid like it and treated like it so must believe it
They are so far above ordinary people they believe they can do whatever the fuck they want and get away with it, and most of the time they do.
Its disgusting.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38527 on: July 22, 2023, 10:01:00 am »
Stinks this.  The amount of players theyve moved around CFG not to mention the handy sale to Per Guardiolas Girona

https://www.football365.com/news/manchester-city-selling-players-never-used-trafford-porro-sancho
Online Peabee

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38528 on: July 22, 2023, 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on July 14, 2023, 09:39:16 pm
Mendys career was destroyed by false allegations
Have to feel some sympathy for him

Fucking hell.

How do you know they were false allegations?

Not guilty doesnt mean he is innocent. It means the prosecution couldnt prove that beyond reasonable doubt that he committed a crime. Being a multi millionaire with an elite legal defence helps against the over stretched CPS.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38529 on: July 23, 2023, 10:11:45 am »
Seen a headline today saying "Guardiola's squad woes".

Get the violins out.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38530 on: July 23, 2023, 10:22:27 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 23, 2023, 10:11:45 am
Seen a headline today saying "Guardiola's squad woes".

Get the violins out.

Cue the insane splashing of cash and a few rumoured departures not happening.... including the inevitable Silva chatter before he stays again
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38531 on: July 23, 2023, 10:35:17 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 23, 2023, 10:11:45 am
Seen a headline today saying "Guardiola's squad woes".

Get the violins out.
Got to feel for them, they're only working with an unlimitted budget after all.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38532 on: July 23, 2023, 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on July 23, 2023, 10:35:17 am
Got to feel for them, they're only working with an unlimitted budget after all.
True. People are even expecting them to not cheat aswell. Totally unfair.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38533 on: July 23, 2023, 12:39:22 pm »
Loving their new kit.

Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38534 on: July 23, 2023, 12:53:15 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 23, 2023, 12:39:22 pm
Loving their new kit.



 :D It's apt.Maybe get a plastics company as a sleeve sponsor as well.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38535 on: July 25, 2023, 04:25:06 pm »
Turns out their new 3rd kit has lightning bolts on the front, in homage to electricity.

Quite fitting given the charges they've got.
Offline Cid

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38536 on: July 26, 2023, 08:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 22, 2023, 02:06:25 pm
Fucking hell.

How do you know they were false allegations?

Not guilty doesnt mean he is innocent. It means the prosecution couldnt prove that beyond reasonable doubt that he committed a crime. Being a multi millionaire with an elite legal defence helps against the over stretched CPS.

Not guilty does indeed mean he's innocent.  It's not a great system but it's the only one we.have.

Not that I'm defending him or city though.  c*nts the lot of them, perhaps not rapists though.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38537 on: July 26, 2023, 09:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Cid on July 26, 2023, 08:49:10 pm
Not guilty does indeed mean he's innocent.


No it doesn't
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38538 on: July 26, 2023, 09:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Cid on July 26, 2023, 08:49:10 pm
Not guilty does indeed mean he's innocent.  It's not a great system but it's the only one we.have.

Not that I'm defending him or city though.  c*nts the lot of them, perhaps not rapists though.
No. It means the prosecution was unable to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
Its strange how this happens more when the defendant is extremely wealthy.
Online Peabee

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38539 on: July 26, 2023, 09:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Cid on July 26, 2023, 08:49:10 pm
Not guilty does indeed mean he's innocent.  It's not a great system but it's the only one we.have.

Not that I'm defending him or city though.  c*nts the lot of them, perhaps not rapists though.

Youre wrong. As others have pointed out. I basically gave the definition of Not Guilty.

Plenty of guilty people go free because of a lack of evidence, poor evidence, weak prosecution case, technicalities, million pound legal teams vs CPS etc. Especially rapists given the ridiculously low conviction rate or are all those women lying?
Online coolbyrne

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38540 on: July 26, 2023, 11:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Cid on July 26, 2023, 08:49:10 pm
Not guilty does indeed mean he's innocent.  It's not a great system but it's the only one we.have.

Not that I'm defending him or city though.  c*nts the lot of them, perhaps not rapists though.

O.J Simpson has entered the chat.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38541 on: July 27, 2023, 12:30:50 am »
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38542 on: July 27, 2023, 06:48:18 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 23, 2023, 12:39:22 pm
Loving their new kit.


Love that! Reminds me of this:
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38543 on: July 27, 2023, 11:45:10 am »
Quote from: Cid on July 26, 2023, 08:49:10 pm
Not guilty does indeed mean he's innocent.  It's not a great system but it's the only one we.have.

Not that I'm defending him or city though.  c*nts the lot of them, perhaps not rapists though.

Innocent means you didn't do it. Not guilty means it wasn't proven that you did do it.
Offline BigJumper

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38544 on: July 27, 2023, 01:02:59 pm »
Nobody is ever found 'innocent' though, its either guilty or not guilty......
Offline Wigwamdelbert

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38545 on: July 27, 2023, 01:35:56 pm »
Quote from: BigJumper on July 27, 2023, 01:02:59 pm
Nobody is ever found 'innocent' though, its either guilty or not guilty......
Well...
technically there have been loads of people convicted, but then had that quashed due to new evidence - courts can find them innocent of all charges - guy only this week had his innocence acknowledged on a historic rape charge.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38546 on: July 27, 2023, 01:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 27, 2023, 11:45:10 am
Innocent means you didn't do it. Not guilty means it wasn't proven that you did do it.


But he's guilty of being a scumbag (and I think you can rope Grealish into that as well)
Online newterp

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38547 on: July 27, 2023, 02:45:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 16, 2023, 12:20:26 am
Was today the day the PL announced the punishment?

maybe it's today?
Offline BigJumper

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38548 on: July 27, 2023, 03:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on July 27, 2023, 01:35:56 pm
Well...
technically there have been loads of people convicted, but then had that quashed due to new evidence - courts can find them innocent of all charges - guy only this week had his innocence acknowledged on a historic rape charge.

 I get what your saying but I'd rather be found 'not guilty' than have to be wrongfully convicted to then be found 'innocent'
Offline TSC

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38549 on: Today at 04:06:27 pm »
Irony alert

Sky sports reporting that Pep reckons the Saudis have completely changed the transfer market
Online Hazell

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38550 on: Today at 04:09:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:06:27 pm
Irony alert

Sky sports reporting that Pep reckons the Saudis have completely changed the transfer market

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66347484

The Saudi Pro League's financial clout has "changed the market" for transfers and elite clubs "need to be aware of what is happening", says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

:lmao
Online Anthony

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38551 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:06:27 pm
Irony alert

Sky sports reporting that Pep reckons the Saudis have completely changed the transfer market

Hmm - so therefore FFP should be abandoned, eh Pep??
