I have little sympathy considering how he treats women generally. Theres been plenty of stories about his behaviour before this case. As for the case itself its a difficult crime to prove as its one persons word against another and some clever lawyer can put enough doubt in a jurys mind to sway them into caution. Its why so few women take it to court. The judge did not say the allegations were false, just that it was proven enough. They need to stop using juries in rape cases.



Exactly this.I was on jury for a historic sexual abuse case, which there was obviously no physical evidence for as it happened back in the 80's but just 2 words (two brothers) against 1 (the defendant). The defendants lawyer was keen to emphasise to us we need to be sure beyond reasonable doubt, however the judges final words before went into discuss was 'find out who's hoodwinking who'.The case went into a second week, I was pretty convinced he was guilty as were 8 others, 2 weren't happy it was beyond reasonable doubt and one other (who really put no input at all in for most of it) was on the fence. She eventually came round and the verdict was guilty.But your right, a very good lawyer would have perhaps swayed more than two of us in that trial and that would of been enough for a non guilty verdict like Mendys.