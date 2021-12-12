Having heard the shit that people I know have heard on Jury duty, I wouldn't trust the general public to get the right decision. My missus has done Jury duty, pretty clear cut cases luckily, but because she doesn't like confrontation, she's admitted she'd go with the majority, even if she didn't agree.
Mate of mine did a case in Liverpool and the jury were basically going "well she could have done this and then said this and he could have punched himself" absolutely ignoring what the legal people had said and the evidence presented and stuff like "it wasn't like that on Coronation Street when Diedrie was in court". Get a well spoken Barrister with all the charm and you can get Fred West off.
I've sat in a court room listening to 6 days of evidence in a sexual assault trial.
The accuser's story in court was different to the story she gave to the police which was different again to the account she'd been giving to her councillors.
All 4 prosecution witnesses contradicted her story when they were giving their account of what she told them had happened.
Literally no evidence whatsoever.
Everything she described about the room she claimed it to have happened, right down to what happened afterwards was all wrong or contradictory.
The jury somehow came back with a 10-2 guilty verdict.
The justice system is pathetic.