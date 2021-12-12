« previous next »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38480 on: Yesterday at 08:46:01 pm
Mendys case was closed no?
Is there some lingering doubt?
I didnt follow that story.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38481 on: Yesterday at 08:46:11 pm
Oh dear.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38482 on: Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:18 pm
Such as?, I honestly don't know as I don't really bother with social media.

Isn't this forum social media?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38483 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm
He's since unretweeted.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38484 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Isn't this forum social media?
Not really
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38485 on: Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm
Our league game at West Ham was postponed due to the World Club Cup.

That was scheduled for the same day as the final.
Their game with Brentford is outside of the dates the competition is being played.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38486 on: Yesterday at 09:17:44 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
Not really

From wikipedia.

Quote
Social media are interactive technologies that facilitate the creation and sharing of information, ideas, interests, and other forms of expression through virtual communities and networks.

Also...

Quote
While the variety of evolving stand-alone and built-in social media services makes it challenging to define them, marketing and social media experts broadly agree that social media includes the following 13 types:

One of which is forums.

I do agree there should be a distinction between facebook/twitter/instagram and forums, but apparently there isn't.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38487 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm
That was scheduled for the same day as the final.
Their game with Brentford is outside of the dates the competition is being played.

Sorry, didn't bother checking, assumed it was the same scenario. ;D

So what's the story here, when is WCC taking place this year?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38488 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
Brentford game is 23rd. The final is 22nd.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38489 on: Yesterday at 09:35:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
Brentford game is 23rd. The final is 22nd.

:lmao

So you think our West Ham game would have been played if it had been scheduled the day after the final? ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38490 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 08:43:30 pm
he retweeted this


Memphis Depay
@Memphis
Benjamin Mendy

All cases dismissed.
So what are we doing now?
Who is going to help this brother heal?
Whos going to be Responsable for the damage on hes name?
How hes going to have hes career back?
Many years of investment to become a professional football player. Now what!?
Ive never touched on this subject because I didnt know all the details, but Ive spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didnt see any evil in the man.
We cant accept this to happen to us as athletes..
Whos going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done?
Dont turn your head people.
Mendys career was destroyed by false allegations
Have to feel some sympathy for him
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38491 on: Yesterday at 09:51:43 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:35:58 pm
:lmao

So you think our West Ham game would have been played if it had been scheduled the day after the final? ;D

We had to play a fixture the day before we had to play there. So I don't see why they can't fulfil 2 fixtures in 2 days.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38492 on: Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
Mendys career was destroyed by false allegations
Have to feel some sympathy for him

No you don't. Being found not guilty doesn't mean he's innocent. It just means his very well paid lawyers were able to put enough doubt in the mind of a jury.
His treatment of women is disgusting. He's a piece of shit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38493 on: Yesterday at 09:58:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:51:43 pm
We had to play a fixture the day before we had to play there. So I don't see why they can't fulfil 2 fixtures in 2 days.

Like I said, we'll see what happens with their League Cup game if they're still in it. It's not a competition run by the Premier League. Mind you, if the final is on Friday this year, I'm guessing their semi will be on Tuesday, so even that will be different.

I'm usually as paranoid as anyone, but I think you're stretching here :). If they wanted to screw us over like that, they could have easily got Sky to move the West Ham game to Monday night. The PL has had plenty of teams taking part in the WCC over the years, and I'm pretty sure they accommodated every one of them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38494 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm
No you don't. Being found not guilty doesn't mean he's innocent. It just means his very well paid lawyers were able to put enough doubt in the mind of a jury.
His treatment of women is disgusting. He's a piece of shit.
You have no clue about the case though.
The judge and jury have fr more information
I think if it was a liverpool player you would have a different view
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38495 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm
You have no clue about the case though.
The judge and jury have fr more information
I think if it was a liverpool player you would have a different view

I know enough to know his treatment of women is disgusting and he's a piece of shit.
I'm not saying he should have been found guilty. But I am saying I don't trust the verdict.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38496 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
I know enough to know his treatment of women is disgusting and he's a piece of shit.
I'm not saying he should have been found guilty. But I am saying I don't trust the verdict.

Having heard the shit that people I know have heard on Jury duty, I wouldn't trust the general public to get the right decision. My missus has done Jury duty, pretty clear cut cases luckily, but because she doesn't like confrontation, she's admitted she'd go with the majority, even if she didn't agree. :butt

Mate of mine did a case in Liverpool and the jury were basically going "well she could have done this and then said this and he could have punched himself" absolutely ignoring what the legal people had said and the evidence presented and stuff like "it wasn't like that on Coronation Street when Diedrie was in court". Get a well spoken Barrister with all the charm and you can get Fred West off.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38497 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Having heard the shit that people I know have heard on Jury duty, I wouldn't trust the general public to get the right decision. My missus has done Jury duty, pretty clear cut cases luckily, but because she doesn't like confrontation, she's admitted she'd go with the majority, even if she didn't agree. :butt

Mate of mine did a case in Liverpool and the jury were basically going "well she could have done this and then said this and he could have punched himself" absolutely ignoring what the legal people had said and the evidence presented and stuff like "it wasn't like that on Coronation Street when Diedrie was in court". Get a well spoken Barrister with all the charm and you can get Fred West off.

I've sat in a court room listening to 6 days of evidence in a sexual assault trial.
The accuser's story in court was different to the story she gave to the police which was different again to the account she'd been giving to her councillors.
All 4 prosecution witnesses contradicted her story when they were giving their account of what she told them had happened.
Literally no evidence whatsoever.
Everything she described about the room she claimed it to have happened, right down to what happened afterwards was all wrong or contradictory.
The jury somehow came back with a 10-2 guilty verdict.
The justice system is pathetic.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38498 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
I know enough to know his treatment of women is disgusting and he's a piece of shit.
Yup, agreed
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38499 on: Today at 12:14:44 am
Jury duty should be a specialized branch of lawyers.  They are more than qualified to weigh evidence and give a ruling. They should get paid to sit on the jury and hear evidence and deliberate.

Fuck this jury of your peers crap. They let the lowest common denominator of people onto juries. Someone who struggles to tie their shoelaces shouldnt be determining someone elses guilt.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38500 on: Today at 01:03:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Having heard the shit that people I know have heard on Jury duty, I wouldn't trust the general public to get the right decision. My missus has done Jury duty, pretty clear cut cases luckily, but because she doesn't like confrontation, she's admitted she'd go with the majority, even if she didn't agree. :butt

Mate of mine did a case in Liverpool and the jury were basically going "well she could have done this and then said this and he could have punched himself" absolutely ignoring what the legal people had said and the evidence presented and stuff like "it wasn't like that on Coronation Street when Diedrie was in court". Get a well spoken Barrister with all the charm and you can get Fred West off.

Yes having been on jury service its a mixed bag, people have their biases, some people just want to go home, some people feel its the perfect opportunity to let someone else share the pain of whatever theyre going through in their life, saying that how it relates to Mendy I dont know, I cant just assume hes guilty or not guilty its best to not assume anything at all.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38501 on: Today at 02:07:43 am
His cases were dismissed, it doesn't mean the allegations are false or that his accusers should be punished as Memphis implies - if Mendy believes he's been defamed then he can instruct his lawyers to open a lawsuit, otherwise all parties need to move on and stop undermining legal process via social media.
