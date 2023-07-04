« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 957 958 959 960 961 [962]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2544213 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,890
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38440 on: July 4, 2023, 01:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July  3, 2023, 09:57:00 pm
Great to have Burnley back in the PL:

26 Nov 2016   Burnley v Manchester City   W   1-2   Premier League
02 Jan 2017   Manchester City v Burnley   W   2-1   Premier League
21 Oct 2017   Manchester City v Burnley   W   3-0   Premier League
06 Jan 2018   Manchester City v Burnley   W   4-1   FA Cup
03 Feb 2018   Burnley v Manchester City   D   1-1   Premier League
20 Oct 2018   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   Premier League
26 Jan 2019   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   FA Cup
28 Apr 2019   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-1   Premier League
03 Dec 2019   Burnley v Manchester City   W   1-4   Premier League
22 Jun 2020   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   Premier League
30 Sep 2020   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-3   League Cup
28 Nov 2020   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   Premier League
03 Feb 2021   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-2   Premier League
16 Oct 2021   Manchester City v Burnley   W   2-0   Premier League
02 Apr 2022   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-2   Premier League
18 Mar 2023   Manchester City v Burnley   W   6-0   FA Cup


Are you saying Burnley or Sean Dyche there
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,068
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38441 on: July 4, 2023, 01:53:52 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  4, 2023, 10:12:28 am
TBF, some of our sales looked incredibly dodgy: 

15m for Ibe
32m for Benteke
12.5m for Ward
24m for Solanke
23.5m for Brewster
17m for Williams

And some of those were 5 or more years ago so would be much more now. I'm sure there are others I'm forgetting. The market is mad.
We got back what we paid for Benteke, hardly dodgy, Ward was a full international (although the fee was quite high) with first team experience, Ibe was a matchday squad regular and played quite a bit, Brewster I'll give you, that was shocking, Solanke had played a full season for us, and Williams has lots of caps for Wales, so we weren't selling completely unknown youngsters for ridiculous fees like Abu Dhabi are.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38442 on: July 4, 2023, 02:12:39 pm »
23.5 million for Brewster!!! 5 goals in 3 years...
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38443 on: July 4, 2023, 02:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on July  4, 2023, 02:12:39 pm
23.5 million for Brewster!!! 5 goals in 3 years...

good money that..

We also did some good business at Bournemouth  Solanke, Ibe, Wilson.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,014
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38444 on: July 4, 2023, 03:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on July  4, 2023, 02:12:39 pm
23.5 million for Brewster!!! 5 goals in 3 years...
Had a 40 million by buy clause we couldve activated up until the 30th June. That ships sailed. Well have to pay well more now if we want him back
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,645
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38445 on: July 4, 2023, 03:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  4, 2023, 03:05:27 pm
Had a 40 million by buy clause we couldve activated up until the 30th June. That ships sailed. Well have to pay well more now if we want him back

Let it go, Capon.  We're not going to bring him home.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,014
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38446 on: July 4, 2023, 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July  4, 2023, 03:10:08 pm
Let it go, Capon.  We're not going to bring him home.
    ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38447 on: July 4, 2023, 03:43:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  4, 2023, 10:12:28 am
TBF, some of our sales looked incredibly dodgy: 

15m for Ibe
32m for Benteke
12.5m for Ward
24m for Solanke
23.5m for Brewster
17m for Williams

And some of those were 5 or more years ago so would be much more now. I'm sure there are others I'm forgetting. The market is mad.

never dodgy.. reasonable business most of those.  I think if you want to go Dodgy.. what about City and someone pointed our earlier what about the Chelsea Saudi sales  this summer and even Chinese sales a few years ago.  Plus the downright shocking buying and selling of players by Chelsea and all those dodgy youth buys and loans to European clubs .. Roman's Russia croniesand now last season and this one on their 8 year deals.
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38448 on: July 5, 2023, 03:38:47 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on July  4, 2023, 02:58:32 pm
good money that..

We also did some good business at Bournemouth  Solanke, Ibe, Wilson.

Smith went there, Wilson went to Fulham.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38449 on: July 5, 2023, 04:18:44 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on July  4, 2023, 03:43:14 pm
never dodgy.. reasonable business most of those.  I think if you want to go Dodgy.. what about City and someone pointed our earlier what about the Chelsea Saudi sales  this summer and even Chinese sales a few years ago.  Plus the downright shocking buying and selling of players by Chelsea and all those dodgy youth buys and loans to European clubs .. Roman's Russia croniesand now last season and this one on their 8 year deals.

Good business that. Never understood the constant calls for the people who made this possible to be removed 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38450 on: July 5, 2023, 06:07:05 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July  4, 2023, 10:05:59 am
Yeah against championship sides. They will just be another team who keep Everton in the prem for another season after theyre relegated AGAIN haha
Would think they mostly team that came up to be able to stay up
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,955
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38451 on: July 5, 2023, 06:42:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  4, 2023, 01:53:52 pm
We got back what we paid for Benteke, hardly dodgy, Ward was a full international (although the fee was quite high) with first team experience, Ibe was a matchday squad regular and played quite a bit, Brewster I'll give you, that was shocking, Solanke had played a full season for us, and Williams has lots of caps for Wales, so we weren't selling completely unknown youngsters for ridiculous fees like Abu Dhabi are.

And we only got as much as we did thanks to the Ev ;D
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,969
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38452 on: July 9, 2023, 04:01:10 pm »
Juventus banned from Europe next season. It'll be a good day when Man City are punished accordingly.

https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1678053063079215105
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,215
  • Legend
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38453 on: July 10, 2023, 02:08:44 pm »
Will they get CAS to over turn it again?

From my memory weren't City banned as well, but CAS got them back in, rather than UEFA backing down?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,039
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38454 on: July 10, 2023, 02:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on July 10, 2023, 02:08:44 pm
Will they get CAS to over turn it again?

From my memory weren't City banned as well, but CAS got them back in, rather than UEFA backing down?

Yes, the CAS panel voted 2-1 to overturn the UEFA punishment. The 2 that voted to overturn it were both hand picked by Man City.

From what I can see, the Juve 'ban' isn't actually confirmed yet. Just seems to be they've offered to sit out participating in the Conference League so they don't get banned from the Champions League in 24/25 should they make it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38455 on: July 10, 2023, 02:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 10, 2023, 02:21:26 pm
Yes, the CAS panel voted 2-1 to overturn the UEFA punishment. The 2 that voted to overturn it were both hand picked by Man City.

From what I can see, the Juve 'ban' isn't actually confirmed yet. Just seems to be they've offered to sit out participating in the Conference League so they don't get banned from the Champions League in 24/25 should they make it.
how jolly decent of them - swerving a competition that everyone hates, to maybe get to play in the CL.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,004
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38456 on: July 10, 2023, 02:50:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 10, 2023, 02:25:48 pm
how jolly decent of them - swerving a competition that everyone hates, to maybe get to play in the CL.

Yes, they get to choose their own punishment, while teams like Osasuna get punished for uncovering the wrongdoing in the first place.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/37978599/why-osasuna-facing-european-exile-10-year-old-offense
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,655
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38457 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm »
@SkyNews
BREAKING: Footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,309
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38458 on: Today at 03:48:03 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:24:21 pm
@SkyNews
BREAKING: Footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape.

Has he been in jail whilst this has been going on?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,719
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38459 on: Today at 03:49:07 pm »
Know nothing of the case, so won't comment either way other than he's been found not guilty, cleared with his career ruined
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,022
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38460 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on July  9, 2023, 04:01:10 pm
Juventus banned from Europe next season. It'll be a good day when Man City are punished accordingly.

https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1678053063079215105

I'm definitely expecting that with haste from the PL. Like early next week.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,912
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38461 on: Today at 04:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:48:03 pm
Has he been in jail whilst this has been going on?
no he was released on bail some time ago, he was on remand for a good while though
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,039
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38462 on: Today at 07:07:09 pm »
Match with Brentford on 23rd December postponed due to the World Club Cup.
That's weird given precedent was set in 2019  :wanker 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38463 on: Today at 07:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:07:09 pm
Match with Brentford on 23rd December postponed due to the World Club Cup.
That's weird given precedent was set in 2019  :wanker
Shouldnt they be expected to play two games on the same day or consecutive days? Im sure another club were forced to.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38464 on: Today at 07:37:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:27:49 pm
Shouldnt they be expected to play two games on the same day or consecutive days? Im sure another club were forced to.

Wasn't that the league cup with Villa? still weird.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,004
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38465 on: Today at 07:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:07:09 pm
Match with Brentford on 23rd December postponed due to the World Club Cup.
That's weird given precedent was set in 2019  :wanker 

Our league game at West Ham was postponed due to the World Club Cup.

As long as they have to play a League Cup QF the mid-week before WCC, and then a league game on Boxing Day, they'll have been treated the same as us.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:45 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,022
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38466 on: Today at 08:04:37 pm »
presume the PL is going to come down hard on them any day now.

ANY. DAY.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,068
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38467 on: Today at 08:05:46 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:37:25 pm
Wasn't that the league cup with Villa? still weird.
"We can't move fixtures around just to suit", is what I heard one of the talking heads on TV say at the time, I'm sure we'll hear similar from the Abu Dhabi apologists in the coming weeks.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38468 on: Today at 08:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:05:46 pm
"We can't move fixtures around just to suit", is what I heard one of the talking heads on TV say at the time, I'm sure we'll hear similar from the Abu Dhabi apologists in the coming weeks.

Disrespecting the league cup is what I remember (Danny Mills perhaps)  :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 957 958 959 960 961 [962]   Go Up
« previous next »
 