Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38440 on: Yesterday at 01:47:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July  3, 2023, 09:57:00 pm
Great to have Burnley back in the PL:

26 Nov 2016   Burnley v Manchester City   W   1-2   Premier League
02 Jan 2017   Manchester City v Burnley   W   2-1   Premier League
21 Oct 2017   Manchester City v Burnley   W   3-0   Premier League
06 Jan 2018   Manchester City v Burnley   W   4-1   FA Cup
03 Feb 2018   Burnley v Manchester City   D   1-1   Premier League
20 Oct 2018   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   Premier League
26 Jan 2019   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   FA Cup
28 Apr 2019   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-1   Premier League
03 Dec 2019   Burnley v Manchester City   W   1-4   Premier League
22 Jun 2020   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   Premier League
30 Sep 2020   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-3   League Cup
28 Nov 2020   Manchester City v Burnley   W   5-0   Premier League
03 Feb 2021   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-2   Premier League
16 Oct 2021   Manchester City v Burnley   W   2-0   Premier League
02 Apr 2022   Burnley v Manchester City   W   0-2   Premier League
18 Mar 2023   Manchester City v Burnley   W   6-0   FA Cup


Are you saying Burnley or Sean Dyche there
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38441 on: Yesterday at 01:53:52 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:12:28 am
TBF, some of our sales looked incredibly dodgy: 

15m for Ibe
32m for Benteke
12.5m for Ward
24m for Solanke
23.5m for Brewster
17m for Williams

And some of those were 5 or more years ago so would be much more now. I'm sure there are others I'm forgetting. The market is mad.
We got back what we paid for Benteke, hardly dodgy, Ward was a full international (although the fee was quite high) with first team experience, Ibe was a matchday squad regular and played quite a bit, Brewster I'll give you, that was shocking, Solanke had played a full season for us, and Williams has lots of caps for Wales, so we weren't selling completely unknown youngsters for ridiculous fees like Abu Dhabi are.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38442 on: Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
23.5 million for Brewster!!! 5 goals in 3 years...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38443 on: Yesterday at 02:58:32 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
23.5 million for Brewster!!! 5 goals in 3 years...

good money that..

We also did some good business at Bournemouth  Solanke, Ibe, Wilson.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38444 on: Yesterday at 03:05:27 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
23.5 million for Brewster!!! 5 goals in 3 years...
Had a 40 million by buy clause we couldve activated up until the 30th June. That ships sailed. Well have to pay well more now if we want him back
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38445 on: Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:05:27 pm
Had a 40 million by buy clause we couldve activated up until the 30th June. That ships sailed. Well have to pay well more now if we want him back

Let it go, Capon.  We're not going to bring him home.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38446 on: Yesterday at 03:34:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm
Let it go, Capon.  We're not going to bring him home.
    ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38447 on: Yesterday at 03:43:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:12:28 am
TBF, some of our sales looked incredibly dodgy: 

15m for Ibe
32m for Benteke
12.5m for Ward
24m for Solanke
23.5m for Brewster
17m for Williams

And some of those were 5 or more years ago so would be much more now. I'm sure there are others I'm forgetting. The market is mad.

never dodgy.. reasonable business most of those.  I think if you want to go Dodgy.. what about City and someone pointed our earlier what about the Chelsea Saudi sales  this summer and even Chinese sales a few years ago.  Plus the downright shocking buying and selling of players by Chelsea and all those dodgy youth buys and loans to European clubs .. Roman's Russia croniesand now last season and this one on their 8 year deals.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38448 on: Today at 03:38:47 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:58:32 pm
good money that..

We also did some good business at Bournemouth  Solanke, Ibe, Wilson.

Smith went there, Wilson went to Fulham.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38449 on: Today at 04:18:44 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:43:14 pm
never dodgy.. reasonable business most of those.  I think if you want to go Dodgy.. what about City and someone pointed our earlier what about the Chelsea Saudi sales  this summer and even Chinese sales a few years ago.  Plus the downright shocking buying and selling of players by Chelsea and all those dodgy youth buys and loans to European clubs .. Roman's Russia croniesand now last season and this one on their 8 year deals.

Good business that. Never understood the constant calls for the people who made this possible to be removed 
