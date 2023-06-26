apologies if already posted...
'Man City accused over £30m sponsorship payments
':-New film accuses club, which faces 115 Premier League charges, of using mystery man from UAE to cover money that was supposed to have come from a sponsorwww.thetimes.co.uk/article/man-city-uae-payments-premier-league-htg63m07r
- or in full, here - https://archive.fo/IVqSMa snippet...
'A mystery figure from the United Arab Emirates paid Manchester City £30 million, a leaked report has revealed.
The Uefa report, produced in 2020 but never published, concludes that the two £15 million payments from 2012 and 2013 were made to cover sums that were supposed to have come from one of their main sponsors. The payments are expected to be part of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier Leagues financial rules that City were charged with in February.
The report has been obtained by the makers of a YouTube film about Citys finances. It comes only three weeks after City celebrated clinching the Treble by winning the Champions League for the first time in the clubs history.
The adjudicatory committee of Uefas Club Financial Control Boards (CFCB) report concludes that the payments, which were supposed to come from the UAEs majority state-owned telecommunications company Etisalat, were actually disguised equity funding. It alleges that funding came from Citys owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the investment group headed by Abu Dhabis vice-president, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The report says that during a Uefa disciplinary hearing, Citys lawyer named the person who paid the money as Jaber Mohamed and stated that he was a person in the business of providing financial and brokering services to commercial entities in the UAE. The report adds that . . . the obvious question, not answered at any point in the clubs submission and evidence, [is] why either Etisalat or ADUG should have needed any financial assistance from a broker in paying the Etisalat sponsorship liabilities.
Citys case was that Etisalat repaid the money to their owners in 2015, but that was not accepted by the Uefa adjudicatory committee. It imposed a two-year European ban on City in 2019 only for it to be overturned a year later by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled that the £30 million payments could not be dealt with as rule breaches because they were time-barred. Two of the three CAS panel members also cleared City of receiving disguised equity funding via the Etihad airline, saying that claim remains unsubstantiated.
Significantly however, the Etisalat payments can be dealt with by the Premier League among its charges as, unlike Uefa, it has no time restrictions. City have declined to comment on the latest allegations.'