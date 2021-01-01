« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38160 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:23:30 pm
This claim about it not being a boycott is rubbish, they have come out and said that's what its about. The way the footballing authorities have trashed on numbers of northern fans is well registered as we have found to our own experience. It's a nonsense having a game at Wembley kicking off at 5.30pm. This could be our fans next year having this put on them and I would guess that a number of those dismissing these claims about City will be making the exact same point as they are now. There are loads of genuine arguments we can be having against City and their fans, but this shouldn't be one of them.

There is always some excuse from them why they haven't sold out a particular match, that there might actually be a valid reason for a change, doesn't change that and they are rightly mocked each time because of their own claims to be the biggest 'brand' in football.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38161 on: Today at 05:32:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:23:30 pm
This claim about it not being a boycott is rubbish, they have come out and said that's what its about. The way the footballing authorities have trashed on numbers of northern fans is well registered as we have found to our own experience. It's a nonsense having a game at Wembley kicking off at 5.30pm. This could be our fans next year having this put on them and I would guess that a number of those dismissing these claims about City will be making the exact same point as they are now. There are loads of genuine arguments we can be having against City and their fans, but this shouldn't be one of them. 

It's all very contradictory though. If we have a 5:30pm KO at Wembley and fans from Liverpool don't wish to travel, the club can easily sell the tickets to supporters in the midlands/south/abroad, because of our huge fanbase. These claim to be the biggest club in the world, yet if they cannot sell the tickets to Mancs, they have no-one else to sell them to.

It's a boycott and it highlights that they are fucking cheats.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38162 on: Today at 05:52:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:32:23 pm
It's all very contradictory though. If we have a 5:30pm KO at Wembley and fans from Liverpool don't wish to travel, the club can easily sell the tickets to supporters in the midlands/south/abroad, because of our huge fanbase. These claim to be the biggest club in the world, yet if they cannot sell the tickets to Mancs, they have no-one else to sell them to.

It's a boycott and it highlights that they are fucking cheats.

What matters more? Fans getting shat on or stuff like the above? There comes a time when people need to put things aside the worst wrong in all this is expecting people from the north of England to go to Wembley at 5.30 in the evening, it will be probably be us next season.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38163 on: Today at 05:53:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:52:15 pm
What matters more? Fans getting shat on or stuff like the above? There comes a time when people need to put things aside the worst wrong in all this is expecting people from the north of England to go to Wembley at 5.30 in the evening, it will be probably be us next season.
Its not as bad as a midweek evening game at somewhere like Southampton.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38164 on: Today at 07:12:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:06:52 pm
The brass neck...


'Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says doubts over Treble are 'frustrating'' - by Simon Stone:-

Shadows cast over Manchester City's historic Treble because of Financial Fair Play charges are "frustrating", says chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38165 on: Today at 07:28:32 pm »
Haha. He's got another thing coming if he thinks anyone outside of Man City is going to forget how they've cheated their way to success.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38166 on: Today at 07:43:33 pm »
Wembley is for Tories and Royalists.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38167 on: Today at 08:14:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:52:15 pm
What matters more? Fans getting shat on or stuff like the above? There comes a time when people need to put things aside the worst wrong in all this is expecting people from the north of England to go to Wembley at 5.30 in the evening, it will be probably be us next season.

City fans are actively participating in the destruction of football, so fuck them.

Like JRed says, there are far worse fixtures every week and have been for years, I've been to an 11am KO on New Years Day v Chelsea, we've had night games in London, Sunday afternoon kickoffs at Southampton. This season alone we had a 7:45pm KO away to Palace and an 8pm on a Tuesday KO away at Chelsea.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38168 on: Today at 08:27:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:06:52 pm
The brass neck...


'Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says doubts over Treble are 'frustrating'' - by Simon Stone:-

Shadows cast over Manchester City's historic Treble because of Financial Fair Play charges are "frustrating", says chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65948362

The BBC are an embarrassment with their defence of the cheats and that prick Stone is the worst of the lot.  Al-Mubarak is defo a Bond villain.  You only have to look at him to know hes a fuckin nasty pasty, and the one who gives the orders to take people out into the desert to be electrocuted and run over a few times in his Range Rover.  How about the BBC hiring a journalist who will actually ask some challenging questions, or are they also shit scared of being left for dead in the desert.   



