Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2501730 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38120 on: June 17, 2023, 06:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 17, 2023, 06:24:45 pm
Just watched an old Big Match of these when they were still a football club. Fuckers beat us 3-1 in October '77.
Was weird seeing them as what they were.

Who would have thought then, they'd sell their soul, cease to exist and become the biggest cheats in sport.
Who wouldve thought then that they would end up killing the game.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,012
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38121 on: June 17, 2023, 07:31:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 17, 2023, 06:33:12 pm
Who wouldve thought then that they would end up killing the game.
I remember them when they set themselves up as paragons of virtue and morally above their neighbours. I remember them believing themselves to be the polar opposite of the United they so bitterly despised. I remember when they had a sense of humour too.

Now? Well they are far, far worse than the United they despised, and the fanbase is as joyless as it is humourless.

They genuinely did sell their soul and become everything they said they despised, but worse.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,048
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38122 on: June 17, 2023, 07:32:22 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 17, 2023, 09:18:02 am
It used to be called the 'hip flask defence' - that's why the Police (or their associates) improved their testing (reverse calculating etc.)

Sadly, there are still (often wealthy) 'drunk drivers' with expensive lawyers who manage to get tests that were taken 'after the fact' thrown out of evidence.

Good point.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38123 on: June 17, 2023, 09:23:57 pm »
Haaland is 💯 one of them. Total cheat.
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,652
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38124 on: Yesterday at 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on June 16, 2023, 10:33:20 pm
This being the case why was he not breathalysed?

If he smelt of intoxicating liquor if thats even true, which it may well not be, it could be that we went out the night before and smelt of it but the effects have worn off?

Im in no way sticking up for him, if he was actually drunk then fair enough he deserves the criticism, but I just think its a bit of a stretch to label him a drunk driver on the basis of one witness statement which presumably the police have not been able to evidence?

He was partying at a team-mates place during lockdown, until 8am(?) in the following morning, where upon leaving he crashed into 3 parked cars, and ran from the scene, before a security guard caught up with and got his details. I imagine the police were involved sometime later?

Quote from: oojason on June 13, 2023, 01:27:18 am
Like drunkenly crashing his car into parked cars after a late night party during COVID lockdown, less than 24 hours after doing a video asking people to stay home indoors & 'protect the NHS', and then runs off from the scene... before eventually giving his name and address to a witness who had chased him... kind of vibe?

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jack-grealish-photographed-scene-car-21776264

& www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/aston-villa/jack-grealish-driving-ban-fine-news-b1774208.html (2 separate instances according to the Indy)

& www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2020/12/15/englands-jack-grealish-handed-nine-month-driving-ban-after-lockdown-crash

& www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8168645/Jack-Grealish-says-deeply-embarrassed-partying-coronavirus-lockdown.html (I know, the bloody Daily Fail)

& www.republicworld.com/sports-news/football-news/jack-grealish-crashes-3-cars-worth-262k-after-party-breaching-rule.html



'Jack Grealish Car Crash Caught On CCTV - Banned From Driving & Fined £82,499':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM


Yeah, he was drink driving (or under the influence of it) - thankfully he didn't seem capable of driving for any more than he actually did.
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,652
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38125 on: Yesterday at 12:38:15 pm »

Apologies if already posted - the sportswashers get their PR shots...

'Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and owner of Manchester City hosts manager Pep Guardiola in Abu Dhabi after treble win @ManCity' - https://twitter.com/TheNationalNews/status/1669134708813320192 (with video)
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38126 on: Yesterday at 01:20:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:38:15 pm
Apologies if already posted - the sportswashers get their PR shots...

'Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and owner of Manchester City hosts manager Pep Guardiola in Abu Dhabi after treble win @ManCity' - https://twitter.com/TheNationalNews/status/1669134708813320192 (with video)
Crisis meeting to remind Ped of his responsibilities and warn him of the consequences of bailing on them and coming clean about the cheating.
Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38127 on: Yesterday at 02:08:46 pm »
This is comical considering the new hat is satire.

More likes for standing  in his kitchen
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,067
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38128 on: Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 02:08:46 pm
This is comical considering the new hat is satire.

More likes for standing  in his kitchen

"Mo Sallah buys new coffee-maker."

:)
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 39,679
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38129 on: Yesterday at 05:26:12 pm »
https://anfieldindex.com/56548/how-manchester-citys-european-achievement-can-benefit-liverpool.html

How Manchester Citys European Achievement Can Benefit Liverpool

Recently, I heard an ex-Premier League footballer (now pundit) say that he believed the 115 charges against Manchester City had been either rescinded or dropped completely. That is the extent to which this huge and potentially devastating case has been watered down by the media, that some assume it has simply gone away. In the aftermath of their fraudulently funded treble, Pep Guardiola and his sports washing employers will now wait and see what comes next, with their manager even asking for some clarification. After seeing their eye watering investment and efforts finally rewarded with a Champions League trophy, many have spoken about how his team may now sit alongside the great sides of years gone by. I get the sense, however, that many of the pundits, commentators, and presenters, are merely biding their time, waiting for the moment when they can freely talk about the worst kept secret in the history of sport. It is an unprecedented situation for the entire sport, yet I believe it is one that could eventually rule heavily in Liverpools favour.

Everything Manchester City have earned under their current owners, has been on the back of disregarding the rules and creating a pathway to success, which was enabled by mass fraud. Where Lance Armstrong was once the top of his own sporting tree, so too is this current Etihad side. I (unlike others) believe in the process that has been undertaken by the Premier League and the inevitability of what is to come. I trust that the system is about to realign itself and hold this monopolising club to account, with last weekends 1-0 win over Inter (in the 2023 Champions League final) being the last straw in the Sheikh Mansour era of dominance. Whereas some will see this latest accomplishment as a sign of what is to continually follow, I myself see it as the straw which broke the camels back.

PSG are the team which started the trend of extravagant spending which engulfed Europe. Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani acquired sole ownership of the French giants in 2012, after becoming a majority shareholder in the year prior. Their dominance of Ligue 1 has been apparent ever since, with only minor blips allowing others to enjoy the rare trappings of domestic success. There has always been very little resentment shown by the other French league teams, as it enabled a struggling division to generate more commercial revenue, thereby raising the profile and profitability of all the teams. The absurdity of PSGs spending and has often been amusing, as they have faltered far more than they have thrived, especially when it comes to their pursuit of Champions League success. The structure of the capital outfit has never really threatened any of Europes biggest clubs, whereas the rivals that hustle below them (in their own country) do not seem at all perturbed by their continued success. Though there are many parallels with what has occurred with City, PSG have in some ways enriched the lives of their Ligue 1 competitors, which cannot be said of the current Premier League champions.

Manchester City are a team that is an extraordinary example of modern football. The major issue is how they ascended to this point, given their absolute disregard to the laughable financial fair play initiative. The approach of both teams (PSG & City) has caused a ridiculous amount of uncertainty in the modern-day transfer market, given their ability to pay vast amounts over or under the table for anything they desired. Despite this, City have been able to become something that PSG have not, which is a major force which now threatens the success rate of some major European teams. Given their near clean sweep this season, I imagine this scenario will have caused many important club owners and CEOs to once again demand answers and sanctions attributing to the most recent charges. Peps men have now been confirmed as the worlds best team, which surely now forces the authorities to act, or risk the wrath of the biggest and most influential clubs on the planet.

My take on the controversial Super League is simple. I saw the premise of the breakaway faction to be something that was always likely, so that the major clubs who earn more money and attain more power from their commercial reach. As FFP faltered and UEFA bungled their poorly managed charges against City, it probably pushed the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Barca & Real Madrid, to search for more control in the competitions they compete in. With internal audits supposedly carried out for all clubs (in the Super League), it would essentially stop all sports washing, with the founding teams all signing up to something that would require more financial control. To see that Manchester United have not won the English top tier since the retirement of Mr. Ferguson is amazing, yet is something that they will not tolerate forever. They (much like Liverpool and Arsenal) will not accept competing in an English league that they have little chance of winning, as their neighbours continue to spend their way to success. Arsenal have just enjoyed a wonderful season; however, they too have been unable to overthrow the power of the seven-time Premier League champions. It took a monumental effort by Liverpool to win their solitary title (under Klopp), which would have been a far higher number if FFP had been adhered to by all.

With an independent commission tasked with determining the fate of the current champions, it was interesting to see Ivan Toney given a hefty ban for his gambling infringements. Everton appear to be next in line for sanctions, which I see as a pathway to how Manchester City will eventually be punished. With TV deals, commercial activities, and the potential for more Super League initiatives all relevant to the modern game, I see that the role of Richard Masters (current PL Chairman) could become scrutinised heavily by the giant clubs, if City were to be let off with a small fine and points deduction. I foresee far greater actions to be enforced, so that the integrity of the league can be restored and appease the teams which continue to be the major selling points (globally) for all Premier League TV rights.

With this, I am confident that this ridiculous amount of success we have seen, will be something that brings about appropriate action. After seeing UEFA embarrassed in their flawed approach to sanctions (in 2020), I would be amazed if Richard Masters (appointed in 2019) allowed this charade to carry on. His own professional standing needs him to oversee a fair and just verdict, especially given the staggering number of charges that have been brought against Pep Guardiolas club. Anyone who believes that a multiyear investigation, 115 charges, and the chance of humiliation, will end in a slap on wrist is misguided by the failed past attempt. This looks like a very controlled and coordinated effort that has the backing of historical and powerful football clubs. One would be beyond foolish to start throwing so many charges at a club (which has clearly cheated the system), to then hand out a note of warning only. With the Court of Arbitration for Sport not relative in this case, any defence or eventual court hearing would need the accused to open their books, which would reveal the absolute truth of their actions.

The clock is ticking on the unrivalled run of Europes reigning champions, with Everton primed to understand their own bleak future. The Premier League must safeguard their own competition or risk the major clubs looking elsewhere again; therefore, I see the amazing success of City as being the key to their own downfall. As with any demise of power, I imagine Liverpool could be primed to reinvent and explode in the aftermath of this ruling, which would be the perfect example of how winning should earned, not bought.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38130 on: Yesterday at 05:39:37 pm »
^ Great post.
Surely the PL, after the way Uefa were swatted aside, have not spent 4 years investigating and make an unprecedented 115 charges , to just let the cheating c*nts off with a fine and minor points deduction.
These cheating c*nts have to be nailed to the wall.
Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38131 on: Yesterday at 08:50:01 pm »
Surely the punishment has to be heavy or what was the point of the charges being brought. I feel that many people are just now starting to understand the depth of their cheating and its longevity as well as its impact on their current strength. If they are not punished suitably then I can see a lot of problems for the PL . The question is how long before they are dealt with and if it is two years for instance, how much damage this does to other teams and fans already sick of the cheats getting away with it. If they win everything again next year and the next year and the next, I for one will give up watching PL football, seriously see Marine and Tranmere as potential beneficiaries of their cheating being unpunished.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,386
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38132 on: Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm »
I've just read that City fans will be "boycotting" the Charity shield game at Wembley because its a 5.30pm kick off.

I wonder why so many seem to boycott their own home games, not to mention their own trophy parade.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,067
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38133 on: Yesterday at 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm
I've just read that City fans will be "boycotting" the Charity shield game at Wembley because its a 5.30pm kick off.

I wonder why so many seem to boycott their own home games, not to mention their own trophy parade.

I *think* it means they won't go in fancy dress - dressed as blue seats - like they normally do.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,012
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38134 on: Today at 01:15:57 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm
I've just read that City fans will be "boycotting" the Charity shield game at Wembley because its a 5.30pm kick off.

I wonder why so many seem to boycott their own home games, not to mention their own trophy parade.
Nothing to see here. They boycott every game.

Anyway, just be grateful you're in a Charity Shield game rather than yo-yoing up and down the divisions like you did before you were sportswashed by inhuman despots.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:18:30 am by Son of Spion »
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38135 on: Today at 06:37:56 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:20:23 pm
I *think* it means they won't go in fancy dress - dressed as blue seats - like they normally do.
Theyve just come up with an excuse so they dont have to bother going.
