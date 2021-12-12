« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38080 on: Yesterday at 01:50:15 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:09:16 am
It's a joke how City were just allowed to stop cooperating with the investigation after 2018 with no punishment. Given the magnitude of the charges, that alone should have been a mandatory 20 point deduction every season until they changed their minds.

Man City are the greatest and they are not state-owned. Give it a rest.

Now, where where did I put that brown envelope post-marked UAE.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38081 on: Yesterday at 02:29:17 pm
Fuck off, I dont do irony anymore because it sometimes gets misinterpreted by the orcs.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38082 on: Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:42:22 pm
Unpopular opinion on here but I actually don't mind Grealish. I thought that Louvre picture tweet was funny he done.

Drink drivers are fucking c*nts.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38083 on: Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:38:14 pm
It's absolutely wild that 5 years ago they stopped co-operating and the league just went 'yeah fine carry on, win the title almost every year whilst you completely ignore the rules of the competition. There's not really any point in even being in a league that can't uphold it's own rules.

Thats on the clubs outside the top 4/5. So long as the money flows in, they don't want to disrupt the gravy train. Its Tory thinking, as they look short term and what benefits them financially now, they don't look to the future and the potential death of the PL.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38084 on: Yesterday at 02:41:43 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Drink drivers are fucking c*nts.

You including Firmino in that?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38085 on: Yesterday at 02:58:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:41:43 pm
You including Firmino in that?

What an odd question. All drink drivers are c*nts.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38086 on: Yesterday at 02:59:11 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:42:22 pm
Unpopular opinion on here but I actually don't mind Grealish. I thought that Louvre picture tweet was funny he done.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38087 on: Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Still cheating and getting away with it?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38088 on: Yesterday at 03:15:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:41:43 pm
You including Firmino in that?

Not to defend Firmino in any way, as a drink driver is a drink driver at the end of the day, but he had a couple of pints (or the equivalent) with dinner. Grealish was so drunk he could barely speak.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38089 on: Yesterday at 03:44:07 pm
Charity Shield announced at Wembley Sunday 6th August 5.30pm Kick Off.
Extra banners to cover the large amount of empty seats have started being printed.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38090 on: Yesterday at 04:13:02 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:44:07 pm
Charity Shield announced at Wembley Sunday 6th August 5.30pm Kick Off.
Extra banners to cover the large amount of empty seats have started being printed.
Even larger banners will be required when they extend the seating capacity at the Emptyhad.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38091 on: Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
The greatest in the history of all the multiverses?

How didt they even do it
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38092 on: Yesterday at 06:44:41 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
The greatest in the history of all the multiverses?

How didt they even do it

Talent and hard work. And cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38093 on: Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:44:41 pm
Talent and hard work. And cheating.
Theyve taken on the might of the cartel, on a shoestring budget. Theyve followed all the rules and their commercial department are incredible. Theyve managed to convince many companies, many from as far away as Abu Dhabi, to invest in some no mark club that nobody else had ever heard of.
Ive heard their accountants are magicians with numbers too.
Incredible
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38094 on: Yesterday at 07:53:52 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Drink drivers are fucking c*nts.

I concur.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38095 on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38096 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38097 on: Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Drink drivers are fucking c*nts.

Is there any evidence that hes driven drunk?

I ask because when I Google it it comes up with dangerous driving, but not drink driving.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38098 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm

I ask because when I Google it it comes up with dangerous driving, but not drink driving.

"Grealish was involved in an incident on the morning of Sunday, 29 March, at Waterside, Mereways in Dickens Heath, when his white Range Rover was seen colliding with several other vehicles. CCTV shown in the court showed his car mount a kerb, with another clip showing Grealish walking down the road wearing two different coloured sliders on his feet, light coloured shorts, a light coloured top and with his hood up.

A security guard confronted Grealish after the incident and said that he witnessed him collide with a Mercedes and a Citroen van, and being “chased” the professional footballer left his name, address and phone number. The man also said that he could smell an ‘intoxicating liquor” on Grealish’s breath, with his speech slurred and a general unsteadiness on his feet, according to prosecutors."

Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/aston-villa/jack-grealish-driving-ban-fine-news-b1774208.html

:)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38099 on: Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm

A security guard confronted Grealish after the incident and said that he witnessed him collide with a Mercedes and a Citroen van, and being chased the professional footballer left his name, address and phone number. The man also said that he could smell an intoxicating liquor on Grealishs breath, with his speech slurred and a general unsteadiness on his feet, according to prosecutors."

Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/aston-villa/jack-grealish-driving-ban-fine-news-b1774208.html

:)

This being the case why was he not breathalysed?

If he smelt of intoxicating liquor if thats even true, which it may well not be, it could be that we went out the night before and smelt of it but the effects have worn off?

Im in no way sticking up for him, if he was actually drunk then fair enough he deserves the criticism, but I just think its a bit of a stretch to label him a drunk driver on the basis of one witness statement which presumably the police have not been able to evidence?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38100 on: Yesterday at 10:47:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:41:43 pm

Absolutely. All of them are total selfish fuckers. My friend was killed by a drink driver when he was mid 20's. If you're drinking, get a taxi. It's not hard.
All of these footballers being done for drink driving are just doing an audition for a job on TalkSport. Brazil, Saunders, Sinclair, White.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38101 on: Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Ive heard their accountants are magicians with numbers too.
Incredible

All masterminded by their straight edge manager with his tousled locks
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38102 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm

Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/aston-villa/jack-grealish-driving-ban-fine-news-b1774208.html

:)

Man knows his football
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38103 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:42:22 pm

Im shocked hed heard of the Louvre.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38104 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:47:28 pm
All of these footballers being done for drink driving are just doing an audition for a job on TalkSport. Brazil, Saunders, Sinclair, White.

Or a limo! These are multimillionaires. Zero excuses.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38105 on: Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm

If he ‘smelt of intoxicating liquor’ if that’s even true, which it may well not be, it could be that we went out the night before and smelt of it but the effects have worn off?

I’m in no way sticking up for him, if he was actually drunk then fair enough he deserves the criticism, but I just think it’s a bit of a stretch to label him a drunk driver on the basis of one witness statement which presumably the police have not been able to evidence?

Reading the report, I think he scarpered. Left his details and got off. I don't think the bizzies actually got him until later on. It was a security guard, with no power to detain (or breathalyse).

Breathalysing him hours later (or whenever it was) wouldn't prove anything. He could claim he had a drink afterwards - to 'calm his nerves' or whatever.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38106 on: Today at 08:34:22 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm

Breathalysing him hours later (or whenever it was) wouldn't prove anything. He could claim he had a drink afterwards - to 'calm his nerves' or whatever.

If the police would have bothered or done it, he would not have gotten away with it straight away. Difficult to prove, but it is the individuals responsibility to stay away from drinking if there are reasons to believe there could be breathalysing etc.. In other words - the average joe could not crash his car; go inside and do a bottle of vodka and claim the drinking was after the driving
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38107 on: Today at 08:38:05 am
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 08:34:22 am

Exactly. An old friend of mine crashed his car while drunk and left the scene. He was done for drink driving AND leaving the scene. They can take your blood apparently and do some "back calculation" anyway.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38108 on: Today at 08:44:06 am
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 08:34:22 am

I didn't write "Straight away" though.

We will have to agree to differ, here.

Unless one is breathalysed 'at the scene' - any decent lawyer would get results from a breath test conducted later in the day, thrown out.

I don't think he was tested anyway - but that's a different discussion.

:)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38109 on: Today at 08:59:27 am

Obviously he may well have done it and if he has then the above can be ignored, Im just not sure anyone is in a position to state categorically that he did unless theres more to it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38110 on: Today at 09:05:19 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:59:27 am

Obviously he may well have done it and if he has then the above can be ignored, Im just not sure anyone is in a position to state categorically that he did unless theres more to it.

I agree, the security guard's statement can't just be accepted - it shouldn't just be ignored either, mind.

The CCTV footage is pretty damning too - but again, doesn't prove he was drunk (or stoned).

Either way, he wasn't charged with 'drunken driving' anyway.

:)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38111 on: Today at 09:07:27 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:44:06 am

We will have to agree to differ, here.

Unless one is breathalysed 'at the scene' - any decent lawyer would get results from a breath test conducted later in the day, thrown out.

I don't think he was tested anyway - but that's a different discussion.

:)


Not as simple as that, especially as there was a witness who could smell alcohol and heard his speech was slurred. That and the fact he left the scene, which is an offence itself, but it also diminishes credibility and the UK prosecutors would argue he was over the limit.

Grealish and his lawyers would have to use (scientific) evidence that his post driving consumption accounts for the reading.

It's not like he would be the first person to try that.

With it being the lockdown etc, probably no-one could be bothered with all the blood tests, back calculations and court cases especially when no-one was injured.
