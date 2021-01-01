« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

killer-heels

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38040 on: Today at 02:28:30 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:25:44 pm
March is a tough one for them

Its not.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38041 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:28:30 pm
Its not.
United, us, Arsenal and Brighton is tough

if we had that run you would say it was tough (obviously with city replacing us)
killer-heels

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38042 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:40:05 pm
United, us, Arsenal and Brighton is tough

if we had that run you would say it was tough (obviously with city replacing us)

Not for City. If its a scenario where they need the wins, they will win.
willss

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38043 on: Today at 03:00:21 pm
I have no evidence other than my memory but Id say that Citys win percentage in March is pretty high whoever they face. They are relentless after Christmas.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38044 on: Today at 03:02:00 pm
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:00:21 pm
I have no evidence other than my memory but Id say that Citys win percentage in March is pretty high whoever they face. They are relentless after Christmas.
yes, they are
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38045 on: Today at 03:08:32 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 01:03:36 pm
When current children get more and more into football as they grow up, being state owned/ or unknowingly 'sportswashed' will be the norm. We will be the dinosaurs clinging on to the past! We'll reach a point where its not ignorance but rather just how it is.


And the rest of us will be in the old arses thread talking about the joy of having warm tetley anacondas trickle through your legs and how you go to the match (with a programme) for £4


I even suspect City fans will all be AI or robots by then, looking like the real thing and massed down Deansgate as City parade their yearly quadruple (plus whatever extra trophies the Oil Barons dream up) until their batteries are depleted singing Blue Moon in perfect harmony.
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38046 on: Today at 03:34:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:45:14 am
Not listened to it, but the excellent Nick Harris, mentioning that the even more excellent Miguel Delaney was threatened and abused by Abu Dhabi fans in Istanbul.


https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1669078507463356416?s=20

Some of Nick Harris tweets from that thread, and its disturbing what these journos have to endure:

Serious point: it is ABSOLUTELY FUCKING RIDICULOUS that any journalist should be or feel threatened or intimidated by physical threats or intimidation from minority sections of lunatic fanbases for critically appraising football club ownership.

If I could be bothered to weather *yet another* Twitter storm of abuse from 100s or 1000s of hard-of-thinking City Twitter idiots who parrot a checklist of CFG-approved cliches, I'd make this a 50-tweet thread with every spit and cough. Maybe one day.

For now, all I'd say is attempts to close down critical analysis of Man City's ownership or wider debate about plutocratic behaviour in football is real. You, my typical rational sane follower, would be ASTONISHED if you knew the tactics used to suppress this.

As you can imagine being how their fans are, on BlueLoon they are very much condoning the abuse given to Delaney
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38047 on: Today at 04:50:22 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 03:34:01 pm
As you can imagine being how their fans are, on BlueLoon they are very much condoning the abuse given to Delaney
They are like Nazis. Shut down debate. Oppose critical thinking. Intimidate people who speak out. Oppose free speech.

They don't even realise they are bought and paid for useful idiots for despot dictators.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38048 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 01:03:36 pm
When current children get more and more into football as they grow up, being state owned/ or unknowingly 'sportswashed' will be the norm. We will be the dinosaurs clinging on to the past! We'll reach a point where its not ignorance but rather just how it is.
It's already at that point. This is how you end up with a dystopian society. You sleepwalk into it so gradually that it feels normal. Only those with the ability to stand back and see it for what it is actually understand what's happening.

The door was opened to sportswashing, and since then the 'legacy fan' has been pushed aside. Instead of opposing it, the majority actively seek it. Seemingly the majority of fans of the second biggest club in England are on their knees as we speak praying for Qatar to sportswash them.

Some years ago I said there would come a day when burgers, chips and pizza would be considered proper food and fruit and veg would be looked upon as rubbish. That day has long since passed. It's similar with football and similar with society. Junk has become the norm. Society now talks through its arse and shits through its mouth. Fraud is passed off as brilliance while integrity and honesty is looked down upon.
We follow a post-integrity game in a post-integrity world. We now are the dinosaurs, and I for one am thankful I am.
JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38049 on: Today at 05:45:10 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 03:34:01 pm
As you can imagine being how their fans are, on BlueLoon they are very much condoning the abuse given to Delaney
They dont just condone it, they positively encourage it. Worst fans in the league.
LuverlyRita

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38050 on: Today at 06:42:55 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:45:10 pm
They dont just condone it, they positively encourage it. Worst fans in the league.
They were carefully chosen. There have been rumours for a while that Everton were also considered by Abu Dhabi. Now we have spectre of many (most?) Newcastle fans applauding the arrival of their sportswashers. The three fanbases reeked (and in the case of Everton still reek) of desperation. That means that they're prepared to look the other way in the face of the indefensible and to be complicit in attacking the sportswashing critics.
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38051 on: Today at 06:51:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:45:10 pm
They dont just condone it, they positively encourage it. Worst fans in the league.


Unfortunately every fanbase has its idiots, but on the plus side some Newcastle fans have set up a group against state ownership and some Man Utd fans have as well. Never seen a City one though, 15 years of it and not a whisper of a protest
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38052 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 06:51:24 pm


Unfortunately every fanbase has its idiots, but on the plus side some Newcastle fans have set up a group against state ownership and some Man Utd fans have as well. Never seen a City one though, 15 years of it and not a whisper of a protest

Sadly people aren't interested in backing those who are fighting against sports-washing. This has to be one of the most infuriating things for me, people are just content to condemn everyone regardless of whether they are backing states or fighting against them. The Newcastle group especially have done sterling work and are now working with human right groups in Saudi who are giving them information for their campaigns. I said the other day though people are more interested in despairing and being angry rather than supporting fellow fans, it is truly insane and very sad.
killer-heels

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38053 on: Today at 07:45:41 pm
Simon Kelner is a proper c*nt.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38054 on: Today at 08:00:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:45:41 pm
Simon Kelner is a proper c*nt.

Oh?
killer-heels

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38055 on: Today at 08:03:34 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:00:24 pm
Oh?

Journalist for the Independent. First he goes on about how great sports washing is, then he goes on about how its sexist people criticising the decision of Boris to to give that young c*nt a peerage.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38056 on: Today at 08:08:59 pm
Sounds like erudite stuff. Can't see it online tho, link at all?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #38057 on: Today at 08:19:36 pm
Is it true they're interested in Declan Rice?, didn't they buy a similar midfielder for £50m last year?, isn't Pip the inventor of football meant to "improve" players?, strange that his midas touch hadn't worked on an England international, although it's testament to his spotting skills that's he's now looking at a £100m unknown diamond in the rough, truly a genius, I don't know how he does it!
