When current children get more and more into football as they grow up, being state owned/ or unknowingly 'sportswashed' will be the norm. We will be the dinosaurs clinging on to the past! We'll reach a point where its not ignorance but rather just how it is.



It's already at that point. This is how you end up with a dystopian society. You sleepwalk into it so gradually that it feels normal. Only those with the ability to stand back and see it for what it is actually understand what's happening.The door was opened to sportswashing, and since then the 'legacy fan' has been pushed aside. Instead of opposing it, the majority actively seek it. Seemingly the majority of fans of the second biggest club in England are on their knees as we speak praying for Qatar to sportswash them.Some years ago I said there would come a day when burgers, chips and pizza would be considered proper food and fruit and veg would be looked upon as rubbish. That day has long since passed. It's similar with football and similar with society. Junk has become the norm. Society now talks through its arse and shits through its mouth. Fraud is passed off as brilliance while integrity and honesty is looked down upon.We follow a post-integrity game in a post-integrity world. We now are the dinosaurs, and I for one am thankful I am.