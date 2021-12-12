« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The Premier League on their website are appealing for experienced lawyers with knowledge of the Owners and Directors Test. Interesting.

https://www.lawinsport.com/careers/jobs-board?view=article&id=2765&catid=143

Suggests it's a role for a new panel, not specifically related to Abu Dhabi, and doesn't mention lawyers with knowledge of the Owners and Directors Test.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
What do you think the country's rulers get up to in private? The biggest import to Saudi Arabia after prostitutes is Johnny Walkers Black Label. Three million cubic tons a year, dispersed to about 200 houses.

Johnnie Walker was from Kilmarnock, the product company initially distilled here and in latter years bonded and bottled on. Made in Kilmarnock was on the bottles. Until Diageo bought the brand and decided it could be made cheaper elsewhere. They dropped the Made in Kilmarnock bit from the labels, the factory they had employed hundreds was torn down and replaced at great public expense by our latest growth industry: a local college. Diageo and the despots of the world are birds of a feather.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
It is. The prostitutes (make and female) are imported from Newcastle too these days.


£20


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65902861

Manchester City: Why Treble-winners' domination provokes questions as well as praise


After the criticism of the BBC being silent on Man City's ownership, I think it's only fair to highlight this piece by Dan Roan.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65902861

Manchester City: Why Treble-winners' domination provokes questions as well as praise


After the criticism of the BBC being silent on Man City's ownership, I think it's only fair to highlight this piece by Dan Roan.

hmmmm - better than nowt but he's not exactly hitting them hard is he?

reads like he was told to write it but didn't really have his heart in it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65902861

Manchester City: Why Treble-winners' domination provokes questions as well as praise


After the criticism of the BBC being silent on Man City's ownership, I think it's only fair to highlight this piece by Dan Roan.
Thanks Hazell.

Dan Roan has been better than most.  He also made a few remarks after Man City won one of their domestic trophies this season (I can't remember which one, it all becomes a bit of a tedious blur after a while).
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
He's an alcoholic because he gets drunk the odd time?

Does that mean anyone that has a piss up after work on a Friday or goes out on a Saturday is an alcoholic?

After work?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Thanks Hazell.

Dan Roan has been better than most.  He also made a few remarks after Man City won one of their domestic trophies this season (I can't remember which one, it all becomes a bit of a tedious blur after a while).
can't say I'm familiar with him - when you say better than most do you mean on the bbc or generally?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
He's an alcoholic because he gets drunk the odd time?

Does that mean anyone that has a piss up after work on a Friday or goes out on a Saturday is an alcoholic?
I think the comment(s) are being made because of his behaviour relative to other athletes.

FWIW I'd say a lot of ppl who regularly go out with the express intent of getting pissed are alcoholics, wouldn't you?

there are degrees of alcoholism - no?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
can't say I'm familiar with him - when you say better than most do you mean on the bbc or generally?
He's the BBC Sports Editor.

I think he's better than most on the BBC and in general.  It often comes across a bit like impartiality box-ticking with the BBC - think Gary Lineker and his light condemnation of Qatar - but that's still far more than almost any other media outlet.  The strongest critics of Man City and sportswashing in general seem to be the relative outsiders.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
After work?

I've grew up significantly since my 5 pint lunch days  :D

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm
I think the comment(s) are being made because of his behaviour relative to other athletes.

FWIW I'd say a lot of ppl who regularly go out with the express intent of getting pissed are alcoholics, wouldn't you?

there are degrees of alcoholism - no?

I agree there are degrees to it. I don't agree that everyone that enjoys a session is an alcoholic.
Wanting to let loose at the weekend isn't the same as needing to or depending on having a drink.

I've swapped my 5 pint lunches for getting pissed at home occasionally and sticking Boss Night on YouTube at 2am. I love doing it. Doesn't mean I'm an alcoholic.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
hmmmm - better than nowt but he's not exactly hitting them hard is he?

reads like he was told to write it but didn't really have his heart in it.

I would have liked him to go harder in on them but after the past week of silence from the BBC on their ownership, their 'model' and the multiple charges hanging over them, thought it was at least a positive that they addressed it, even if it was a bit soft and a bit late.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
He's an alcoholic because he gets drunk the odd time?

Does that mean anyone that has a piss up after work on a Friday or goes out on a Saturday is an alcoholic?

Nope but from what I heard privately about his constant drinking habits during the season and the state of him last summer in the press and these last few days and videos I've seen of him on Tik Tok he's displaying a hell of a lot of the characteristics of alcoholism.

Including, by the way, his sexual endeavours which were spoken about earlier in the thread and alluded to in my own post.

Someone else also pointed out he's displaying a lot of the Gazza characteristics who......is an alcoholic.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I've grew up significantly since my 5 pint lunch days  :D

I agree there are degrees to it. I don't agree that everyone that enjoys a session is an alcoholic.
Wanting to let loose at the weekend isn't the same as needing to or depending on having a drink.

I've swapped my 5 pint lunches for getting pissed at home occasionally and sticking Boss Night on YouTube at 2am. I love doing it. Doesn't mean I'm an alcoholic.


Which is also not what an alcoholic is.

Edit: Just because I'm not gonna go back and fourth on this. The WHO recognises alcoholism as a disease of the mind. Alcohol misuse is as much a symptom of the disease as much as anything else. The simplest way to spot alcoholism is through step 1, "unmanageability". Is my life unmanageable when I'm using alcohol and, from everything I've seen in the press, on social media or heard privately about the chap, that's certainly the case.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I care that the PL and the government come down on them hard and mercilessly in the court of law for breaking the rules as they please. But that won't happen...

Why a court of law? The FFP rules are not a legal device. They are the in-house rules that clubs who want to play in the league have to sign up to. The PL can set up an in-house disciplinary hearing, roll out their charge sheet, ask for statements and rule how they want. It's their "gentleman's club", their game, their ball.

This is better because they don't have to defend their rules legally, City signed up to the them and can either abide, leave or accept punishment for breaking them. The question is just whether the PL are prepared to do it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
All this shit Jack Grealish is getting is a bit OTT.  I would bet his units consumed over 12 months are a hell of a lot lower than most of the people on this forum. He may be caning it because he cant all year because City test the players for ale. I would be shocked if they and other teams didnt routinely test players alcohol levels. He might be a Brummy nobhead but writing him off with Gazza is a bit much.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
He's an alcoholic because he gets drunk the odd time?

Does that mean anyone that has a piss up after work on a Friday or goes out on a Saturday is an alcoholic?

If they do it every week? Maybe? It's not about drinking every day. It's about the reasons for drinking and the effect on your mental/physical health or on others.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
All this shit Jack Grealish is getting is a bit OTT.  I would bet his units consumed over 12 months are a hell of a lot lower than most of the people on this forum. He may be caning it because he cant all year because City test the players for ale. I would be shocked if they and other teams didnt routinely test players alcohol levels. He might be a Brummy nobhead but writing him off with Gazza is a bit much.

Wasnt Grealish getting pissed at parties during lockdown then crashing his motor and doing a runner?
He sounds like a fucking shithouse.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They should be tested for nandralone. I'm sure Pep shared his experience on how to dope and get away with for so long and his mistake which led to him  getting caught in Italy.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Wasnt Grealish getting pissed at parties during lockdown then crashing his motor and doing a runner?
He sounds like a fucking shithouse.
It would indicate he has a problem. He is obviously a c*nt too. As evidenced by playing for ADFC.
Its not like the early days of the ADFC. Everyone now knows what they are up to, so anyone choosing to go there is a grade A c*nt.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Wasnt Grealish getting pissed at parties during lockdown then crashing his motor and doing a runner?
He sounds like a fucking shithouse.

Like Jan Molby you mean sad the way his life has turned out. Feel bad for his family an that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Like Jan Molby you mean sad the way his life has turned out. Feel bad for his family an that.


 ::)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Like Jan Molby you mean sad the way his life has turned out. Feel bad for his family an that.
Jan was a bit of a lad during his time here, especially in the late 80's.
But he turned it around and has been happily married to Mandy for many years now.
They have a few kids who are all grown up now, and live on the Wirral.

I have done a number of nights with him in various venues music/sports forums over the years and he really is a top-class fella who does brilliant talking and Q and A's involving his career.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Jan was a bit of a lad during his time here, especially in the late 80's.
But he turned it around and has been happily married to Mandy for many years now.
They have a few kids who are all grown up now, and live on the Wirral.

I have done a number of nights with him in various venues music/sports forums over the years and he really is a top-class fella who does brilliant talking and Q and A's involving his career.

Exactly lovely fella with a happy and productive life who isnt Gazza. I despise Man City to the core and everything they stand for, but all the alcoholic stuff on Grealish just sounds very Everton.
