I care that the PL and the government come down on them hard and mercilessly in the court of law for breaking the rules as they please. But that won't happen...



Why a court of law? The FFP rules are not a legal device. They are the in-house rules that clubs who want to play in the league have to sign up to. The PL can set up an in-house disciplinary hearing, roll out their charge sheet, ask for statements and rule how they want. It's their "gentleman's club", their game, their ball.This is better because they don't have to defend their rules legally, City signed up to the them and can either abide, leave or accept punishment for breaking them. The question is just whether the PL are prepared to do it.