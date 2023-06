What do you think the country's rulers get up to in private? The biggest import to Saudi Arabia after prostitutes is Johnny Walkers Black Label. Three million cubic tons a year, dispersed to about 200 houses.



Johnnie Walker was from Kilmarnock, the product company initially distilled here and in latter years bonded and bottled on. “Made in Kilmarnock” was on the bottles. Until Diageo bought the brand and decided it could be made cheaper elsewhere. They dropped the Made in Kilmarnock bit from the labels, the factory they had employed hundreds was torn down and replaced at great public expense by our latest growth industry: a local college. Diageo and the despots of the world are birds of a feather.