« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 945 946 947 948 949 [950]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2488652 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,678
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37960 on: Yesterday at 08:58:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:58:15 pm
Im wide awake I just revel at people who miss the point.
The point being what?
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37961 on: Yesterday at 09:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:58:54 pm
The point being what?

The point being that Fletcher makes a claim that none of the politicians regardless of where they stand in the Labour party (right or left) where interested in talking to concerned football fans about the future of their club.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37962 on: Yesterday at 09:14:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:33:39 am
From a sportwashing POV, they've achieved their target now. I can reckon they'll gradually scale back now and focus on being more sustainable.

As CL winners, they can attract legitimate sponsors that'll pay them top dollar. With the new restrictions coming in, they'll be able to start off from a position of strength IF the PL let them get away with it. Like I said earlier, regulations will be become more and more stringent and even the sportwasher will have to comply.

Saudi are a few years too late now. Going forward, we are in a very good position to compete consistently.

They have already started scaling back over the last couple of years, it's why their fans can now proudly state "we don't have the highest net spend anymore". 

This stance is echoed by the media and pundits, gradually drowning out the cries of "you spent loads of money without legitimately earning it you cheating c*nts".  I've said before, the sponsorships are no longer massively over-inflated, they are market value for a club that is winning trophies repeatedly.  Their earnings from winning, tv deals, sponsorship (however funded) now paint a picture of legitimacy and people have short enough memories to just let it go...

All we can hope is that the PL are going to show their teeth and follow up on what they've started by charging them.  That they have communicated to clubs and media to say "We are doing this process with City, don't rock the boat or do anything to jeopardise what we are doing - when it is done they won't be a problem to worry about and you can open the floodgates with all the things you'd like to say (apart from Martin Samuel the bloated prick because he has an ulterior motive with his son).

Liverpool will fuck em over next season anyway.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,133
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37963 on: Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm »
They hate the fact Labour's going to win Jill. It's wounding 'cause of what happened to the Old Man.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37964 on: Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm »
BBC proclaiming Guardiola as the greatest ever. I don't think he's fit to lace Bob Paisley's shoes. Paisley had a near impossible act to follow in Shankly. Not only was Shankly successful he was the founder of modern Liverpool. Yet Paisley built on what Shankly left him and lifted Liverpool to even greater heights all the while never breaking the British transfer record. Indeed when he left in 1983 the record fee was 1.5m on Robson. Our record fee was 900k on Lawrenson.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 808
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37965 on: Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
I'm maybe in a very small minority here. I think you can say that. "Cheats!" trumps "what a team!" every time and certainly renders all of Man City's achievements a bit worthless. But if you deny the reality that they are a great footballing side then, I dunno, what does it say about your understanding of football?  I think they play great footy, they don't roll around and waste time, they have individuals who are brilliant and hard-working and they are extremely well coached. They're a match for us on the pitch. Off the pitch they clearly blow us to smithereens - using illegal ordnance in the process.

It's interesting to me that so many of the folks who think they've cheated their way to their success are hoping that Guardiola is soon gone. Why? Why, if Guardiola has nothing to do with their success? What are they trying to say when they hope that he soon goes?

I'm not concerned with Guardiola being there or not, we have a similar cheat code in our dugout.

But your first paragraph exactly balances the argument in the way which Ronay's doesn't. I don't disagree that there is a winning machine there. But who would have guessed that serial cheats win things if unpunished?

Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 808
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37966 on: Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm
They hate the fact Labour's going to win Jill. It's wounding 'cause of what happened to the Old Man.

Oh god is that still going on sigh
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37967 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm
Oh god is that still going on sigh

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,067
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37968 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on June 12, 2023, 10:35:28 pm
Just like Michael Gray today. He said he's heard people say there should be an Asterix next to City's treble because of the charges against then, but that's rubbish because "the players still had to go out of the pitch and perform for City this season"
That's kind of the point Micheal, the players who had to go out and perform for City should never have been allowed to go out and perform for City.
Another thing, I had quite a few on Saturday night but I'm sure I heard someone on BT say it was one of the greatest achievements of all time

Is that some kind of Olympic Reference?
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,003
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37969 on: Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm »
I am going to put this in here as well as the two other threads, mainly because people are not even attempting to find out what this is about, but are more interested in making petty comments about which ever side of the Labour party they support. This is about two sets of ordinary football fans fighting back against sports washing, which is something that a number of people on here spend huge amounts of time complaining about. Kathryn Fletcher is an ordinary United fan who is helping to run a pressure group in opposition to sports washers, in the podcast below she got together with the Newcastle group who are also fighting back against their owners. In this podcast Kathryn made the point that one of the most depressing things was the lack of interest that those in local power actually had in this particular issue. The fact that no politicians in Manchester were even prepared to chat to a group of United fans who are concerned about the Qataris who are circling above them should be a concern for everyone. It would be cool if people could put their rivalries aside for an hour to listen to this podcast, which also had the human rights activist Nicholas McGeehan on. It is nothing about the state of the Labour party generally and the fact that someone chose to come on and make an irrelevant point, is by the by. This is something which everyone needs to be thinking about, as should Qatar fail to buy United it will be some other club under the microscope. Anyway the link is underneath for those who are interested in the points made today. At the end of the day no club is safe including our own.

https://t.co/KkqWZHwPrw

Nic McGeehan - FairSquare  Human Rights Research and Advocacy

Kathryn Fletcher - United Against Sportswashing

Ed Barker - No Question About That

John Hird - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing

Andrew Page - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37970 on: Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
They're a match for us on the pitch. Off the pitch they clearly blow us to smithereens

how on earth can you separate the two?

they match us on the pitch BECAUSE they blow us to smithereens off the pitch - illegally.

one leads to the other.  jesus.  it's not a difficult concept.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,598
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37971 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm »
Mods, can you have an autocorrect for Man City (and all variants) to ManCHEATster City (or Shitty, if you prefer)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,133
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37972 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm
how on earth can you separate the two?

they match us on the pitch BECAUSE they blow us to smithereens off the pitch - illegally.

one leads to the other.  jesus.  it's not a difficult concept.

I don't separate them. In fact you've simply repeated my post, albeit with less elegance. Jesus.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,659
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37973 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
Mods, can you have an autocorrect for Man City (and all variants) to ManCHEATster City (or Shitty, if you prefer)
Seconded and thirded.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37974 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm
I don't separate them. In fact you've simply repeated my post, albeit with less elegance. Jesus.
I didn't repeat your post at all.

where did I say they are a great team and praise their work ethic?

they are as authentic a team as the Monkees were a band.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,771
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37975 on: Today at 12:29:34 am »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm
BBC proclaiming Guardiola as the greatest ever. I don't think he's fit to lace Bob Paisley's shoes. Paisley had a near impossible act to follow in Shankly. Not only was Shankly successful he was the founder of modern Liverpool. Yet Paisley built on what Shankly left him and lifted Liverpool to even greater heights all the while never breaking the British transfer record. Indeed when he left in 1983 the record fee was 1.5m on Robson. Our record fee was 900k on Lawrenson.
Whilst sharing your sentiments he did break the British Transfer Fee record, £440k when we signed Kenny from Celtic
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,771
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37976 on: Today at 12:31:57 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
Mods, can you have an autocorrect for Man City (and all variants) to ManCHEATster City (or Shitty, if you prefer)
That's as bad as LiVARpool you see written in the comment sections of online newspapers and BBC Have Your Say!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37977 on: Today at 01:01:25 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:23:57 am


they are as authentic a team as the Monkees were a band.

Mrs Grey shes proud today because her roses are in bloom
and Mr Green hes so serene, hes got a tv in every room

Miles more believable than Peps "you ask me that?" Guardiola's team imo 

https://youtu.be/sUzs5dlLrm0

« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:37 am by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37978 on: Today at 03:30:16 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:14:42 pm
They have already started scaling back over the last couple of years, it's why their fans can now proudly state "we don't have the highest net spend anymore". 

This stance is echoed by the media and pundits, gradually drowning out the cries of "you spent loads of money without legitimately earning it you cheating c*nts".  I've said before, the sponsorships are no longer massively over-inflated, they are market value for a club that is winning trophies repeatedly.  Their earnings from winning, tv deals, sponsorship (however funded) now paint a picture of legitimacy and people have short enough memories to just let it go...

All we can hope is that the PL are going to show their teeth and follow up on what they've started by charging them.  That they have communicated to clubs and media to say "We are doing this process with City, don't rock the boat or do anything to jeopardise what we are doing - when it is done they won't be a problem to worry about and you can open the floodgates with all the things you'd like to say (apart from Martin Samuel the bloated prick because he has an ulterior motive with his son).

Liverpool will fuck em over next season anyway.
They have 9 Mubadala companies sponsoring them.

Commercial revenues are 340 million a year, around £250-£260 million of those revenues are from Mubadala investment fund companies, they are not market value at all.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37979 on: Today at 07:43:06 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:30:16 am
They have 9 Mubadala companies sponsoring them.

Commercial revenues are 340 million a year, around £250-£260 million of those revenues are from Mubadala investment fund companies, they are not market value at all.

Really?  You seem to be getting confused with the then and now.  We know the source of the sponsorships is as questionable as they come, I don't dispute that at all, they wouldn't have got those sponsorships at the time if they had gone around the planet seeking bona fide companies to invest in them.  When it comes to the point I've made though, they can easily state that an average value of £25M for each deal today is comparable to other clubs therefore they are market value for a club that has enjoyed bought such success.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37980 on: Today at 07:49:39 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:53:40 am
I'm still stunned by BT Sports curating all the comments on their recent articles so that they're 100% pro City

I mean, that's not something a social media intern would do for fun. Someone was ordered to do that and was told to make sure that every negative comment was deleted

Personally, I reckon if the broadcasters are being paid off, and happily participating in plain sight in the sportswashing, then it's already too late

I wouldn't be pinning much hope on the 100+ charges sticking. The amount of money flowing through all this is just too obscene

This has been happening for years buddy. Look at Chelsea when the Russian gangster bought them and how negative stories about him where removed or not printed/shown by media. City and Newcastle is just a continuation of that. YouTube is rife with bots removing negative stuff about them.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,916
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37981 on: Today at 07:53:55 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:29:34 am
Whilst sharing your sentiments he did break the British Transfer Fee record, £440k when we signed Kenny from Celtic

Think it's cos most sites list Keegan to Hamburg as the British record at the time, Kenny was the record signing by a British team though, great bit of business signing the greatest player ever and making a profit at the same time
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37982 on: Today at 07:56:14 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:49:39 am
This has been happening for years buddy. Look at Chelsea when the Russian gangster bought them and how negative stories about him where removed or not printed/shown by media. City and Newcastle is just a continuation of that. YouTube is rife with bots removing negative stuff about them.
All just part of the sportswashing.
They can even receive investment like the silver lake one, £500m, whilst making an investment back to silverlake of £2B, and nobody even bats an eyelid.

Their fans must be the most brainwashed people on the planet too.
People are talking about giving up the game because of their cheating and the authorities failure to deal with it, but their fans convince themselves that people are giving up because city are winning trophies.
Absolutely deluded c*nts. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 945 946 947 948 949 [950]   Go Up
« previous next »
 