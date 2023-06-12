I am going to put this in here as well as the two other threads, mainly because people are not even attempting to find out what this is about, but are more interested in making petty comments about which ever side of the Labour party they support. This is about two sets of ordinary football fans fighting back against sports washing, which is something that a number of people on here spend huge amounts of time complaining about. Kathryn Fletcher is an ordinary United fan who is helping to run a pressure group in opposition to sports washers, in the podcast below she got together with the Newcastle group who are also fighting back against their owners. In this podcast Kathryn made the point that one of the most depressing things was the lack of interest that those in local power actually had in this particular issue. The fact that no politicians in Manchester were even prepared to chat to a group of United fans who are concerned about the Qataris who are circling above them should be a concern for everyone. It would be cool if people could put their rivalries aside for an hour to listen to this podcast, which also had the human rights activist Nicholas McGeehan on. It is nothing about the state of the Labour party generally and the fact that someone chose to come on and make an irrelevant point, is by the by. This is something which everyone needs to be thinking about, as should Qatar fail to buy United it will be some other club under the microscope. Anyway the link is underneath for those who are interested in the points made today. At the end of the day no club is safe including our own.Nic McGeehan - FairSquare  Human Rights Research and AdvocacyKathryn Fletcher - United Against SportswashingEd Barker - No Question About ThatJohn Hird - NUFC Fans Against SportswashingAndrew Page - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing