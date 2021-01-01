« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2485858 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37920 on: Today at 01:11:12 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37921 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm »
Quite a few of their pre 2008 fans are my good mates (honest). Absolute weapons when the chat comes to football however, since Saturday they have been extremely quiet with very little spouting. Maybe they know its tarnished and feeling somewhat embarrassed. United fans absolutely ripped them between 1992 and 2010 so they were primed for washing as an act of revenge.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37922 on: Today at 01:36:57 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:16:09 am
Absolute state of Grealish

A lot of our players were trollied but there's something off about him. The way he talks during interviews aswell, everyone likes footballers to be normal lads but he's too far

He's going to have issues. Strong gazza vibes


Yeah, my opinion of him shifted significantly when he was swilling around with Mendy, he was not directly involved in any sexual assault allegations because he was too busy having consensual sex with one of the women whilst his 'childhood sweetheart' waited for him to come home. Each to their own but leave out the luvvy duvvy stuff Jack.


https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/showbiz-tv/jack-grealishs-girlfriend-sasha-attwood-27102286



It's obviously a Manchester thing, Ronaldo, Mendy, Giggs, Greenwood, Docherty, Yorke, Rooney, Edwards, Nani, Anderson......



Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37923 on: Today at 01:40:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:35:44 pm
"Why does it always rain on me? Is it because I lied about FFP?"

*nicked off BBC comments
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37924 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm »
Loads of shots on the bus, clever camera angles, almost like they were waving at massed crowds, not just their relatives and the few City fans that exist in reality (locally)


Surprised they did not use Etihad to fly in some fans from Abu Dhabi
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37925 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:11:12 pm
Paul Squires nails it yet again ....

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jun/13/david-squires-on-the-greatest-football-season-in-sportswashing-history

It's David Squires, but yes, it was brilliant from him, as usual.

Feels strange to me that it takes the cartoonist in the Guardian to really lay out everything that's so utterly wrong about the game now, while most of their writers have kept quiet as all of this shit has been allowed to happen. But at least he's doing it I suppose. It's so depressing when you put it all together and see how far the horse has bolted.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37926 on: Today at 03:27:07 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:23:44 pm
It's David Squires, but yes, it was brilliant from him, as usual.

Feels strange to me that it takes the cartoonist in the Guardian to really lay out everything that's so utterly wrong about the game now, while most of their writers have kept quiet as all of this shit has been allowed to happen. But at least he's doing it I suppose. It's so depressing when you put it all together and see how far the horse has bolted.


I wish we could bury this stupid idea. Apart from anything else it makes us look like whining babies.

This was literally yesterday. https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jun/11/manchester-city-champions-league-ascent-is-a-total-victory-for-politics-in-football

But it's one of a long line of Guardian articles which have shone the light on Manchester City's finances and the cheat-mode that the Premier League have encouraged.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37927 on: Today at 03:38:08 pm »
I reckon Milli Vanilli had more fans than this lot. Abu's probably get a better turn out at a stoning.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37928 on: Today at 04:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:27:07 pm
I wish we could bury this stupid idea. Apart from anything else it makes us look like whining babies.

This was literally yesterday. https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jun/11/manchester-city-champions-league-ascent-is-a-total-victory-for-politics-in-football

But it's one of a long line of Guardian articles which have shone the light on Manchester City's finances and the cheat-mode that the Premier League have encouraged.



Unfortunately, with the exception of a few journalists, It's always tempered like this:

The first lesson from Saturday is that City are fine and deserving champions. This is by some distance the best football team in Europe, a model of graft, team‑building and creative tactics. City may or may not, as LÉquipe suggested in its report on the game, be moral in the way in which the club has built its strength, but the team itself is a model of aesthetics and good practice. Not to mention, as is often overlooked, a generous and magnificent loser in their previous defeats, which will make it even sweeter now to win with a bit of a grind.

The first lesson from Saturday is that City have cheated their way to success, which is the elephant in Squires' room that Ronay doesn't really address.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37929 on: Today at 04:45:03 pm »
A lifelong City fan I know who is normally very sensible and logical, very tuned in on data and the like, just said this.

"Can't imagine City getting Mbappe. Have been veeeery careful (naturally) with the Financial rules since 2018 (220 million pounds net transfer spend over 5 seasons, so 44 million a year). I know Silva will likely go this summer, and maybe a couple of others. But they really can't go back to the 2014-2018 days of 100+ million net spend in a year, and Mbappe would blow that out of the water."


They are all the way gone, aren't they?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37930 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:00:34 pm
Unfortunately, with the exception of a few journalists, It's always tempered like this:

The first lesson from Saturday is that City are fine and deserving champions. This is by some distance the best football team in Europe, a model of graft, team‑building and creative tactics. City may or may not, as LÉquipe suggested in its report on the game, be moral in the way in which the club has built its strength, but the team itself is a model of aesthetics and good practice. Not to mention, as is often overlooked, a generous and magnificent loser in their previous defeats, which will make it even sweeter now to win with a bit of a grind.

The first lesson from Saturday is that City have cheated their way to success, which is the elephant in Squires' room that Ronay doesn't really address.

Thank you - this is exactly what I'm getting at.

I constantly get people on here telling me I'm wrong and pointing to the odd bit here and there from the likes of Ronay that says something vaguely negative as evidence of why I'm wrong. But the whole thing is, aside from a recent piece by Jonathan Liew (and an excellent follow up interview he did with the Anfield Wrap), their football writers either praise City, keep quiet, or, on the few occasions they say something sceptical or critical, it's always tempered with at least as much of the other side for "balance".

Those acting as though they do enough need to look beyond the headlines and tell me when they're actually just telling the whole, unvarnished truth and fully acknowledging the elephant in the room.

The reason I'm particularly hard on the Guardian over this, is because an outlet like that are supposed to be asking questions and holding themselves to a higher standard of reporting and critical writing. Compared to the way they treat so much of the rest of their news sections, their football department has mostly failed to ask questions or call shit out. That's partly why we end up where we have.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37931 on: Today at 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:00:34 pm
Unfortunately, with the exception of a few journalists, It's always tempered like this:

The first lesson from Saturday is that City are fine and deserving champions. This is by some distance the best football team in Europe, a model of graft, team‑building and creative tactics. City may or may not, as LÉquipe suggested in its report on the game, be moral in the way in which the club has built its strength, but the team itself is a model of aesthetics and good practice. Not to mention, as is often overlooked, a generous and magnificent loser in their previous defeats, which will make it even sweeter now to win with a bit of a grind.

The first lesson from Saturday is that City have cheated their way to success, which is the elephant in Squires' room that Ronay doesn't really address.


As I have said elsewhere, I think Journalists are cautious how they write at the moment


1. City employ a lot of very expensive lawyers
2. Any case against City, before an official guilty verdict, can be put at risk by the press, at least if you employ a lot of very expensive lawyers you can make it out that way.
