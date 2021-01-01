Unfortunately, with the exception of a few journalists, It's always tempered like this:



The first lesson from Saturday is that City are fine and deserving champions. This is by some distance the best football team in Europe, a model of graft, team‑building and creative tactics. City may or may not, as LÉquipe suggested in its report on the game, be moral in the way in which the club has built its strength, but the team itself is a model of aesthetics and good practice. Not to mention, as is often overlooked, a generous and magnificent loser in their previous defeats, which will make it even sweeter now to win with a bit of a grind.



The first lesson from Saturday is that City have cheated their way to success, which is the elephant in Squires' room that Ronay doesn't really address.



Thank you - this is exactly what I'm getting at.I constantly get people on here telling me I'm wrong and pointing to the odd bit here and there from the likes of Ronay that says something vaguely negative as evidence of why I'm wrong. But the whole thing is, aside from a recent piece by Jonathan Liew (and an excellent follow up interview he did with the Anfield Wrap), their football writers either praise City, keep quiet, or, on the few occasions they say something sceptical or critical, it's always tempered with at least as much of the other side for "balance".Those acting as though they do enough need to look beyond the headlines and tell me when they're actually just telling the whole, unvarnished truth and fully acknowledging the elephant in the room.The reason I'm particularly hard on the Guardian over this, is because an outlet like that are supposed to be asking questions and holding themselves to a higher standard of reporting and critical writing. Compared to the way they treat so much of the rest of their news sections, their football department has mostly failed to ask questions or call shit out. That's partly why we end up where we have.