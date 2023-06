Absolute state of Grealish



A lot of our players were trollied but there's something off about him. The way he talks during interviews aswell, everyone likes footballers to be normal lads but he's too far



He's going to have issues. Strong gazza vibes



Yeah, my opinion of him shifted significantly when he was swilling around with Mendy, he was not directly involved in any sexual assault allegations because he was too busy having consensual sex with one of the women whilst his 'childhood sweetheart' waited for him to come home. Each to their own but leave out the luvvy duvvy stuff Jack.It's obviously a Manchester thing, Ronaldo, Mendy, Giggs, Greenwood, Docherty, Yorke, Rooney, Edwards, Nani, Anderson......