Think there was a bigger roadblock for Beyonce than City!



Somehow I got persuaded to watch the game in a pub, only made it harder to stomach when you see Inter's missed opportunities. I guess the one or two undercover City fans in the packed pub were happy.



I, along with others here had this mistaken hope that them winning the league would put the focus on their cheating but what we've seen since has only confirmed the sportwashing project is complete and their have won.

Seems like the majority of fans either don't care or are happy with the state of things. BBC and the rest are happy to only push the charges discussion to a mere footnote at the end of 1000s of words of praise and wonder at how they built such a team.



Nothing will change my belief that the game is done. If the charges get watered down and they get off then all we've got to look forward to is Jurgen and his successors giving them a bloody nose and winning big trophies every so often, but don't expect it to last.