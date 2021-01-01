« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:40:20 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm
That makes perfect sense, they'd got their house in order, but had zero interest in cooperating with any investigation to prove that was the case, totally plausible. The PL should have scheduled a weekly meeting with them to try and progress the investigations and every refusal would be another charge, adding another 250 or so onto the existing ones by now.
Weirdly there are plenty in the media that whatever the outcome will be of the charges, are determined to not let it sully the Pep years at City.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
Nauseating hype around Guardiola.
Greatest coach ever. Took him 7 years to buy a squad with his unlimited budget,and develop tactics o win big ears.
All this bollocks about attacking inverted fullbacks.
Saw a clip the other day of us v United and Alan Kennedy makes a run from centre midfield into what my dad would call inside forward playing a 1-2. Him and Neal and Lawler before them were playing that role under Shanks and Bob.
Media fawning bollocks hanging on his shitty shirt tails for reflected glory.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 03:08:44 pm
Second Captains leading off today with an extended top story on whether Evertons Tom Cannon will choose Ireland or England, then straight into talking about Soccer Aid, love it.

Edit: eleven minutes in and its onto housing and transport policy in Istanbul. It begins.

I'm nearly an hour into the podcast from today, and there's no mention from anyone, not even Miguel Delaney, of the 115 charges, as they discuss Man City winning a treble. Delaney is, as always, the only one on the show who ever offers any truth about it. Ken becomes a massive coward when it comes to discussing ADFC on the podcasts. I had higher hopes after his good article in the Irish Times, but on SC he's gone straight back to watching any critical talk, as is so often the case. Very disappointing to me.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:40:20 pm
Weirdly there are plenty in the media that whatever the outcome will be of the charges, are determined to not let it sully the Pep years at City.

Just like Michael Gray today. He said he's heard people say there should be an Asterix next to City's treble because of the charges against then, but that's rubbish because "the players still had to go out of the pitch and perform for City this season"
That's kind of the point Micheal, the players who had to go out and perform for City should never have been allowed to go out and perform for City.
Another thing, I had quite a few on Saturday night but I'm sure I heard someone on BT say it was one of the greatest achievements of all time
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:35:44 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:34:15 pm
Thunder has started, weather is horrible :lmao

100% will blame their turnout on this.

"Why does it always rain on me? Is it because I lied about FFP?"




*nicked off BBC comments
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm
Think there was a bigger roadblock for Beyonce than City!

Somehow I got persuaded to watch the game in a pub, only made it harder to stomach when you see Inter's missed opportunities.  I guess the one or two undercover City fans in the packed pub were happy.

I, along with others here had this mistaken hope that them winning the league would put the focus on their cheating but what we've seen since has only confirmed the sportwashing project is complete and their have won.
Seems like the majority of fans either don't care or are happy with the state of things. BBC and the rest are happy to only push the charges discussion to a mere footnote at the end of 1000s of words of praise and wonder at how they built such a team.

Nothing will change my belief that the game is done. If the charges get watered down and they get off then all we've got to look forward to is Jurgen and his successors giving them a bloody nose and winning big trophies every so often, but don't expect it to last.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm
Just pure fuckin cringe fest... reminded me of a pontins party i went to as a kid, but instead of singing the pontins crocodile song they was sing a shitty rock version of bluemoon.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm
De Bruynes 'I snapped my hamstring' is right alongside Tysons 'I broke my back' moment

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
Nauseating hype around Guardiola.
Greatest coach ever. Took him 7 years to buy a squad with his unlimited budget,and develop tactics o win big ears.
All this bollocks about attacking inverted fullbacks.
Saw a clip the other day of us v United and Alan Kennedy makes a run from centre midfield into what my dad would call inside forward playing a 1-2. Him and Neal and Lawler before them were playing that role under Shanks and Bob.
Media fawning bollocks hanging on his shitty shirt tails for reflected glory.

It took 7 years, over a billion quid, and creative accounting (read:large-scale fraud) to turn a side that had won the league not long before he took over, into European champions.

Klopp is clear, all things being equal.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:48:55 pm
Tens of people turn up to witness a show that Shrewsbury could have bettered.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:19:40 am
Congratulations to City, fantastic achievement. Pep according to ESPN has achieved City's "Impossible Dream".

It just goes to show that with enough perseverance, positive attitude, and a budget equaling the GDP of a small country, you can achieve anything.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:33:39 am
From a sportwashing POV, they've achieved their target now. I can reckon they'll gradually scale back now and focus on being more sustainable.

As CL winners, they can attract legitimate sponsors that'll pay them top dollar. With the new restrictions coming in, they'll be able to start off from a position of strength IF the PL let them get away with it. Like I said earlier, regulations will be become more and more stringent and even the sportwasher will have to comply.

Saudi are a few years too late now. Going forward, we are in a very good position to compete consistently.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:59:23 am
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:16:09 am
Absolute state of Grealish

A lot of our players were trollied but there's something off about him. The way he talks during interviews aswell, everyone likes footballers to be normal lads but he's too far

He's going to have issues. Strong gazza vibes
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 01:27:18 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:16:09 am
Absolute state of Grealish

A lot of our players were trollied but there's something off about him. The way he talks during interviews aswell, everyone likes footballers to be normal lads but he's too far

He's going to have issues. Strong gazza vibes

Like drunkenly crashing his car into parked cars after a late night party during COVID lockdown, less than 24 hours after doing a video asking people to stay indoors, and then runs off from the scene... before eventually giving his name and address to a witness who had chased him... kind of vibe?

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jack-grealish-photographed-scene-car-21776264

& www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/aston-villa/jack-grealish-driving-ban-fine-news-b1774208.html (2 separate instances according to the Indy)
