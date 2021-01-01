« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 942 943 944 945 946 [947]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2479950 times)

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37840 on: Today at 06:49:14 pm »
Treble Cheaters.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,468
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37841 on: Today at 06:50:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:48:20 pm
we arent talking about utd though

That's the point isn't it, cheaty are tiny tin pot club that would be nothing without a country funding their cheating. Even now, many years and billions pumped in, winning everything, they are still a tiny tin pot club.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,906
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37842 on: Today at 06:50:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:48:20 pm
we arent talking about utd though

I just mean in terms of the turn out for the same roads/same city. City can't even fill a street.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,602
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37843 on: Today at 06:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:44:27 pm
To be fair to United they turned out in huge numbers in 1999 for their treble celebration. Big numbers for miles around.

This is pathetic. Even West Ham last week put them to shame or even Wrexham the other week.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:48:20 pm
we arent talking about utd though
Youre both doing exactly that
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37844 on: Today at 06:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:38:17 pm
They claimed they're the biggest brand in football last week... what a farce.

Its an insult to sport in general that these corrupt c*nts are allowed to parade around with their ill gotten gold.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,354
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37845 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:51:00 pm
Youre both doing exactly that

fuck off you

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,602
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37846 on: Today at 06:52:50 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,354
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37847 on: Today at 06:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:50:00 pm
That's the point isn't it, cheaty are tiny tin pot club that would be nothing without a country funding their cheating. Even now, many years and billions pumped in, winning everything, they are still a tiny tin pot club.

Biggest commercial income in world football....

This so called parade shows in stark reality that they are still a small club with no support, no commercial income and are nothing but cheats
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,013
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37848 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:43:04 pm
We were at Allerton Maze and it was a bigger crowd
It was so busy at the Spoons just down from Old Swan the bus could barely get through :D Queens Drive looked mobbed as far as the eye could see.

I suppose its just not something they do. Or they do it differently. We win something and the place goes mad. Everyone comes out for it, despite the fact theres usually 40,000 fans still travelling home from the game as it always seems to be the day after (as it should beeven though thats a shame for some of the travelling fans).

Waiting til Monday night seems the moments a bit lost!
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37849 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:55:29 pm
Biggest commercial income in world football....

This so called parade shows in stark reality that they are still a small club with no support, no commercial income and are nothing but cheats
Recently voted as biggest brand in Football as well. ::)

I wonder how much that company got paid to come up with that and also very apt to release  those findings days before the CL final.

Everything about that club is just fake, the multiple documentaries that will come about this club and its state sponsored cheating is going to immense viewing.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37850 on: Today at 07:16:48 pm »
Feel like seeing that makes me even angrier. Wasted on that piss pot club. Taking these moments away from real clubs and die hard fans
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37851 on: Today at 07:20:36 pm »
The Deansgate drag race is almost over. BBC really trying to build this up and quite frankly its laughable.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37852 on: Today at 07:22:47 pm »
Just had a quick look at it live on the bbc football page. 😂 This is the club with the biggest commercial income in the sport celebrating winning a historic treble! Ive seen more people queueing at the chippy!
They are a fu king embarrassing ahitstain on the game, and every last count connected to that shambles of a club knows it!
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #37853 on: Today at 07:23:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:22:47 pm
Just had a quick look at it live on the bbc football page. 😂 This is the club with the biggest commercial income in the sport celebrating winning a historic treble! Ive seen more people queueing at the chippy!
They are a fucking embarrassing ahitstain on the game, and every last count connected to that shambles of a club knows it!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 942 943 944 945 946 [947]   Go Up
« previous next »
 